FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CEE MARKETS-Assets rebound as Brexit fears ease, swings seen returning
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 17, 2016 / 9:51 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Assets rebound as Brexit fears ease, swings seen returning

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Assets rebound, zloty volatility signals further jitters
    * CEE central banks not signalled measures to protect
markets
    * Croatian markets under further pressure as PM ousted

    By Sandor Peto and Igor Ilic
    BUDAPEST/ZAGREB, June 17 (Reuters) - Central European assets
rebounded on Friday after campaigning was suspended ahead of
Britain's June 23 EU membership referendum after a member of
parliament was killed. 
    Investors fear a British exit from the European Union could
curb funding to the region and slow economic growth.
    Britain was shocked by the death of Jo Cox, a pro-EU
lawmaker who was shot and stabbed in the street on Thursday.
    Campaigning was halted and one opinion poll set for
publication on Friday was delayed. The probability that Britain
votes to remain in the EU increased, bookmaker odds showed.
    Central European assets rose after campaigning was
suspended, mBank analysts said in a note.
    The forint firmed 0.1 percent against the euro to
314.50 by 0909 GMT, still near 3-week lows. The leu 
also gained 0.1 percent.
    The zloty eased 0.1 percent to 4.4355, but was off
Thursday's 3-week low of 4.457, also getting some help from
comments from central bank rate setters reaffirming that new
rate cuts are unlikely. 
    Prague led a rise of stock indices. It gained 1.8
percent, drifting off Tuesday's 7-year lows.
    Polish and Hungarian government bond yields, which flirted
with multi-month highs earlier this week, dropped. Polish
10-year bonds traded at 3.20 percent, down 8 basis
points.
    But implied zloty volatilities for one month
approached Tuesday's 4-year highs, indicating expectations for
further swings in the run-up to the British vote.
    "Even more volatility in the CEE exchange rates, especially
for HUF and PLN, should be expected," said Martin Stelzeneder,
analyst of Raiffeisen, in a note, adding the zloty could weaken
past 4.475 versus the euro, to 4-month lows.
    Analysts said Poland's trade links and concerns over
government policies made its markets the most vulnerable in the
region to a possible British EU exit.
    Polish central bankers have said it would not make sense to
spend from reserves to fight a zloty weakening.
    Jerzy Kropiwnicki said the bank should not consider market
intervention before the zloty eases near 5 against the euro.
  
    Other central banks in the region have not signalled any
measures to fight possible market turmoil.
    Hungary's central bank, meeting two days before the British
vote, is expected to keep interest rates on hold, after pledging
last month that it had finished cutting. 
    Croatia's central bank could be forced to buy the kuna
 to keep domestic markets stable, after parliament
ousted Prime Minister Tihomir Oreskovic, analyst Stephan Imre
said in the Raiffeisen note.   
     
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1109       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.2
 crown     =>        650   790   05%    5%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  314.  314.   +0.  0.04
 forint    =>       5000  9100   13%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.43  4.43  -0.0  -4.0
 zloty     =>         55    15    9%    0%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.53  4.53   +0.  -0.3
 leu       =>         40    98   13%    3%
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.52  7.52   +0.  1.56
 kuna      =>         20    45   03%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.3
 dinar     =>       1800  2200   03%    9%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             830.  815.   +1.  -13.
                      32    86   77%   18%
 Budapest           2621  2581   +1.   +9.
                    0.15  4.83   53%   57%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1752  1733   +1.  -5.7
           >         .87   .48   12%    2%
 Buchares           6489  6466   +0.  -7.3
 t                   .67   .28   36%    5%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  679.  679.  -0.0  -2.4
 a         P>         34    70    5%    1%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1679  1683  -0.2  -0.6
           >         .11   .02    3%    2%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  616.  622.  -0.8  -4.2
           15>        93    22    5%    2%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  457.  456.   +0.  -0.7
           >          49    49   22%    4%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.0  -0.0   +05  -1bp
           RR>        31    05  6bps     s
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  0.05  -0.0   +05  -4bp
           RR>         1    27  4bps     s
           <CZ10YT  0.44  -0.0   +04  -4bp
 10-year   =RR>        2    15  4bps     s
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  #VAL  -0.0  #VAL  -2bp
           RR>      UE!     15  UE!      s
   5-year  <PL5YT=  #VAL  -0.0  #VAL  -7bp
           RR>      UE!     64  UE!      s
           <PL10YT  #VAL  -0.0  #VAL  -9bp
 10-year   =RR>     UE!      7  UE!      s
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.24  0.19     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.96  0.88   0.9  0.99
           ><BUBOR           5        
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.71  1.69  1.68  1.69
           ><WIBOR                 5  
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Additional reporting by Bartosz Lada in Warsaw)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.