a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Poland leads losses amid nerves over British vote
#Market News
June 14, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Poland leads losses amid nerves over British vote

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Prague stocks at 7-year low, Hungarian at 3-month low
    * Zloty sets 3-week low vs euro
    * Polish bond yields near highest since late Jan
    * Pressure might ease if Fed comments are dovish

 (Recasts, adding new comments, volatilities, CDSs)
    By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Lada
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, June 14 (Reuters) - Poland led further
declines in Central European assets on Tuesday due to worries of
slower economic growth if Britain decides to leave the European
Union in a June 23 referendum.
    "Investors are getting really nervous (over the British
vote)," said Marcin Turkiewicz, head of mBank currency dealers
in Warsaw.
    Regional equities and government bonds eased in line with
euro zone peers.
    The region's main currencies weakened, including the Czech
crown which shed 0.1 percent against the euro to 27.05
by 1305 GMT even though it almost always sticks to levels closer
to 27, the central bank's cap which serves to prevent a firming.
    The zloty, after hitting a 3-week low of 4.4435,
rebounded to 4.4281, but was still down 0.3 percent from Monday,
while the forint and the leu each shed 0.2
percent.
    The cost of insuring exposure to debt from some countries in
the region, including Poland, rose to multi-week highs.
 
    The implied volatility of the zloty, a gauge of expected
swings against the euro, surged to a 4-year high
and that of the forint was at an 8-month high.
    Investors in Poland are worried both by the risk of a
British exit from the EU and by the Warsaw government's policies
for the banking sector and the rule of law.
    "If the (British) polls favour the 'Leave' camp, we could
reach January's lows at around 4.50," said BNP Paribas dealer
Sebastian Cichy.
    Polish central banker Jerzy Kropiwnicki said late on Monday
the zloty's recent weakening had been caused by uncertainty over
the British referendum, but there would be no reason to consider
market intervention as long as the zloty did not approach 5
against the euro. 
    "Kropiwnicki essentially gave speculators a green light to
bet against the Polish zloty should Brexit materialise," said
Rabobank in a note.
    Polish rate setter Lukasz Hardt said the central bank should
not fight against currency markets through interventions.
 
    Poland led a fall in government bond prices in the region.
The yield on 10-year paper surged by 10 basis
points to 3.265, near its highest level since late January.
    Dovish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which will
start a two-day meeting on Tuesday, could give some support to
Central European assets, analysts said.
    Warsaw's bluechip index fell 1.5 percent, led lower
by energy and financial shares, stopping just short of 4-month
lows. 
    Budapest's main index touched a 3-month low and
Prague set a new 7-year low.    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1505       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0  -0.0  -0.1
 crown     =>        500   260    9%    9%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  313.  313.  -0.2  0.24
 forint    =>       9000  2250    2%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.42  4.41  -0.2  -3.8
 zloty     =>         81    63    7%    4%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.52  4.51  -0.2  -0.1
 leu       =>         50    48    3%    3%
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.52  7.52   +0.  1.54
 kuna      =>         30    61   04%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.5
 dinar     =>       3700  4500   06%    4%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             811.  818.  -0.8  -15.
                      16    38    8%   18%
 Budapest           2567  2583  -0.6   +7.
                    0.13  0.59    2%   31%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1753  1780  -1.5  -5.7
           >         .19   .01    1%    0%
 Buchares           6396  6406  -0.1  -8.6
 t                   .56   .54    6%    8%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  683.  689.  -0.8  -1.8
 a         P>         63    53    6%    0%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1689  1689   +0.   +0.
           >         .99   .71   02%   02%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  624.  625.  -0.1  -3.0
           15>        66    65    6%    2%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  445.  448.  -0.6  -3.4
           >          15    25    9%    2%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.0  0.01   +05   +5b
           RR>        03     6  8bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  0.08  -0.0   +05   +1b
           RR>         5    27  5bps    ps
           <CZ10YT  0.45  -0.0   +04   +1b
 10-year   =RR>        8     3  7bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.86  0.05   +24   +8b
           RR>         3     1  4bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.58  0.10   +30   +14
           RR>         9     6  5bps   bps
           <PL10YT  3.26  0.09   +32   +13
 10-year   =RR>        8     6  8bps   bps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.26  0.22  0.18     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.98   0.9  0.92  0.99
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.71  1.71  1.69  1.68
           ><WIBOR                 5  
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao in London/Jason Hovet in
Prague; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.