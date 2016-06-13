FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Prague stocks hit 7-year low, leading falls on Brexit fears
June 13, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Prague stocks hit 7-year low, leading falls on Brexit fears

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Czech stocks hit 7-year low, Polish near 4-month lows
    * Brexit fears weigh on regional assets, could boost
volatility
    * MSCI emerging market indices review adds to risk

    By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Lada
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, June 13 (Reuters) - Czech stocks hit a
seven-year low on Monday, leading central European markets lower
as concerns that Britain will vote to leave the European Union
in a referendum on June 23.
    Prague's main stock index fell 2.2 percent by 0846
GMT, a bigger fall than 1.3-1.4 percent in Western European
bourses Frankfurt and Paris. 
    Warsaw's blue chip equities index approached
four-month lows, shedding 1.2 percent.
    Financial and energy sector stocks, which have a bigger
weight in the Prague index than elsewhere in Central Europe, led
the decline of shares in the region.
    Energy shares were also dented by a fall in crude prices
which helped widen the losses of the region's most liquid
currencies late on Friday, after domestic markets closed.
    The forint and the zloty shed 0.4 and
0.6 percent, respectively, from Friday's close.
    "High probability of Brexit (Britain leaving the European
Union) remains the biggest short-term risk," Pekao analysts said
in a note.
    Expectations that MSCI will add China to its indices in a
review due on Tuesday is also weighing on equities in the
region. Such a move could lead to many investment funds reducing
their exposure to other emerging economies, market participants
said.
    Erste analysts said in a note that MSCI was likely to change
its indices gradually, spreading the change over a year, which
means "the selling pressure caused could be limited". 
    The U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting which starts on
Tuesday will be closely watched as dovish remarks could help
bond markets while hawkish ones could hit emerging market
currencies, analysts said.
    "However, we expect the Fed to do nothing now," one
Budapest-based fixed-income trader said.
    "The yield curve is steepening as we track Poland and the
euro zone peripheries ... and this is caused by Brexit fears and
perhaps partly the (Orlando) terror attack in the U.S.," the
trader added.
    Poland's 10-year government bond yield rose 2 basis points
to 3.12 percent.
    Serbia's sale of 2-year dinar-denominated government bonds
on Monday is attractive due to a recent pick-up in yields and
expectations that the Serbian central bank will cut its rates
further, Raiffeisen analyst Stephan Imre said in a note.
    "Of course, the new Serbian government - to be presented at
the end of this week at the earliest - has to fulfil the
optimistic expectations amongst market participants in terms of
an ambitious reform agenda," Imre added.
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1046       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0  -0.0  -0.1
 crown     =>        280   230    2%    1%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  312.  311.  -0.3  0.80
 forint    =>       1400  0550    5%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.38  4.35  -0.5  -2.8
 zloty     =>         20    80    5%    3%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.51  4.51   +0.  0.07
 leu       =>         60    80   04%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.54  7.54   +0.  1.31
 kuna      =>         00    09   01%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.  -0.0  -1.4
 dinar     =>       3000  1900    9%    8%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             821.  840.  -2.2  -14.
                      47    05    1%   10%
 Budapest           2616  2651  -1.3   +9.
                    3.20  9.61    4%   37%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1761  1782  -1.1  -5.2
           >         .25   .02    7%    7%
 Buchares           6357  6410  -0.8  -9.2
 t                   .39   .34    3%    4%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  690.  693.  -0.3  -0.8
 a         P>         58    19    8%    0%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1694  1694   +0.   +0.
           >         .95   .96   00%   31%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  624.  624.   +0.  -3.0
           15>        73    31   07%    1%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  446.  445.   +0.  -3.1
           >          26    27   22%    8%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.0  -0.0   +05  -3bp
           RR>        19    27  2bps     s
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  0.09  -0.0   +05  -2bp
           RR>         9    14  2bps     s
           <CZ10YT  0.48     0   +04   +0b
 10-year   =RR>        8        7bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.78  0.02   +23   +2b
           RR>         7     4  3bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.33  0.02   +27   +2b
           RR>         3     3  6bps    ps
           <PL10YT  3.12  0.02   +31   +3b
 10-year   =RR>        7     8  0bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.26  0.22   0.2     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.99  0.91  0.93     1
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.70  1.68  1.66  1.68
           ><WIBOR     5              
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 
 (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
