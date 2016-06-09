FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE MARKETS-Poland talks down zloty, good bond auctions seen
#Market News
June 9, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Poland talks down zloty, good bond auctions seen

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Zloty, forint off strongest levels since mid-April
    * Polish deputy PM says zloty firming would be worrying
    * Leu down after fresh wage hikes, surge in trade deficit
    * Romania, Hungary debt auctions seen drawing good demand
    * Serbian central bank meets, might cut rates

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, June 9 (Reuters) - Central European currencies
eased on Thursday as the Polish government talked down the zloty
and Romania reported a rise in its trade deficit a day after the
government hiked public sector wages.
    The global backdrop was a decline in risk appetite, with
Japan leading a fall in Asian and European equities markets,
while government bonds firmed.
    The forint shed 0.35 percent against the euro by
0820 GMT. The zloty and the leu eased by 0.1
percent.
    Earlier this week the zloty and the forint firmed to their
strongest since mid-April, even though details of a bill on 
converting foreign currency mortgages in Poland left uncertainty
over its costs to banks.
    Poland's central bank kept interest rates on hold at its
meeting on Wednesday, expressing hopes that a booming labour
market could lift the economy out of deflation. 
    Rapid gains for the zloty would be a worry, Polish Deputy
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was quoted as saying on
Thursday. 
    The leu came under pressure as Romania reported a rise in
its trade deficit. 
    While the region's healthy economic growth buoys its assets,
part of that growth has been caused by a surge in retail
consumption due to a fast rise in wages.
    Governments are under pressure to lift wages to counter as
hundreds of thousands of workers have moved to richer European
Union states.
    Romania approved a 3.5 billion lei ($883.55 million) boost
to public sector wages on Wednesday. Unions and
politicians could demand further wages hikes before elections
late this year, ING analysts said in a note.
    But in the positive sentiment in international bond markets,
also improved by the European Central Bank's corporate bond
buying, both Romania's and Hungary's bond markets could draw
healthy demand today, market participants said.
    Czech bonds firmed slightly. Figures showed that inflation
slowed to almost zero in May, but the central bank is unlikely
to alter its weak crown policy. 
    The dinar firmed 0.1 percent ahead of a meeting of
the Serbian central bank.
    The forecasts of analysts and dealers in a Reuters poll were
almost equally split over a 25 basis point cut in the 4.25
percent main interest rate and a 'hold' decision. 
    The kuna eased 0.1 percent even though Croatian
Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Karamarko said he was ready to
step down to save the ruling coalition. 
    
           CEE        SNAPSHOT    AT  1020 CET            
           MARKETS                                  
                      CURRENCIES                          
                      Latest     Previous  Daily    Change
                      bid        close     change   in
                                                    2016
 Czech                  27.0230   27.0320   +0.03%  -0.09%
 crown                                              
 Hungary               311.8000  310.7000   -0.35%   0.91%
 forint                                             
 Polish                  4.3264    4.3222   -0.10%  -1.58%
 zloty                                              
 Romanian                4.5092    4.5047   -0.10%   0.22%
 leu                                                
 Croatian                7.5340    7.5275   -0.09%   1.39%
 kuna                                               
 Serbian               123.4000  123.5000   +0.08%  -1.56%
 dinar                                              
 Note:     calculate  previous   close at  1800           
 daily     d from                          CET      
 change                                             
                      STOCKS                              
                      Latest     Previous  Daily    Change
                                 close     change   in
                                                    2016
 Prague                  869.42    874.05   -0.53%  -9.09%
 Budapest              27209.05  27396.89   -0.69%   +13.7
                                                        5%
 Warsaw                 1824.37   1843.85   -1.06%  -1.87%
 Buchares               6633.86   6661.93   -0.42%  -5.29%
 t                                                  
 Ljubljan                690.89    691.57   -0.10%  -0.76%
 a                                                  
 Zagreb                 1700.92   1703.10   -0.13%   +0.67
                                                         %
 Belgrade  <.BELEX15     625.83    627.83   -0.32%  -2.84%
           >                                        
 Sofia                   445.52    446.62   -0.25%  -3.34%
                      BONDS                               
                      Yield      Yield     Spread   Daily
                      (bid)      change    vs Bund  change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year  <CZ2YT=RR      -0.03    -0.038   +051bp   -4bps
           >                                     s  
   5-year  <CZ5YT=RR      0.141    -0.005   +056bp   +0bps
           >                                     s  
           <CZ10YT=R      0.508         0   +047bp   +2bps
 10-year   R>                                    s  
 Poland                                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=RR        1.7     0.011   +224bp   +1bps
           >                                     s  
   5-year  <PL5YT=RR      2.282    -0.008   +270bp   +0bps
           >                                     s  
           <PL10YT=R      3.082    -0.014   +305bp   +1bps
 10-year   R>                                    s  
           FORWARD    RATE       AGREEMENT                
                      3x6        6x9       9x12     3M
                                                    interb
                                                    ank
 Czech             <       0.26      0.23     0.22       0
 Rep       PRIBOR=>                                 
 Hungary           <       0.94      0.86     0.88    1.01
           BUBOR=>                                  
 Poland            <      1.695      1.65    1.625    1.68
           WIBOR=>                                  
 Note:     are for                                        
 FRA       ask                                      
 quotes    prices                                   
 *********************************************************
 *****
 
($1 = 3.9613 lei)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
