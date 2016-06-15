FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE MARKETS-Assets rebound, remain nervous over British vote
June 15, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Assets rebound, remain nervous over British vote

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

* Assets rebound, Brexit worries seen causing more swings
    * MSCI decision on China improves equities market sentiment
    * New tax cut weighs on Romanian asset prices

    By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Lada
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, June 15 (Reuters) - Central European assets
mostly firmed up on Wednesday, rebounding after a plunge the
previous day on concerns over the outcome of Britain's June 23
referendum on whether to stay in the European Union or leave.
    Equities were helped by MSCI's overnight decision not to add
Chinese shares to its emerging market indices, a move that could
have led to selling of equities elsewhere to make way for
Chinese names, analysts said.
    Regional markets may remain on a roller-coaster on concerns
that economic growth could slow if British voters decide to quit
the EU.
    The zloty and the forint rebounded from
three-week lows against the euro, firming 0.4 and 0.2 percent,
respectively, by 0908 GMT.
    But implied volatilities on the zloty stayed
near Tuesday's four-year high, and near 8-1/2-month highs on the
forint, indicating expectations for further swings.
    The leu underperformed, trading near Tuesday's
4-1/2-month lows against the euro, due to worries triggered by
the Romanian upper house of parliament's vote to cut social
security contributions in 2017. 
    The vote adds to worries over the budget and domestic
demand, fuelled by tax cuts and wage hikes ahead of elections
late this year. The lower house has yet to vote on the issue.
    The 2017 budget deficit may swell to 5 percent of economic
output if the measure is passed, analysts at ING's Romanian unit
said in a note. 
    "While we would still expect economic logic to prevail and
talk of easing to be scaled down, we underscore that
implementing such decisions would be materially negative for RON
assets and Romania's macro fundamentals over the medium term,"
they added.
    Worries about fiscal loosening and a growing burden on banks
have also kept Polish assets under pressure since last year,
boosting the risk of credit rating downgrades.
    Poland's 10-year bond yield dropped 4 basis points to 3.26
percent after testing January highs. 
    Hungary's bond yields dropped by a few basis points, with
the 10-year paper trading at around 3.38 percent.
    Hungary's 10-year yield may fall below Polish levels soon,
Raiffeisen analyst Stephan Imre said in a note.
    "The Polish credit story remains adversely affected mainly
due to local political risks in contrast to Hungary, where the
sovereign received a rating upgrade recently," he said.
    Prague's stock index led gains in the region,
rebounding from seven-year lows to climb 1.6 percent.
    Budapest's main index firmed up 0.8 percent, after
hitting 3-month lows on Tuesday.
    The stocks of OTP, the region's biggest
independent lender, rose by 1 percent. Erste said in a note that
the stock had become "drastically oversold". 
    
           CEE      SNAPSHOT   AT  1108 CET          
           MARKETS                             
                    CURRENCIES                       
                    Latest    Previous  Daily  Change
                    bid       close     chang  in
                                        e      2016
 Czech     <EURCZK   27.0650   27.0660   +0.0  -0.25%
 crown     =>                              0%  
 Hungary   <EURHUF  313.8500  314.4500   +0.1   0.25%
 forint    =>                              9%  
 Polish    <EURPLN    4.4165    4.4320   +0.3  -3.59%
 zloty     =>                              5%  
 Romanian  <EURRON    4.5300    4.5247  -0.12  -0.24%
 leu       =>                               %  
 Croatian  <EURHRK    7.5280    7.5245  -0.05   1.47%
 kuna      =>                               %  
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.3200  123.4500   +0.1  -1.50%
 dinar     =>                              1%  
 Note:     calcula  previous  close at  1800         
 daily     ted                          CET    
 change    from                                
                    STOCKS                           
                    Latest    Previous  Daily  Change
                              close     chang  in
                                        e      2016
 Prague               821.12    808.20   +1.6  -14.14
                                           0%       %
 Budapest           26046.30  25831.00   +0.8   +8.89
                                           3%       %
 Warsaw    <.WIG20   1769.61   1762.61   +0.4  -4.82%
           >                               0%  
 Buchares            6467.21   6422.45   +0.7  -7.67%
 t                                         0%  
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO    682.57    683.63  -0.16  -1.95%
 a         P>                               %  
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX   1688.21   1690.80  -0.15  -0.08%
           >                                %  
 Belgrade  <.BELEX    624.65    624.66   +0.0  -3.02%
           15>                             0%  
 Sofia     <.SOFIX    453.17    445.92   +1.6  -1.68%
           >                               3%  
                    BONDS                            
                    Yield     Yield     Sprea  Daily
                                        d      
                    (bid)     change    vs     change
                                        Bund   in
 Czech                                         spread
 Republic                                      
   2-year  <CZ2YT=     0.008     0.011   +058   +1bps
           RR>                            bps  
   5-year  <CZ5YT=     0.084    -0.001   +055   +0bps
           RR>                            bps  
           <CZ10YT     0.458         0   +045   -1bps
 10-year   =RR>                           bps  
 Poland                                              
   2-year  <PL2YT=     1.839    -0.015   +242   -2bps
           RR>                            bps  
   5-year  <PL5YT=     2.611    -0.038   +308   -4bps
           RR>                            bps  
           <PL10YT     3.273    -0.024   +327   -3bps
 10-year   =RR>                           bps  
           FORWARD  RATE      AGREEMENT              
                    3x6       6x9       9x12   3M
                                               interb
                                               ank
 Czech     <CZKFRA      0.27      0.22   0.17       0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                             
           R=>                                 
 Hungary   <HUFFRA     0.965      0.89  0.905    0.99
           ><BUBOR                             
           =>                                  
 Poland    <PLNFRA      1.72       1.7   1.69    1.68
           ><WIBOR                             
           =>                                  
 Note:     are for                                   
 FRA       ask                                 
 quotes    prices                              
 ****************************************************
 **********
 

 (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)

