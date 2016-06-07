FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Zloty hits 8-week high, awaiting fx mortgage bill
#Market News
June 7, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Zloty hits 8-week high, awaiting fx mortgage bill

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

* Polish president to announce fx mortgages bill at 1500 GMT
    * Zloty hits 8-week high vs euro, weakened against Swiss
francs
    * Economic data, Yellen comments buoy CEE currencies, stocks
    * Bank stocks lift Warsaw's stock index 

 (Recasts with Polish fx mortgages conversion bill)
    By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, June 7 (Reuters) - The zloty firmed to an
8-week high against the euro, lifted by optimism that a Polish
bill on converting Swiss franc mortgages, to be announced on
Tuesday, will harm banks less than expected.
     Polish President Andrzej Duda's office is due to publish
the plan at 1500 GMT and the announcement may cause big moves in
the zloty, which will be illiquid as domestic markets
close by then. 
    The currency was trading around 4.348 against the euro at
1204 GMT, off an 8-week high set earlier at 4.3415, but firmer
by 0.2 percent from Monday.
     Central European currencies and stocks rallied anyway, led
by Warsaw, after a batch of upbeat economic figures from across
the region and receding expectations for near-term interest rate
hikes in the United States.
     The bluechip index of the Warsaw stock exchange 
rose by 1.6 percent, driven by bank stocks, with PKO BP 
gaining 2.6 percent and Pekao 1.2 percent.
    Worries over banks had knocked down the index to its lowest
levels since early February by last week, while Budapest's main
index approached 9-year highs on Tuesday.
     The cause of the weakness, on top of a new bank tax, was a
fear that the mortgage conversions could further hit banks.
     It was hard to predict market reactions due to uncertainty
about the key details in the bill, like the exchange rate of the
conversion, and the government still has the power to water down
the plan if it fears that it would hit banks too hard.
     It is also unclear if the central bank would take part in
the scheme, helping banks convert the mortgages.
     Presidential adviser Marek Dietl has said banks should
voluntarily offer to convert the Swiss franc mortgages into
zloty at a rate they agree on with clients to avoid the
president proposing a compulsory re-denomination. 
     Another adviser, Zbigniew Krysiak, told daily Dziennik
Gazeta Prawna that the banking sector's loss from the conversion
would reach around 40 billion zlotys ($10.4 billion), should the
Swiss franc firm to 5 zlotys.
    Even though the zloty strengthened against the euro, its
reference currency, it eased versus the Swiss franc.
     The franc traded around 3.96 against the zloty,
0.4 percent firmer from Monday, while the Swiss unit also hit a
one-month high against the euro.
     Expectations about Britain's June 23 European Union vote
move the major European crosses rather than the Polish issue
which has been around for a year and will not come to a
conclusion on Tuesday, said Roxana Hulea, analyst of Societe
Generale.
    "It would be too early to build positions on that," she
said.    
           CEE      SNAPSHOT    AT  1257 CET              
           MARKETS                               
                    CURRENCIES                            
                    Latest     Previous  Daily   Change
                    bid        close     change  in 2016
 Czech     <EURCZK    27.0210   27.0325   +0.04     -0.09%
 crown     =>                                 %  
 Hungary   <EURHUF   310.7200  310.8350   +0.04      1.26%
 forint    =>                                 %  
 Polish    <EURPLN     4.3480    4.3560   +0.18     -2.07%
 zloty     =>                                 %  
 Romanian  <EURRON     4.5060    4.5148   +0.19      0.29%
 leu       =>                                 %  
 Croatian  <EURHRK     7.5130    7.5065  -0.09%      1.68%
 kuna      =>                                    
 Serbian   <EURRSD   123.2400  123.3400   +0.08     -1.44%
 dinar     =>                                 %  
 Note:     calcula  previous   close at  1800             
 daily     ted                           CET     
 change    from                                  
                    STOCKS                                
                    Latest     Previous  Daily   Change
                               close     change  in 2016
 Prague                896.52    892.27   +0.48     -6.25%
                                              %  
 Budapest            27280.60  27089.00   +0.71    +14.05%
                                              %  
 Warsaw    <.WIG20    1825.69   1797.27   +1.58     -1.80%
           >                                  %  
 Buchares             6617.13   6561.15   +0.85     -5.53%
 t                                            %  
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO     690.17    694.49  -0.62%     -0.86%
 a         P>                                    
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX    1696.61   1697.99  -0.08%     +0.41%
           >                                     
 Belgrade  <.BELEX     614.95    616.85  -0.31%     -4.53%
           15>                                   
 Sofia     <.SOFIX     443.33    444.08  -0.17%     -3.81%
           >                                     
                    BONDS                                 
                    Yield      Yield     Spread  Daily
                    (bid)      change    vs      change in
                                         Bund    
 Czech                                           spread
 Republic                                        
   2-year  <CZ2YT=       0.03     0.011   +056b      +0bps
           RR>                               ps  
   5-year  <CZ5YT=      0.148    -0.002   +055b      +0bps
           RR>                               ps  
           <CZ10YT      0.509         0   +043b      +1bps
 10-year   =RR>                              ps  
 Poland                                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=      1.674    -0.015   +220b      -2bps
           RR>                               ps  
   5-year  <PL5YT=      2.381    -0.008   +279b      -1bps
           RR>                               ps  
           <PL10YT      3.174    -0.011   +310b      +0bps
 10-year   =RR>                              ps  
           FORWARD  RATE       AGREEMENT                  
                    3x6        6x9       9x12    3M
                                                 interbank
 Czech     <CZKFRA       0.27      0.25    0.25          0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                               
           R=>                                   
 Hungary   <HUFFRA       0.97      0.91    0.92       1.01
           ><BUBOR                               
           =>                                    
 Poland    <PLNFRA       1.67      1.66    1.65       1.68
           ><WIBOR                               
           =>                                    
 Note:     are for                                        
 FRA       ask                                   
 quotes    prices                                
 *********************************************************
 *****
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
