CEE MARKETS-Croatia crisis hits kuna, Polish bank stocks fall on FX loans
June 8, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Croatia crisis hits kuna, Polish bank stocks fall on FX loans

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Kuna weakest since March, Croatian PM pressured to quit
    * Forint, zloty strongest since mid-April
    * Polish central bank keeps interest rates on hold
    * Hungary's trade surplus supports forint despite CPI

 (Adds Polish central bank decisions and bond yields, Serbian
dinar)
    By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, June 8 (Reuters) - The kuna fell to a 2-1/2
month low against the euro on Wednesday, in contrast to other
Central European currencies, after the Croatian government's
coalition moved to the brink of collapse.
    The biggest party in Croatia's ruling coalition filed a
no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Tihomir Oreskovic on
Tuesday, contributing to the kuna dropping by 0.2
percent to 7.53 against the euro at 0826 GMT on Wednesday.
 
    By contrast, hunger for yield in global markets helped the
Polish zloty and Hungarian forint cling to multi-week highs 
while Polish and Hungarian government bond yields fell, with
Poland's 10-year paper shedding 5 basis points to 3.09 percent.
    The uncertainty in Croatia could hit the government's reform
drive and its bonds, Raiffeisen analyst Gintaras Shlizhyus said
in a note.
    "The market is underestimating credit negative implications
from possible government fallout in Croatia," he said.
    The zloty, trading at 4.3253 against the euro at
1348, was at its strongest since mid-April.
    It started to firm on Tuesday after Polish presidential
advisers said the scheme to convert foreign currency mortgages
to zloty-denominated loans would be spread over many years,
which could cause less pain to banks than expected. 
    "Now we have to await comments from the banks, from the
rating agencies and from the regulator, which means that some
uncertainty remains," Nordea analyst Anders Svendsen said in a
note
    Polish banking stocks pared gains made on Tuesday. PKO BP
 shed 1.7 percent, MBank 2.9 percent and BZ WBK
 1.7 percent.
    One Warsaw-based broker cited investor concern over the
lingering uncertainty on the mortgage scheme as the reason.
    The mortgage issue could yet place the zloty under pressure,
which could increase if Britain votes to quit the European Union
in its June 23 referendum, market participants said.
    "There are more question marks than answers (about the
mortgages) and the zloty's strength is surprising," said Mateusz
Sutowicz, analyst at Bank Millennium in Warsaw.
    The forint, at 310.20 against the euro, was also
near its strongest since mid-April.
    It eased to 310.90 in early trading after Hungary's May
inflation figures showed a bigger than expected 0.2 percent
fall, but a robust 959 million trade surplus for April provided
support for the currency.
    Poland's central bank kept interest rates on hold as
expected and will hold a news conference at 1400 GMT.
 Serbia's central bank is also seen holding fire on
Thursday. 
    The dinar was a shade weaker against the euro at
123.43.
    
           CEE        SNAPSHO   AT  1348 CET             
           MARKETS    T                         
                      CURRENCIES                         
                      Latest   Previou  Daily   Change
                               s                
                      bid      close    change  in 2016
 Czech                27.0210  27.0170  -0.01%     -0.09%
 crown                                          
 Hungary              310.200  310.370   +0.05      1.43%
 forint                     0        0       %  
 Polish                4.3253   4.3450   +0.46     -1.56%
 zloty                                       %  
 Romanian              4.5060   4.5068   +0.02      0.29%
 leu                                         %  
 Croatian              7.5280   7.5165  -0.15%      1.47%
 kuna                                           
 Serbian              123.430  123.380  -0.04%     -1.59%
 dinar                      0        0          
 Note:     calculate  previou  close    1800             
 daily     d from     s        at       CET     
 change                                         
                      STOCKS                             
                      Latest   Previou  Daily   Change
                               s                
                               close    change  in 2016
 Prague                873.39   895.20  -2.44%     -8.67%
 Budapest             27382.9  27394.1  -0.04%    +14.47%
                            6        9          
 Warsaw               1845.48  1832.79   +0.69     -0.74%
                                             %  
 Buchares             6629.81  6628.49   +0.02     -5.35%
 t                                           %  
 Ljubljan              691.57   690.31   +0.18     -0.66%
 a                                           %  
 Zagreb               1702.07  1699.77   +0.14     +0.74%
                                             %  
 Belgrade  <.BELEX15   627.15   615.73   +1.85     -2.63%
           >                                 %  
 Sofia                 449.98   446.79   +0.71     -2.37%
                                             %  
                      BONDS                              
                      Yield    Yield    Spread  Daily
                      (bid)    change   vs      change in
                                        Bund    
 Czech                                          spread
 Republic                                       
   2-year  <CZ2YT=RR    0.008   -0.005   +055b      +0bps
           >                                ps  
   5-year  <CZ5YT=RR    0.125   -0.023   +054b      -3bps
           >                                ps  
           <CZ10YT=R    0.509        0   +044b      -2bps
 10-year   R>                               ps  
 Poland                                                  
   2-year  <PL2YT=RR    1.703    0.017   +224b      +2bps
           >                                ps  
   5-year  <PL5YT=RR    2.297   -0.028   +271b      -3bps
           >                                ps  
           <PL10YT=R    3.097   -0.063   +303b      -8bps
 10-year   R>                               ps  
           FORWARD    RATE     AGREEMENT                 
                      3x6      6x9      9x12    3M
                                                interbank
 Czech             <     0.27     0.24    0.24          0
 Rep       PRIBOR=>                             
 Hungary           <     0.95     0.87    0.89       1.01
           BUBOR=>                              
 Poland            <     1.69     1.67    1.65       1.68
           WIBOR=>                              
 Note:     are for                                       
 FRA       ask                                  
 quotes    prices                               
 ********************************************************
 ******
 
 (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anna Koper in
Warsaw and Igir Ilic in Zagreb; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
