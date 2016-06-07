FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Currencies test multi-week highs, Budapest stocks rise
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
#Market News
June 7, 2016 / 9:05 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Currencies test multi-week highs, Budapest stocks rise

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

* CEE economic data, Yellen comments buoy assets
    * Forint near 5-week high, zloty hovers at 3-week high
    * Eyes on Polish fx mortgage conversion plan, a key risk
    * Bank stocks lift Warsaw's stock index 

    By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, June 7 (Reuters) - Hungarian stocks
approached 9-year highs and Central European currencies hovered
around multi-week highs on Tuesday after a batch of upbeat
economic figures from across the region.
    Budapest's main stock index, rising by 0.7 percent,
was within 0.4 percent of April's 9-year peak.
    The global backdrop was favourable as Monday's comments from
Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen did not indicate a near-term 
interest rate hike, which would make the region's high yielding
assets less attractive.
    Regional figures have also underpinned healthy economic
growth.
    Poland's jobless rate fell to its lowest since 2008 to 9.2
percent in May. 
    Czech and Hungarian April industrial output growth and Czech
trade surplus data beat forecasts. Hungary's household
consumption grew by a robust annual 4.8 percent in the first
quarter. Romania's wages surged 12.3 percent in April.
    The leu firmed 0.1 percent to 4.512 against the
euro by 0801 GMT, towards 4.5, the past weeks' peak.
    The forint set a 5-week high at 310.80, before
retreating to 311.40, down 0.2 percent from Monday.
    The brokerage Equilor said in a note that a retreat was
natural, but the 200-day moving average of 212.35 could be a
barrier. Erste said a renewed forint firming could find
resistance at 308.60.
    The zloty, at 4.3561 against the euro, traded near
Monday's 3-week high of 4.354. Polish bonds steadied after a
sell-off as the government will sell more debt than expected at
its auctions in the coming months.
    Warsaw's bluechip equities index rose 1.3 percent,
drifting further off the 3-and-1/2-month lows set last week.    
    Bank stocks led the rise, with PKO BP gaining 1.6
percent and Pekao 1.5 percent.
    Bank shares knocked down the index since October, since the
Law and Justice Party (PiS) won elections.
    A key risk to Polish assets is PiS-backed President Andrzej
Duda's plan to convert Swiss franc mortgages into zloty, a plan
which is discussed this week by Polish decisions makers.
    Presidential adviser Zbigniew Krysiak told daily Dziennik
Gazeta Prawna that the banking sector's loss from the conversion
would reach around 40 billion zlotys ($10.4 billion), should the
Swiss franc firm to 5 zlotys from about 3.955 now.
    "In the long term, we do not expect the zloty to gain
further given such a strong selloff of domestic bonds," ING BSK
said in a note.
    "We see the zloty losing as soon as the positive impulse
from the lower Fed rate expectations ceases to affect emerging
market currencies," the note added.  
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1001 CET                
           MARKETS  SHOT                           
                    CURRENCIES                         
                    Late  Previous    Daily        Chan
                    st                             ge
                    bid   close       change       in
                                                   2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0     27.0325       +0.04%  -0.0
 crown     =>        220                             9%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  311.    310.8350       -0.18%  1.04
 forint    =>       4000                              %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.35      4.3560       +0.00%  -2.2
 zloty     =>         61                             5%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.51      4.5148       +0.06%  0.16
 leu       =>         20                              %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.51      7.5065       -0.05%  1.71
 kuna      =>         05                              %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.    123.3400       +0.10%  -1.4
 dinar     =>       2200                             2%
 Note:     calcula  prev  close at    1800 CET         
 daily     ted      ious                           
 change    from                                    
                    STOC                               
                    KS                             
                    Late  Previous    Daily        Chan
                    st                             ge
                          close       change       in
                                                   2016
 Prague             897.      892.27       +0.60%  -6.1
                      63                             4%
 Budapest           2726    27089.00       +0.66%   +13
                    6.99                           .99%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1819     1797.27       +1.26%  -2.1
           >         .85                             1%
 Buchares           6571     6561.15       +0.16%  -6.1
 t                   .81                             7%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  691.      694.49       -0.45%  -0.6
 a         P>         37                             9%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1697     1697.99       -0.02%   +0.
           >         .66                            48%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  616.      616.85       -0.05%  -4.2
           15>        57                             7%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  444.      444.08       +0.01%  -3.6
           >          14                             4%
                    BOND                               
                    S                              
                    Yiel  Yield       Spread       Dail
                    d                              y
                    (bid  change      vs Bund      chan
                    )                              ge
                                                   in
 Czech                                             spre
 Republic                                          ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  0.03       0.011      +056bps   +1b
           RR>                                       ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  0.14      -0.002      +056bps   +0b
           RR>         8                             ps
           <CZ10YT  0.50           0      +043bps   +0b
 10-year   =RR>        9                             ps
 Poland                                                
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.71       0.012      +225bps   +1b
           RR>         1                             ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.39           0      +280bps   +0b
           RR>         4                             ps
           <PL10YT  3.18       0.007      +310bps   +1b
 10-year   =RR>        4                             ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT                    
                    3x6   6x9         9x12         3M
                                                   inte
                                                   rban
                                                   k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.27        0.25         0.25     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                                 
           R=>                                     
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.97       0.905        0.915  1.02
           ><BUBOR     5                           
           =>                                      
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.68        1.66         1.65  1.68
           ><WIBOR     5                           
           =>                                      
 Note:     are for                                     
 FRA       ask                                     
 quotes    prices                                  
 ******************************************************
 ********
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
