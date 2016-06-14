FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Assets extend losses amid nerves over British vote
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Energy & Environment
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2016 / 9:26 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Assets extend losses amid nerves over British vote

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Prague stocks at 7-year low, Hungarian at 3-month low
    * Zloty sets 3-week low vs euro
    * Polish bond yields near highest since late Jan
    * Pressure on assets might ease if Fed comments are dovish

    By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Lada
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, June 14 (Reuters) - Central European assets
extended their losses on Tuesday due to worries economic growth
could slow if Britain decides to leave the European Union in a
referendum next week.
    "The mood is very nervous, Brexit (British exit) worries
have strengthened and (government bond yields are rising)," one
Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
    Poland, where Brexit worries are coupled with concerns over
policies over the banking sector and the rule of law, has led a
retreat of currencies and government bonds in the past week.
    Its long- and medium-term government bond yields rose by 7
basis points, with 10-year paper trading at 3.24
percent, near the highest level since late January.
    Hungarian government bond yields rose by 5-6 basis points
from Monday's fixing. The 10-year bond traded at 3.34 percent.
But long-term bond yields in the Czech Republic, regarded as
safe haven, dropped by 1-2 basis points.
    The zloty eased 0.6 percent to a 3-week low of
4.443 against the euro by 0840 GMT, while the forint 
and the leu shed about 0.2 percent.
    "Investors are getting really nervous (over the British
vote)," said Marcin Turkiewicz, head of mBank currency dealers
in Warsaw.
    Polish central banker Jerzy Kropiwnicki said late on Monday
the zloty's recent weakening had been caused by uncertainty over
the British referendum, but there would be no reason to consider
market intervention as long as the zloty did not approach 5
against the euro. 
    The Polish finance ministry said deflation could last until
the end of the third quarter. 
    Monday's figures showed Polish consumer prices fell 0.9
percent in annual terms in May.
    But new central bank governor Adam Glapinski has said no
rate cut is needed as long as economic growth remains robust and
benign inflation is seen in the medium term, Erste analyst
Katarzyna Rzentarzewska said in a note.
    Dovish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which will
start a two-day meeting on Tuesday, could give some support to
Central European assets, analysts said.
    Regional equities also extended Monday's losses, though
their decline - still led by shares in the financial and energy
sectors - slowed somewhat.
    Budapest and Warsaw led the fall, with their
indices shedding almost 1.5 percent. 
    Shares of the region's biggest independent bank, Hungary's
OTP hit 3-month lows.
    Budapest's main index was the lowest in about 3 months and
Prague set a new 7-year low, falling 1 percent. The Polish
index approached its lowest levels since Feb. 11. 
    
           CEE        SNAPSHOT    AT  1040 CET            
           MARKETS                                 
                      CURRENCIES                          
                      Latest     Previous  Daily   Change
                      bid        close     change  in 2016
 Czech                  27.0460   27.0260  -0.07%   -0.18%
 crown                                             
 Hungary               314.0000  313.2250  -0.25%    0.20%
 forint                                            
 Polish                  4.4430    4.4163  -0.60%   -4.16%
 zloty                                             
 Romanian                4.5215    4.5148  -0.15%   -0.06%
 leu                                               
 Croatian                7.5260    7.5261   +0.00    1.50%
 kuna                                           %  
 Serbian               123.3000  123.4500   +0.12   -1.48%
 dinar                                          %  
 Note:     calculate  previous   close at  1800           
 daily     d from                          CET     
 change                                            
                      STOCKS                              
                      Latest     Previous  Daily   Change
                                 close     change  in 2016
 Prague                  810.43    818.38  -0.97%  -15.26%
 Budapest              25458.31  25830.59  -1.44%   +6.43%
 Warsaw                 1754.43   1780.01  -1.44%   -5.63%
 Buchares               6419.70   6406.54   +0.21   -8.35%
 t                                              %  
 Ljubljan                683.57    689.53  -0.86%   -1.81%
 a                                                 
 Zagreb                 1693.65   1689.71   +0.23   +0.24%
                                                %  
 Belgrade  <.BELEX15     623.82    625.65  -0.29%   -3.15%
           >                                       
 Sofia                   450.17    448.25   +0.43   -2.33%
                                                %  
                      BONDS                               
                      Yield      Yield     Spread  Daily
                      (bid)      change    vs      change
                                           Bund    in
 Czech                                             spread
 Republic                                          
   2-year  <CZ2YT=RR     -0.003     0.016   +057b    +4bps
           >                                   ps  
   5-year  <CZ5YT=RR      0.102     -0.01   +056b    +2bps
           >                                   ps  
           <CZ10YT=R      0.468     -0.02   +049b    +3bps
 10-year   R>                                  ps  
 Poland                                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=RR      1.863     0.056   +243b    +8bps
           >                                   ps  
   5-year  <PL5YT=RR      2.548     0.061   +301b    +9bps
           >                                   ps  
           <PL10YT=R      3.231     0.057   +325b   +11bps
 10-year   R>                                  ps  
           FORWARD    RATE       AGREEMENT                
                      3x6        6x9       9x12    3M
                                                   interba
                                                   nk
 Czech             <       0.26      0.22    0.18        0
 Rep       PRIBOR=>                                
 Hungary           <       0.98     0.905    0.92     0.99
           BUBOR=>                                 
 Poland            <      1.705     1.695   1.685     1.68
           WIBOR=>                                 
 Note:     are for                                        
 FRA       ask                                     
 quotes    prices                                  
 ******************************************************
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.