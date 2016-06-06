FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm after U.S. data, Romanian local elections
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm after U.S. data, Romanian local elections

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Zloty, forint firmer but off multi-week highs
    * Romania's local election cuts short-term political risk
    * Leu drifts further off multi-month lows
    * Croatia's ruling coalition comes closer to collapse

    By Sandor Peto and Radu-Sorin Marinas
    BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, June 6 (Reuters) - Central European
currencies extended their gains on Monday, still benefitting
from Friday's weak U.S. jobs data which reduced the odds that
the Federal Reserve will lift interest rates soon.
    A rise in U.S. rates would make assets in Europe's
high-yielding emerging markets less attractive.
    Romania's leu, which in the past few weeks tested
its weakest levels since early February, firmed a shade after
the leftist Social Democrats (PSD) emerged as the top party from
nationwide local elections on Sunday.  
    Risks remain that fiscal policy will be loosened ahead of a
parliamentary election late this year, but with the local
elections out of the way the likelihood of short-term political
instability has decreased, ING Bank analysts said in a note.
    The government could sell 2020-expiry bonds at a cut-off
yield of 2.27 percent on Monday which equals Friday's closing
bid, they added.  
    Hungarian government bonds were flat. Polish bond prices
gave up some of the ground gained after Friday's U.S. data, with
the 10-year yield rising 2 basis points to 3.135 percent. 
    Both the zloty and the forint firmed 0.2 percent from
Friday's close against the euro by 0845 GMT, but they were off
the multi-week highs they touched after the U.S. figures.
    A key risk to assets in the entire region is Britain's June
23 referendum. A British vote to quit the European Union would
mean less EU funding for the bloc's eastern members and the risk
of political instability in the continent. 
    A further risk to assets in Poland, Central Europe's biggest
economy, is a government-backed plan to convert foreign currency
mortgages into zlotys, at least partly at the cost of Polish
banks.
    The office of Polish President Andrzej Duda is expected to
reveal details of the plan on Wednesday and could send the bill
to parliament for further discussions before the end of June.
    Finance Minister Pawel Szalamacha pledged in an interview in
the daily Polska that the bill would not hit the bank sector.
 
    Elsewhere, the dinar was flat at 123.26 versus the
euro. Serbia said on Friday that a new government could be in
place by June 16, following coalition talks set for this week.
 
    The kuna eased 0.1 percent to 7.505 against the
euro. Croatia's government coalition crisis escalated on Friday,
with two deputy prime ministers rejecting Prime Minister Tihomir
Oreskovic's appeal for them to resign. 
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1045       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.1
 crown     =>        240   295   02%    0%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  311.  312.   +0.  1.02
 forint    =>       4500  0100   18%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.38  4.38   +0.  -2.8
 zloty     =>         20    86   15%    3%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.52  4.52   +0.  -0.0
 leu       =>         05    25   04%    3%
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.50  7.49  -0.1  1.79
 kuna      =>         50    55    3%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.4
 dinar     =>       2600  2600   00%    5%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             884.  879.   +0.  -7.4
                      91    51   61%    7%
 Budapest           2724  2713   +0.   +13
                    7.18  4.17   42%  .91%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1801  1793   +0.  -3.0
           >         .77   .43   47%    9%
 Buchares           6512  6545  -0.5  -7.0
 t                   .34   .70    1%    2%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  692.  694.  -0.2  -0.4
 a         P>         85    46    3%    7%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1703  1704  -0.0   +0.
           >         .29   .14    5%   81%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  632.  624.   +1.  -1.8
           15>        07    56   20%    7%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  445.  442.   +0.  -3.3
           >          29    70   59%    9%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.0  -0.0   +05  -4bp
           RR>        23    48  1bps     s
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  0.13  -0.0   +05  -1bp
           RR>         8    14  5bps     s
           <CZ10YT  0.50  0.00   +04   +1b
 10-year   =RR>        9     5  4bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.66     0   +22   +0b
           RR>         6        0bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.34  0.01   +27   +2b
           RR>         8     6  6bps    ps
           <PL10YT  3.14  0.02   +30   +2b
 10-year   =RR>        1        7bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.27  0.25  0.24     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.97   0.9  0.91  1.02
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.69  1.66  1.64  1.68
           ><WIBOR                    
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Additional reporting by Wiktor Szary and Adrian Krajewski in
Warsaw; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.