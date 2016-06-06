FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm, Polish bonds retreat on supply rise
#Market News
June 6, 2016 / 1:51 PM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm, Polish bonds retreat on supply rise

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Polish bonds retreat on debt supply and Brexit worries
    * Forint, zloty touch multi-week highs vs euro
    * Romania's local election cuts short-term political risk

 (Recasts with retreat of Polish bonds, Romanian auction)
    By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, June 6 (Reuters) - Central European
currencies rose on Monday but Polish government bonds retreated
as domestic worries offset the positive impact of Friday's weak
U.S. data.
    Weak growth in U.S. jobs in May reduced the likelihood of
the Federal Reserve lifting interest rates soon.
    That boosted Central Europe's main currencies and government
bonds on Friday as a rise in U.S. rates would make assets in
Europe's high-yielding emerging markets less attractive.
    But Polish bond yields sharply rebounded on Monday. 
    The 10-year yield rose 7 basis points to 3.185 percent, a
4-month high.
    Traders said attention was turning towards Britain's June 23
referendum. A vote to quit the European Union could mean less EU
funding for the bloc's eastern members and the risk of
instability in the continent. 
    Other pressures weighed on Polish assets. "The (auction)
supply (of Polish bonds) has increased quite a lot compared to
last year," pushing yields higher, said Michal Jochymek, bond
dealer at BNP Paribas in Warsaw. 
    A further risk in Central Europe's biggest economy is a
government-backed plan to convert foreign currency mortgages
into zlotys, at least partly at the cost of banks.
    The office of Polish President Andrzej Duda is expected to
reveal details of the plan on Wednesday and could send a bill to
parliament for further discussions before the end of June.
    Finance Minister Pawel Szalamacha pledged in an interview in
the daily Polska that the bill would not hit the bank sector.
 
    The zloty touched a 3-week high against the euro.
Trading at 4.371 at 1301 GMT, it was up 0.4 percent from Friday.
    The forint  gained 0.2 percent to 311.30, a touch
off a one-month high set earlier in the session at 311.25.
    Hungarian bonds retreated, in line with euro zone peers,
with yields rising 1-2 basis points.
    But Romanian bonds bucked the trend, with the 10-year yield
bid at 3.61 percent, down 8 basis points. The government sold
4-year bonds at an average yield of 2.25 percent, down one basis
point from an auction held four weeks ago.
    The leu firmed 0.1 percent, after the leftist
Social Democrats (PSD) won nationwide local elections on Sunday.
 
    Risks remain that fiscal policy will be loosened ahead of a
parliamentary election late this year, but with the local
elections out of the way the likelihood of short-term political
instability has decreased, ING Bank analysts said in a note.
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1501       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.0
 crown     =>        220   295   03%    9%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  311.  312.   +0.  1.07
 forint    =>       3000  0100   23%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.37  4.38   +0.  -2.5
 zloty     =>         10    86   40%    9%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.51  4.52   +0.  0.00
 leu       =>         90    25   08%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.50  7.49  -0.1  1.76
 kuna      =>         70    55    5%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.  -0.1  -1.5
 dinar     =>       4100  2600    2%    7%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             889.  879.   +1.  -6.9
                      68    51   16%    7%
 Budapest           2713  2713   +0.   +13
                    8.69  4.17   02%  .45%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1791  1793  -0.1  -3.6
           >         .27   .43    2%    5%
 Buchares           6552  6545   +0.  -6.4
 t                   .45   .70   10%    5%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  694.  694.   +0.  -0.2
 a         P>         49    46   00%    4%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1696  1704  -0.4   +0.
           >         .57   .14    4%   41%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  616.  624.  -1.2  -4.2
           15>        85    56    3%    3%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  444.  442.   +0.  -3.5
           >          60    70   43%    4%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  0.01  -0.0   +05   +0b
           RR>         9    05  6bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  0.15  -0.0   +05   +0b
           RR>              02  6bps    ps
           <CZ10YT  0.50     0   +04  -1bp
 10-year   =RR>        4        3bps     s
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.67  0.02   +22   +3b
           RR>         7     4  2bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.38  0.05   +27   +5b
           RR>         5     1  9bps    ps
           <PL10YT  3.18  0.06   +31   +6b
 10-year   =RR>        5     4  1bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.27  0.25  0.24     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.97   0.9  0.91  1.02
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.68  1.66  1.65  1.68
           ><WIBOR     5              
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest/Wiktor Szary
and Adrian Krajewski in Warsaw; Editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
