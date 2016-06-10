FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE MARKETS-Prague leads a drop in stocks as Brexit fears mount
#Market News
June 10, 2016 / 2:25 PM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Prague leads a drop in stocks as Brexit fears mount

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Brexit fears hit regional assets
    * Prague stock index hits lowest since April 2009
    * Zloty, forint off multi-week highs vs euro
    * Kuna hits three-month low as government teeters

 (Adds decline in Prague index to 7-year low, updates prices)
    By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Lada
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, June 10 (Reuters) - Czech stocks led a
decline by Central European assets on Friday, amid concern that
British voters will vote to quit the European Union, leaving
less financing available for the bloc's poorer members.
    Prague's main stock index fell to a new seven-year low
and at 1429 GMT it was down 3.3 percent.
    Power group CEZ dropped 3.1 percent, tracking a
fall by Western European power companies, including RWE
 and E.ON. 
    Bank stocks also got a beating in the region. Austrian-based
Erste, which has a large weighting in the Prague
index, fell by 5.3 percent in Prague.
    Warsaw's blue-chip equities index shed 1.6 percent,
pulled lower by the stocks of Pekao, down 3.4 percent,
and PKO BP, down 2.4 percent.
    The Polish government has imposed a heavy tax on banks, and
a planned conversion of Swiss franc mortgages to zlotys could
impose heavy costs on them.
    The zloty fell 0.6 percent against the euro, after
gaining to its strongest levels since mid-April two days ago. 
    "In the coming days, the zloty is unlikely to strengthen
because of the approaching date of the UK referendum," BZ WBK
analysts said in a note. Britain's vote on its EU membership is
set for June 23.
    Poland also may face further downgrades in its credit
rating, after Standard & Poor's cut its rating in January. S&P's
EMEA sovereign chief, Moritz Kraemer, said another downgrade may
depend on the actions of Poland's incoming central bank chief,
Adam Glapinski. 
    Poland's parliament confirmed Glapinski's appointment on
Friday. He has pledged to defend the bank from political
interference.
    Central European government bond yields mostly rose.
Poland's 10-year bond yield rose by 3 basis points to 3.09
percent. The comparable safe-haven German Bund was bid at a
record low 0.012 percent. 
    Croatia's kuna traded at 7.5385 per euro, after
touching three-month lows of 7.57 overnight, as the government's
chances of surviving a coalition crisis dwindled.
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1629       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0  -0.0  -0.1
 crown     =>        280   250    1%    1%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  311.  311.  -0.2  0.91
 forint    =>       8000  1700    0%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.36  4.33  -0.6  -2.5
 zloty     =>         70    90    4%    0%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.51  4.51  -0.1  0.06
 leu       =>         63    00    4%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.53  7.53  -0.0  1.33
 kuna      =>         85    45    5%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.3
 dinar     =>       1000  4500   28%    2%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             840.  867.  -3.2  -12.
                      05    79    0%   16%
 Budapest           2657  2697  -1.4   +11
                    5.58  5.91    8%  .10%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1785  1814  -1.6  -3.9
           >         .10   .14    0%    8%
 Buchares           6421  6514  -1.4  -8.3
 t                   .38   .67    3%    2%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  693.  692.   +0.  -0.4
 a         P>         19    58   09%    3%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1694  1701  -0.4   +0.
           >         .97   .99    1%   32%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  624.  623.   +0.  -3.0
           15>        31    63   11%    7%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  445.  449.  -0.9  -3.3
           >          27    71    9%    9%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  0.00  0.01   +05   +2b
           RR>         8     6  5bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  0.11  -0.0   +05   +1b
           RR>         4    02  4bps    ps
           <CZ10YT  0.48     0   +04   +2b
 10-year   =RR>        8        7bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.75  0.06   +23   +6b
           RR>         4        0bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.30  0.01   +27   +2b
           RR>         2     4  3bps    ps
           <PL10YT  3.09  0.02   +30   +5b
 10-year   =RR>        9     7  8bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.27  0.23  0.21     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.95  0.87  0.89     1
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA   1.7  1.67  1.65  1.68
           ><WIBOR                    
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Additional reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova in Prague/Igor Ilic
in Zagreb; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
