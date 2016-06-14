CEE MARKETS-Poland leads losses amid nerves over British vote

* Prague stocks at 7-year low, Hungarian at 3-month low * Zloty sets 3-week low vs euro * Polish bond yields near highest since late Jan * Pressure might ease if Fed comments are dovish (Recasts, adding new comments, volatilities, CDSs) By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Lada BUDAPEST/WARSAW, June 14 (Reuters) - Poland led further declines in Central European assets on Tuesday due to worries of slower economic growth if Britain decides to leave the European Union in a June 23 referendum. "Investors are getting really nervous (over the British vote)," said Marcin Turkiewicz, head of mBank currency dealers in Warsaw. Regional equities and government bonds eased in line with euro zone peers. The region's main currencies weakened, including the Czech crown which shed 0.1 percent against the euro to 27.05 by 1305 GMT even though it almost always sticks to levels closer to 27, the central bank's cap which serves to prevent a firming. The zloty, after hitting a 3-week low of 4.4435, rebounded to 4.4281, but was still down 0.3 percent from Monday, while the forint and the leu each shed 0.2 percent. The cost of insuring exposure to debt from some countries in the region, including Poland, rose to multi-week highs. The implied volatility of the zloty, a gauge of expected swings against the euro, surged to a 4-year high and that of the forint was at an 8-month high. Investors in Poland are worried both by the risk of a British exit from the EU and by the Warsaw government's policies for the banking sector and the rule of law. "If the (British) polls favour the 'Leave' camp, we could reach January's lows at around 4.50," said BNP Paribas dealer Sebastian Cichy. Polish central banker Jerzy Kropiwnicki said late on Monday the zloty's recent weakening had been caused by uncertainty over the British referendum, but there would be no reason to consider market intervention as long as the zloty did not approach 5 against the euro. "Kropiwnicki essentially gave speculators a green light to bet against the Polish zloty should Brexit materialise," said Rabobank in a note. Polish rate setter Lukasz Hardt said the central bank should not fight against currency markets through interventions. Poland led a fall in government bond prices in the region. The yield on 10-year paper surged by 10 basis points to 3.265, near its highest level since late January. Dovish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which will start a two-day meeting on Tuesday, could give some support to Central European assets, analysts said. Warsaw's bluechip index fell 1.5 percent, led lower by energy and financial shares, stopping just short of 4-month lows. Budapest's main index touched a 3-month low and Prague set a new 7-year low. CEE SNAP AT 1505 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 -0.0 -0.1 crown => 500 260 9% 9% Hungary <EURHUF 313. 313. -0.2 0.24 forint => 9000 2250 2% % Polish <EURPLN 4.42 4.41 -0.2 -3.8 zloty => 81 63 7% 4% Romanian <EURRON 4.52 4.51 -0.2 -0.1 leu => 50 48 3% 3% Croatian <EURHRK 7.52 7.52 +0. 1.54 kuna => 30 61 04% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.5 dinar => 3700 4500 06% 4% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 811. 818. -0.8 -15. 16 38 8% 18% Budapest 2567 2583 -0.6 +7. 0.13 0.59 2% 31% Warsaw <.WIG20 1753 1780 -1.5 -5.7 > .19 .01 1% 0% Buchares 6396 6406 -0.1 -8.6 t .56 .54 6% 8% Ljubljan <.SBITO 683. 689. -0.8 -1.8 a P> 63 53 6% 0% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1689 1689 +0. +0. > .99 .71 02% 02% Belgrade <.BELEX 624. 625. -0.1 -3.0 15> 66 65 6% 2% Sofia <.SOFIX 445. 448. -0.6 -3.4 > 15 25 9% 2% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.0 0.01 +05 +5b RR> 03 6 8bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.08 -0.0 +05 +1b RR> 5 27 5bps ps <CZ10YT 0.45 -0.0 +04 +1b 10-year =RR> 8 3 7bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.86 0.05 +24 +8b RR> 3 1 4bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.58 0.10 +30 +14 RR> 9 6 5bps bps <PL10YT 3.26 0.09 +32 +13 10-year =RR> 8 6 8bps bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.26 0.22 0.18 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.98 0.9 0.92 0.99 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.71 1.71 1.69 1.68 ><WIBOR 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao in London/Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Gareth Jones)