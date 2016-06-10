FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE MARKETS-Assets fall on Brexit fear, S&P watches Polish central bank
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Market News
June 10, 2016 / 9:45 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Assets fall on Brexit fear, S&P watches Polish central bank

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Brexit fears gripping global markets hit CEE assets
    * Soccer European Championship may add to volatility
    * Zloty, forint drift off multi-week highs vs euro
    * Kuna hits 3-month low, Croatian govt unlikely to survive

    By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Lada
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, June 10 (Reuters) - Central European assets
fell on Friday amid concerns that British voters will decide in
a June 23 referendum to quit the European Union, leaving poorer
members with less financing from the bloc.
    The zloty and the forint retreated from
multi-week highs hit earlier this week against the euro, and
shed 0.4 and 0.15 percent, respectively, by 0908 GMT.  
    "In the coming days, the zloty is unlikely to strengthen
because of the approaching date of the UK referendum," BZ WBK
analysts said in a note.
    Poland, after a credit rating cut from Standard & Poor's in
January, may face further downgrades due to concerns over its
budget, rising burdens on its banks including a planned
conversion of foreign currency mortgages, and tension with
Brussels over the rule of law in Poland.
    S&P's EMEA sovereign chief Moritz Kraemer said the actions
of Poland's incoming central bank chief Adam Glapinski could be
crucial to whether Warsaw avoids another downgrade. 
    Poland's parliament was expected to confirm Glapinski's
appointment later on Friday.
    Glapinski, who will replace outgoing governor Marek Belka
from next week, has pledged to defend the bank from political
interference.
    Volatility could rise next week as liquidity in local
markets is expected to drop with the soccer European
Championship starting on Friday, some dealers said. 
    "Everybody will watch soccer," one Budapest-based currency
dealer said. "There are upcoming events like the British vote,
but soccer will cut activity in markets."  
     Risk aversion that has gripped global markets and triggered
a flow of funds into safer German and U.S. bonds also reached
the region's high-yielding debt markets on Friday, a day after
bond auctions in Hungary, Poland and Romania drew robust demand.
     The region's government bond yields mostly rose by 1-2
basis points. Polish 10-year bonds traded at 3.082 percent
yield, while Germany's corresponding yield was at record lows
around 0.031 percent.
    The stocks of Hungarian mortgage bank FHB fell 3.7
percent to 520 forints ($1.89). The shares have shed more than
30 percent since Tuesday when the central bank fined the bank.
On Thursday, police raided FHB's headquarters. 
    The kuna steadied at 7.534 per euro after touching
3-month lows at 7.57 overnight as the odds that Croatia's
government will survive a coalition crisis have diminished.
 
    An annual fall in Romania's consumer prices accelerated to
3.5 percent in May, but the central bank is unlikely to soften
its hawkish stance. It expects a fast pick-up in prices as wages
surge ahead of elections late this year. 
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1108       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0  -0.0  -0.1
 crown     =>        290   250    1%    1%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  311.  311.  -0.1  0.96
 forint    =>       6500  1700    5%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.35  4.33  -0.4  -2.2
 zloty     =>         65    90    0%    6%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.51  4.51  -0.0  0.18
 leu       =>         10    00    2%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.53  7.53   +0.  1.39
 kuna      =>         40    45   01%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.3
 dinar     =>       1500  4500   24%    6%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             855.  867.  -1.3  -10.
                      87    79    7%   50%
 Budapest           2674  2697  -0.8   +11
                    1.53  5.91    7%  .79%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1801  1814  -0.6  -3.1
           >         .57   .14    9%    0%
 Buchares           6477  6514  -0.5  -7.5
 t                   .16   .67    8%    3%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  693.  692.   +0.  -0.3
 a         P>         64    58   15%    6%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1699  1701  -0.1   +0.
           >         .88   .99    2%   61%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  624.  623.   +0.  -3.1
           15>        00    63   06%    2%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  448.  449.  -0.3  -2.7
           >          35    71    0%    2%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  0.00  0.01   +05   +1b
           RR>         8     6  5bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  0.11  -0.0   +05   +0b
           RR>         4    02  4bps    ps
           <CZ10YT  0.47  -0.0   +04   +0b
 10-year   =RR>        8     1  5bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.76  0.05   +23   +6b
           RR>         9     7  1bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.30  0.00   +27   +1b
           RR>         2     3  3bps    ps
           <PL10YT  3.08  0.01   +30   +3b
 10-year   =RR>        9     7  6bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.26  0.23  0.21     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  1.01  0.95  0.96     1
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.70  1.67  1.64  1.68
           ><WIBOR     5           5  
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 ($1 = 275.8000 forints)

 (Additional reporting by Igor Ilic in Zagreb; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

