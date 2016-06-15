FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE MARKETS-Assets rebound, jitters over British vote linger
June 15, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Assets rebound, jitters over British vote linger

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Assets rebound, Brexit worries seen causing more swings
    * MSCI decision on China improves equities market sentiment
    * New tax cut weighs on Romanian asset prices
    * Czech crown hits weakest level vs euro since October

 (Adds Czech crown hitting low)
    By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Lada
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, June 15 (Reuters) - Central European assets
mostly firmed on Wednesday, rebounding after a plunge the
previous day prompted by concerns over the outcome of Britain's
June 23 referendum on whether to stay in the European Union or
leave.
    Equities were helped by MSCI's overnight decision not to add
Chinese shares to its emerging market indices, a move that could
have led to the selling of equities elsewhere to make way for
Chinese names, analysts said.
    But regional markets are likely to remain on a
roller-coaster in the coming days amid concerns about slower
economic growth if British voters decide to quit the EU, a
scenario known as "Brexit".
    The zloty and the forint rebounded from
three-week lows against the euro, firming 0.4 and 0.3 percent,
respectively, by 1259 GMT.
    But implied volatilities on the zloty stayed
near Tuesday's four-year high and near 8-1/2-month highs on the
forint, indicating expectations for further swings.
    The crown touched its weakest levels against the
euro since October, even though trading at 27.072 it remains
near the Czech central bank's cap at levels next to 27.
    "This seems to be all about Brexit and players on the market
found the crown again," one player said, adding that euro
selling interest would prevent a further weakening. 
    The leu also underperformed, trading near
Tuesday's 4-1/2-month lows against the euro, due to worries
triggered by the Romanian upper house of parliament's vote to
cut social security contributions in 2017. 
    The vote adds to worries over the budget and domestic
demand, fuelled by tax cuts and wage hikes ahead of Romania's
parliamentary elections late this year. The lower house has yet
to vote on the issue.
    The 2017 budget deficit may swell to 5 percent of economic
output if the measure is passed, analysts at ING's Romanian unit
said in a note. 
    "While we would still expect economic logic to prevail and
talk of easing to be scaled down, we underscore that
implementing such decisions would be materially negative for RON
assets and Romania's macro fundamentals over the medium term,"
they added.
    Worries about fiscal loosening and a growing burden on banks
have also kept Polish assets under pressure since last year,
boosting the risk of credit rating downgrades.
    Poland's 10-year bond yield dropped 4 basis points to 3.26
percent after testing January highs, while Hungary's
corresponding yield rose 4 basis points to 3.38 percent. 
    Budapest's main equities index led gains in the
region, firming 1.7 percent, after hitting 3-month lows on
Tuesday.    
           CEE        SNAPSHO   AT  1459 CET              
           MARKETS    T                         
                      CURRENCIES                          
                      Latest   Previous  Daily  Change
                      bid      close     chang  in 2016
                                         e      
 Czech                27.0720   27.0660  -0.02      -0.27%
 crown                                       %  
 Hungary              313.450  314.4500   +0.3       0.38%
 forint                     0               2%  
 Polish                4.4162    4.4320   +0.3      -3.58%
 zloty                                      6%  
 Romanian              4.5325    4.5247  -0.17      -0.30%
 leu                                         %  
 Croatian              7.5289    7.5245  -0.06       1.46%
 kuna                                        %  
 Serbian              123.340  123.4500   +0.0      -1.52%
 dinar                      0               9%  
 Note:     calculate  previou  close at  1800             
 daily     d from     s                  CET    
 change                                         
                      STOCKS                              
                      Latest   Previous  Daily  Change
                               close     chang  in 2016
                                         e      
 Prague                817.17    808.20   +1.1     -14.55%
                                            1%  
 Budapest             26278.0  25831.00   +1.7      +9.86%
                            6               3%  
 Warsaw               1771.73   1762.61   +0.5      -4.70%
                                            2%  
 Buchares             6497.70   6422.45   +1.1      -7.23%
 t                                          7%  
 Ljubljan              685.28    683.63   +0.2      -1.56%
 a                                          4%  
 Zagreb               1687.38   1690.80  -0.20      -0.13%
                                             %  
 Belgrade  <.BELEX15   623.78    624.66  -0.14      -3.15%
           >                                 %  
 Sofia                 454.19    445.92   +1.8      -1.46%
                                            5%  
                      BONDS                               
                      Yield    Yield     Sprea  Daily
                                         d      
                      (bid)    change    vs     change in
                                         Bund   
 Czech                                          spread
 Republic                                       
   2-year  <CZ2YT=RR        0     0.003   +057       -1bps
           >                               bps  
   5-year  <CZ5YT=RR     0.08    -0.005   +055       +0bps
           >                               bps  
           <CZ10YT=R    0.463     0.005   +046       +0bps
 10-year   R>                              bps  
 Poland                                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=RR    1.839    -0.015   +241       -3bps
           >                               bps  
   5-year  <PL5YT=RR    2.598    -0.041   +307       -4bps
           >                               bps  
           <PL10YT=R     3.27    -0.018   +326       -2bps
 10-year   R>                              bps  
           FORWARD    RATE     AGREEMENT                  
                      3x6      6x9       9x12   3M
                                                interbank
 Czech             <     0.27      0.22   0.17           0
 Rep       PRIBOR=>                             
 Hungary           <     0.96      0.89  0.905        0.99
           BUBOR=>                              
 Poland            <     1.71      1.69   1.69        1.68
           WIBOR=>                              
 Note:     are for                                        
 FRA       ask                                  
 quotes    prices                               
 *********************************************************
 *****
 
 (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest/Jason Hovet in
Prague; Editing by Gareth Jones)

