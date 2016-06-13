FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 13, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Prague stocks hit 7-year low, leading falls on Brexit fears

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Czech stocks hit 7-year low, Polish near 4-month lows
    * Brexit fears weigh on regional assets, could boost
volatility
    * Polish 10-year bond yield jumps, highest since January
    * MSCI emerging market indices review adds to risk

 (Adds volatilities, bond auctions, rise in growth forecast for
Serbia)
    By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Lada
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, June 13 (Reuters) - Czech stocks hit a
seven-year low on Monday, leading central European markets lower
as concerns that Britain will vote to leave the European Union
in a referendum on June 23.
    Prague's main stock index fell 2.7 percent by 1339
GMT, a bigger fall than 1.4-1.6 percent in Western European
bourses Frankfurt and Paris. 
    Financial and energy sector stocks, which have a big weight
in the Prague index, led the decline.
    Energy shares were also dented by a fall in crude prices
which helped widen the losses of the region's most liquid
currencies late on Friday.
    The forint and the zloty shed 0.5 and
0.9 percent, respectively. One-month forint and
zloty volatilities jumped to their highest in more
than 3 months.
    "High probability of Brexit (Britain leaving the European
Union) remains the biggest short-term risk," Pekao analysts said
in a note.
    "Brexit" would chop 0.4 percent off Hungary's economic
growth rate, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said.   
    Expectations that MSCI will add China to its indices in a
review due on Tuesday is also weighing on equities in the
region. Such a move could lead to many investment funds reducing
their exposure to other emerging economies, market participants
said.
    Erste analysts said in a note that MSCI was likely to change
its indices gradually, spreading the change over a year, which
means "the selling pressure caused could be limited". 
    The U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting which starts on
Tuesday will be watched. Dovish remarks could help bond markets
while hawkish ones could hit emerging market currencies,
analysts said.
    "However, we expect the Fed to do nothing now," one
Budapest-based fixed-income trader said.
    Poland's 10-year government bond yield rose 10 basis points
to 3.2 percent, its highest levels since January.
    Romania's corresponding bonds were bid at 3.59 percent, up 4
basis points. The country sold 293.5 billion lei ($73.12
billion) worth of bonds at an auction, less than the amount
planned. 
    Serbia sold bonds worth 6.4 billion dinars ($59.8 million).
 
    Serbian bonds are attractive, given expectations for a
further cut in central bank interest rates, but the new
government to be presented this week should carry out reforms,
Raiffeisen analyst Stephan Imre said in a note before the sale.
    Serbia and the International Monetary Fund mission agreed to
revise their 2016 growth forecast for the country to 2.5 percent
from 1.8 percent. 
    But the dinar shed 0.25 percent against the euro. 
 
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1539       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0  -0.0  -0.1
 crown     =>        380   230    6%    5%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  312.  311.  -0.4  0.65
 forint    =>       6000  0550    9%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.39  4.35  -0.8  -3.1
 zloty     =>         52    80    5%    2%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.51  4.51   +0.  0.07
 leu       =>         58    80   05%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.53  7.54   +0.  1.41
 kuna      =>         30    09   10%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.  -0.2  -1.6
 dinar     =>       5000  1900    5%    4%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             817.  840.  -2.6  -14.
                      80    05    5%   49%
 Budapest           2592  2651  -2.2   +8.
                    1.63  9.61    5%   37%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1772  1782  -0.5  -4.6
           >         .73   .02    2%    5%
 Buchares           6411  6410   +0.  -8.4
 t                   .00   .34   01%    7%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  689.  693.  -0.5  -0.9
 a         P>         53    19    3%    5%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1688  1694  -0.4  -0.0
           >         .07   .96    1%    9%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  625.  624.   +0.  -2.8
           15>        65    31   21%    6%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  448.  445.   +0.  -2.7
           >          25    27   67%    4%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  0.00  -0.0   +05  -1bp
           RR>         2    05  5bps     s
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  0.09  -0.0   +05  -1bp
           RR>         9    14  3bps     s
           <CZ10YT  0.48  -0.0   +04  -1bp
 10-year   =RR>        3    05  6bps     s
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.84  0.05   +23   +5b
           RR>               5  8bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.40  0.09   +28   +9b
           RR>         2     2  3bps    ps
           <PL10YT  3.19  0.09   +31   +9b
 10-year   =RR>        8     3  8bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.26  0.22  0.19     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.96  0.88  0.91  0.99
           ><BUBOR           5        
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.69  1.68  1.67  1.68
           ><WIBOR     5     5        
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 ($1 = 4.0139 lei)

 (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.