CEE MARKETS-Assets rebound as Brexit fears ease, swings seen returning

* Assets rebound, zloty volatility signals further jitters * CEE central banks not signalled measures to protect markets * Croatian markets under further pressure as PM ousted By Sandor Peto and Igor Ilic BUDAPEST/ZAGREB, June 17 (Reuters) - Central European assets rebounded on Friday after campaigning was suspended ahead of Britain's June 23 EU membership referendum after a member of parliament was killed. Investors fear a British exit from the European Union could curb funding to the region and slow economic growth. Britain was shocked by the death of Jo Cox, a pro-EU lawmaker who was shot and stabbed in the street on Thursday. Campaigning was halted and one opinion poll set for publication on Friday was delayed. The probability that Britain votes to remain in the EU increased, bookmaker odds showed. Central European assets rose after campaigning was suspended, mBank analysts said in a note. The forint firmed 0.1 percent against the euro to 314.50 by 0909 GMT, still near 3-week lows. The leu also gained 0.1 percent. The zloty eased 0.1 percent to 4.4355, but was off Thursday's 3-week low of 4.457, also getting some help from comments from central bank rate setters reaffirming that new rate cuts are unlikely. Prague led a rise of stock indices. It gained 1.8 percent, drifting off Tuesday's 7-year lows. Polish and Hungarian government bond yields, which flirted with multi-month highs earlier this week, dropped. Polish 10-year bonds traded at 3.20 percent, down 8 basis points. But implied zloty volatilities for one month approached Tuesday's 4-year highs, indicating expectations for further swings in the run-up to the British vote. "Even more volatility in the CEE exchange rates, especially for HUF and PLN, should be expected," said Martin Stelzeneder, analyst of Raiffeisen, in a note, adding the zloty could weaken past 4.475 versus the euro, to 4-month lows. Analysts said Poland's trade links and concerns over government policies made its markets the most vulnerable in the region to a possible British EU exit. Polish central bankers have said it would not make sense to spend from reserves to fight a zloty weakening. Jerzy Kropiwnicki said the bank should not consider market intervention before the zloty eases near 5 against the euro. Other central banks in the region have not signalled any measures to fight possible market turmoil. Hungary's central bank, meeting two days before the British vote, is expected to keep interest rates on hold, after pledging last month that it had finished cutting. Croatia's central bank could be forced to buy the kuna to keep domestic markets stable, after parliament ousted Prime Minister Tihomir Oreskovic, analyst Stephan Imre said in the Raiffeisen note. CEE SNAP AT 1109 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.2 crown => 650 790 05% 5% Hungary <EURHUF 314. 314. +0. 0.04 forint => 5000 9100 13% % Polish <EURPLN 4.43 4.43 -0.0 -4.0 zloty => 55 15 9% 0% Romanian <EURRON 4.53 4.53 +0. -0.3 leu => 40 98 13% 3% Croatian <EURHRK 7.52 7.52 +0. 1.56 kuna => 20 45 03% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3 dinar => 1800 2200 03% 9% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 830. 815. +1. -13. 32 86 77% 18% Budapest 2621 2581 +1. +9. 0.15 4.83 53% 57% Warsaw <.WIG20 1752 1733 +1. -5.7 > .87 .48 12% 2% Buchares 6489 6466 +0. -7.3 t .67 .28 36% 5% Ljubljan <.SBITO 679. 679. -0.0 -2.4 a P> 34 70 5% 1% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1679 1683 -0.2 -0.6 > .11 .02 3% 2% Belgrade <.BELEX 616. 622. -0.8 -4.2 15> 93 22 5% 2% Sofia <.SOFIX 457. 456. +0. -0.7 > 49 49 22% 4% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.0 -0.0 +05 -1bp RR> 31 05 6bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.05 -0.0 +05 -4bp RR> 1 27 4bps s <CZ10YT 0.44 -0.0 +04 -4bp 10-year =RR> 2 15 4bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT= #VAL -0.0 #VAL -2bp RR> UE! 15 UE! s 5-year <PL5YT= #VAL -0.0 #VAL -7bp RR> UE! 64 UE! s <PL10YT #VAL -0.0 #VAL -9bp 10-year =RR> UE! 7 UE! s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.19 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.96 0.88 0.9 0.99 ><BUBOR 5 => Poland <PLNFRA 1.71 1.69 1.68 1.69 ><WIBOR 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Bartosz Lada in Warsaw)