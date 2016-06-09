FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE MARKETS-Poland talks down zloty, bond auctions robustly bid
#Market News
June 9, 2016 / 12:06 PM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Poland talks down zloty, bond auctions robustly bid

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Zloty, forint off highest levels since mid-April
    * Polish deputy PM says stronger zloty would be worrying
    * Bond auctions draw healthy demand, yields decline
    * Serbian central bank keeps rates on hold

 (Adds Serbian central bank decision, bond auctions, Czech
central bank comment on inflation figures)
    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, June 9 (Reuters) - Central European currencies
weakened on Thursday as the Polish government talked down the
zloty and Romania reported a rise in its trade deficit just
after it raised public-sector wages.
    But auctions of Hungary, Poland and Romania's high-yielding
government bonds drew healthy demand as risk appetite fell in
global markets, with Japan leading a decline by stocks in Asia
and Europe.
    Yields dropped and Hungary and Romania sold more bonds than
planned .
    Hungary's 10-year debt traded at a yield of 3.25 percent,
down 11 basis points from Wednesday's fixing.
    "Bullish sentiment remains as (U.S.) rate hikes could come
later and the ECB has started (corporate) bond buying," one
Budapest-based fixed income trader said. 
    The forint, the zloty and the leu
 shed 0.1-0.2 percent against the euro by 1112 GMT, in
contrast with the dinar, which firmed 0.1 percent
after the Serbian central bank kept its benchmark interest rate
on hold at 4.25 percent. 
    Earlier this week the zloty and the forint reached their
strongest since mid-April, even though details of a Poland bill
on converting foreign-currency mortgages to zlotys left unclear
its costs to banks.
    Poland's central bank also kept interest rates unchanged on
Wednesday, expressing hopes that a booming labour market could
lift the economy out of deflation.
    Rapid gains for the zloty would be a worry, Polish Deputy
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was quoted as saying on
Thursday.
    The leu came under pressure as Romania reported a rise in
its trade deficit. However, Romania also approved a
3.5 billion lei ($883.55 million) increase in public-sector
wages on Wednesday, and unions and politicians may
seek more increases before elections this year, ING analysts
said in a note.
    One reason for Central Europe's economic growth buoys is a
surge in retail consumption as wages rise. Governments are under
pressure to lift wages to counter migration to the west.
Thousands of workers have moved to richer European Union states.
    The International Monetary Fund warned Serbia that it had no
room in its budget to raise wages and pensions.
    Czech bonds firmed slightly. Figures showed that inflation
slowed to almost zero in May, but the central bank said it would
start to rise late this year .
    The kuna eased 0.1 percent even though Croatian
Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Karamarko said he was ready to
step down to save the ruling coalition.
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1312 CET         
           MARKETS  SHOT                  
                    CURRENCIES                  
                    Late  Prev  Daily     Change
                    st    ious            
                    bid   clos  change    in
                          e               2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0    +0.04%  -0.09%
 crown     =>        220   320            
 Hungary   <EURHUF  311.  310.    -0.21%   1.06%
 forint    =>       3500  7000            
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.32  4.32    -0.17%  -1.65%
 zloty     =>         95    22            
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.51  4.50    -0.14%   0.18%
 leu       =>         11    47            
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.53  7.52    -0.09%   1.39%
 kuna      =>         40    75            
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.    +0.10%  -1.55%
 dinar     =>       3800  5000            
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800 CET        
 daily     ted      ious  e at            
 change    from                           
                    STOC                        
                    KS                    
                    Late  Prev  Daily     Change
                    st    ious            
                          clos  change    in
                          e               2016
 Prague             867.  874.    -0.80%  -9.34%
                      02    05            
 Budapest           2708  2739    -1.14%   +13.2
                    4.22  6.89                3%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1824  1843    -1.06%  -1.88%
           >         .28   .85            
 Buchares           6605  6661    -0.85%  -5.69%
 t                   .48   .93            
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  692.  691.    +0.15%  -0.51%
 a         P>         58    57            
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1699  1703    -0.20%   +0.59
           >         .67   .10                 %
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  624.  627.    -0.57%  -3.09%
           15>        22    83            
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  448.  446.    +0.49%  -2.63%
           >          79    62            
                    BOND                        
                    S                     
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spread    Daily
                    d     d               
                    (bid  chan  vs Bund   change
                    )     ge              in
 Czech                                    spread
 Republic                                 
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.0  -0.0   +053bps   -2bps
           RR>        08    16            
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  0.14  -0.0   +056bps   +0bps
           RR>         1    05            
           <CZ10YT  0.50     0   +046bps   +1bps
 10-year   =RR>        8                  
 Poland                                         
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.71  0.03   +226bps   +3bps
           RR>         6                  
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.27  -0.0   +269bps   -2bps
           RR>         6    21            
           <PL10YT  3.05  -0.0   +301bps   -2bps
 10-year   =RR>        6    37            
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT             
                    3x6   6x9   9x12      3M
                                          interb
                                          ank
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.26  0.23      0.22       0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                        
           R=>                            
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.94  0.86      0.88       1
           ><BUBOR                        
           =>                             
 Poland    <PLNFRA   1.7  1.66     1.635    1.68
           ><WIBOR                        
           =>                             
 Note:     are for                              
 FRA       ask                            
 quotes    prices                         
 ***********************************************
 ***************
 
 (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, editing by
Larry King)

