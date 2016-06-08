FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE MARKETS-Coalition crisis hits kuna, Polish bank stocks fall on fx loans uncertainty
June 8, 2016 / 9:40 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Coalition crisis hits kuna, Polish bank stocks fall on fx loans uncertainty

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Kuna weakest since March, Croatian PM under pressure to
quit
    * Forint and zloty near strongest since mid-April
    * Hungary's trade surplus supports forint

    By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, June 8 (Reuters) - The kuna fell to a 2-1/2
month low against the euro on Wednesday, in contrast to other
Central European currencies, after the Croatian government's
coalition moved to the brink of collapse.
    The biggest party in Croatia's ruling coalition filed a
no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Tihomir Oreskovic on
Tuesday, contributing to the kuna dropping by 0.2
percent to 7.53 against the euro at 0826 GMT on Wednesday.
 
    By contrast, hunger for yield in global markets helped the
Polish zloty and Hungarian forint cling to multi-week highs 
while Hungary's government bond yield curve fell by 5-10 basis
points, with its 10-year paper trading at 3.33 percent.
    The uncertainty in Croatia could hit the government's reform
drive and its bonds, Raiffeisen analyst Gintaras Shlizhyus said
in a note.
    "The market is underestimating credit negative implications
from possible government fallout in Croatia," he said.
    The zloty, trading at 4.34 against the euro, was
at its strongest since mid-April.
    It started to firm on Tuesday after Polish presidential
advisers said the scheme to convert foreign currency mortgages
to zloty-denominated loans would be spread over many years,
which could cause less pain to banks than expected. 
    "Now we have to await comments from the banks, from the
rating agencies and from the regulator, which means that some
uncertainty remains," Nordea analyst Anders Svendsen said in a
note
    Polish banking stocks pared gains made on Tuesday. PKO BP
 shed 1.7 percent, MBank 2.9 percent and BZ WBK
 1.7 percent, with one Warsaw-based broker citing
investor concern over the lingering uncertainty on the mortgage
scheme.
    The mortgage issue could yet place the zloty under pressure,
which could increase if Britain votes to quit the European Union
in its June 23 referendum, market participants said.
    "There are more question marks than answers (about the
mortgages) and the zloty's strength is surprising," said Mateusz
Sutowicz, analyst at Bank Millennium in Warsaw.
    The forint, at 310.27 against the euro, was also
near its strongest since mid-April.
    It eased to 310.90 in early trading after Hungary's May
inflation figures showed a bigger than expected 0.2 percent
fall, but a robust 959 million trade surplus for April provided
support for the currency.   
    
           CEE      SNAPSHOT   AT  1026 CET                    
           MARKETS                              
                    CURRENCIES                                 
                    Latest    Previous  Daily   Change
                    bid       close     change  in 2016
 Czech     <EURCZK   27.0220   27.0170  -0.02%           -0.09%
 crown     =>                                   
 Hungary   <EURHUF  310.2700  310.3700   +0.03            1.41%
 forint    =>                                %  
 Polish    <EURPLN    4.3405    4.3450   +0.10           -1.90%
 zloty     =>                                %  
 Romanian  <EURRON    4.5070    4.5068   +0.00            0.27%
 leu       =>                                %  
 Croatian  <EURHRK    7.5300    7.5165  -0.18%            1.45%
 kuna      =>                                   
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.3100  123.3800   +0.06           -1.49%
 dinar     =>                                %  
 Note:     calcula  previous  close at  1800                   
 daily     ted                          CET     
 change    from                                 
                    STOCKS                                     
                    Latest    Previous  Daily   Change
                              close     change  in 2016
 Prague               872.11    895.20  -2.58%           -8.81%
 Budapest           27443.54  27394.19   +0.18          +14.73%
                                             %  
 Warsaw    <.WIG20   1825.83   1832.79  -0.38%           -1.79%
           >                                    
 Buchares            6603.16   6628.49  -0.38%           -5.73%
 t                                              
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO    690.70    690.31   +0.06           -0.78%
 a         P>                                %  
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX   1700.24   1699.77   +0.03           +0.63%
           >                                 %  
 Belgrade  <.BELEX    616.29    615.73   +0.09           -4.32%
           15>                               %  
 Sofia     <.SOFIX    449.94    446.79   +0.71           -2.38%
           >                                 %  
                    BONDS                                      
                    Yield     Yield     Spread  Daily
                    (bid)     change    vs      change in
                                        Bund    
 Czech                                          spread
 Republic                                       
   2-year  <CZ2YT=     0.008    -0.005   +055b            +0bps
           RR>                              ps  
   5-year  <CZ5YT=     0.146    -0.002   +057b            +1bps
           RR>                              ps  
           <CZ10YT     0.509         0   +047b            +1bps
 10-year   =RR>                             ps  
 Poland                                                        
   2-year  <PL2YT=     1.697     0.011   +224b            +2bps
           RR>                              ps  
   5-year  <PL5YT=     2.326    -0.028   +275b            -2bps
           RR>                              ps  
           <PL10YT     3.124     -0.03   +308b            -2bps
 10-year   =RR>                             ps  
           FORWARD  RATE      AGREEMENT                        
                    3x6       6x9       9x12    3M interbank
 Czech     <CZKFRA      0.27      0.24    0.24                0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                              
           R=>                                  
 Hungary   <HUFFRA      0.97      0.87    0.89             1.01
           ><BUBOR                              
           =>                                   
 Poland    <PLNFRA      1.69      1.67    1.65             1.68
           ><WIBOR                              
           =>                                   
 Note:     are for                                             
 FRA       ask                                  
 quotes    prices                               
 **************************************************************
 
 (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anna Koper in
Warsaw and Igir Ilic in Zagreb; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
