CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm, Polish bonds retreat on supply rise

* Polish bonds retreat on debt supply and Brexit worries * Forint, zloty touch multi-week highs vs euro * Romania's local election cuts short-term political risk (Recasts with retreat of Polish bonds, Romanian auction) By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, June 6 (Reuters) - Central European currencies rose on Monday but Polish government bonds retreated as domestic worries offset the positive impact of Friday's weak U.S. data. Weak growth in U.S. jobs in May reduced the likelihood of the Federal Reserve lifting interest rates soon. That boosted Central Europe's main currencies and government bonds on Friday as a rise in U.S. rates would make assets in Europe's high-yielding emerging markets less attractive. But Polish bond yields sharply rebounded on Monday. The 10-year yield rose 7 basis points to 3.185 percent, a 4-month high. Traders said attention was turning towards Britain's June 23 referendum. A vote to quit the European Union could mean less EU funding for the bloc's eastern members and the risk of instability in the continent. Other pressures weighed on Polish assets. "The (auction) supply (of Polish bonds) has increased quite a lot compared to last year," pushing yields higher, said Michal Jochymek, bond dealer at BNP Paribas in Warsaw. A further risk in Central Europe's biggest economy is a government-backed plan to convert foreign currency mortgages into zlotys, at least partly at the cost of banks. The office of Polish President Andrzej Duda is expected to reveal details of the plan on Wednesday and could send a bill to parliament for further discussions before the end of June. Finance Minister Pawel Szalamacha pledged in an interview in the daily Polska that the bill would not hit the bank sector. The zloty touched a 3-week high against the euro. Trading at 4.371 at 1301 GMT, it was up 0.4 percent from Friday. The forint gained 0.2 percent to 311.30, a touch off a one-month high set earlier in the session at 311.25. Hungarian bonds retreated, in line with euro zone peers, with yields rising 1-2 basis points. But Romanian bonds bucked the trend, with the 10-year yield bid at 3.61 percent, down 8 basis points. The government sold 4-year bonds at an average yield of 2.25 percent, down one basis point from an auction held four weeks ago. The leu firmed 0.1 percent, after the leftist Social Democrats (PSD) won nationwide local elections on Sunday. Risks remain that fiscal policy will be loosened ahead of a parliamentary election late this year, but with the local elections out of the way the likelihood of short-term political instability has decreased, ING Bank analysts said in a note. CEE SNAP AT 1501 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 220 295 03% 9% Hungary <EURHUF 311. 312. +0. 1.07 forint => 3000 0100 23% % Polish <EURPLN 4.37 4.38 +0. -2.5 zloty => 10 86 40% 9% Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.52 +0. 0.00 leu => 90 25 08% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.50 7.49 -0.1 1.76 kuna => 70 55 5% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. -0.1 -1.5 dinar => 4100 2600 2% 7% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 889. 879. +1. -6.9 68 51 16% 7% Budapest 2713 2713 +0. +13 8.69 4.17 02% .45% Warsaw <.WIG20 1791 1793 -0.1 -3.6 > .27 .43 2% 5% Buchares 6552 6545 +0. -6.4 t .45 .70 10% 5% Ljubljan <.SBITO 694. 694. +0. -0.2 a P> 49 46 00% 4% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1696 1704 -0.4 +0. > .57 .14 4% 41% Belgrade <.BELEX 616. 624. -1.2 -4.2 15> 85 56 3% 3% Sofia <.SOFIX 444. 442. +0. -3.5 > 60 70 43% 4% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.01 -0.0 +05 +0b RR> 9 05 6bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.15 -0.0 +05 +0b RR> 02 6bps ps <CZ10YT 0.50 0 +04 -1bp 10-year =RR> 4 3bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.67 0.02 +22 +3b RR> 7 4 2bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.38 0.05 +27 +5b RR> 5 1 9bps ps <PL10YT 3.18 0.06 +31 +6b 10-year =RR> 5 4 1bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.27 0.25 0.24 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.97 0.9 0.91 1.02 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.68 1.66 1.65 1.68 ><WIBOR 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest/Wiktor Szary and Adrian Krajewski in Warsaw; Editing by Andrew Roche)