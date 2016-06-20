FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Easing Brexit fears lift emerging European markets
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 20, 2016 / 8:25 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Easing Brexit fears lift emerging European markets

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

By Marton Dunai
    BUDAPEST, June 20 (Reuters) - Easing fears of a British exit
from the European Union boosted stocks and currencies across
central and eastern Europe on Monday, with the zloty 
setting the tempo with a 0.6 percent gain.
    Three opinion polls showed the 'remain' camp recovering some
momentum before Britain's referendum on whether to leave the
bloc, due on Thursday. 
    "The Polish zloty has the strongest potential to appreciate
in the case of Bremain (back towards 4.30 EURPLN), while the
Czech koruna has practically none, given the FX floor for the
EURCZK," BNP Paribas said in a note.
    "In the case of Bremain, we expect CEE currencies to erase
all losses from the previous week." 
     In the case of a British exit, or Brexit, central banks in
Croatia, Romania and Serbia would intervene to reduce volatility
while Hungarian and Polish central banks would allow some
depreciation and take action only in the case of excessive
turbulence, BNP said.
    Stock markets, and especially bank stocks, were sensitive to
Brexit news as well, a Budapest-based dealer said. Hungary's OTP
Bank gained 2.4 percent as the Budapest bourse hit
region-high 1.7 percent rise in early morning trade.
    The other exchange-traded bank, FHB was up 3.2
percent after plunging more than 10 percent on Friday. FHB said
it would buy back a 112 million euro bond issued in 2012, which
drew a fine from the central bank. 
    The move slashed FHB's capital adequacy to 10.8 percent from
16 percent, still above an 8 percent regulatory minimum but a
sign of trouble around the bank, the lynchpin of the business
empire of its embattled chairman, Zoltan Speder. 
    
                 CEE MARKETS  SNAPSHOT   AT  0943 CET                    
                              CURRENCIES                                 
                              Latest    Previous   Daily      Change
                              bid       close      change     in 2016
 Czech crown                   27.0550    27.0725     +0.06%       -0.21%
 Hungary forint               312.7500   313.7750     +0.33%        0.60%
 Polish zloty                   4.4040     4.4315     +0.62%       -3.32%
 Romanian leu                   4.5450     4.5418     -0.07%       -0.57%
 Croatian kuna                  7.5150     7.5215     +0.09%        1.65%
 Serbian dinar                123.2200   123.1900     -0.02%       -1.42%
 Note: daily     calculated   previous  close at   1800 CET              
 change          from                                         
                              STOCKS                                     
                              Latest    Previous   Daily      Change
                                        close      change     in 2016
 Prague                         841.65     831.21     +1.26%      -11.99%
 Budapest                     26676.14   26242.50     +1.65%      +11.52%
 Warsaw                        1779.19    1754.45     +1.41%       -4.30%
 Bucharest                     6487.63    6466.28     +0.33%       -7.38%
 Ljubljana                      679.81     680.78     -0.14%       -2.35%
 Zagreb                        1677.75    1678.85     -0.07%       -0.70%
 Belgrade                         0.00     619.92     +0.00%     -100.00%
 Sofia                          458.24     456.73     +0.33%       -0.58%
                              BONDS                                      
                              Yield     Yield      Spread     Daily
                              (bid)     change     vs Bund    change in
 Czech Republic                                               spread
   2-year                       -0.036     -0.006    +055bps        -2bps
   5-year                        0.066      -0.01    +055bps        -3bps
   10-year                       0.467       0.01    +043bps        -1bps
 Poland                                                                  
   2-year                        1.761     -0.027    +235bps        -4bps
   5-year                     #VALUE!           0   #VALUE!         -2bps
   10-year                       3.089      -0.06    +305bps        -8bps
                 FORWARD      RATE      AGREEMENT                        
                              3x6       6x9        9x12       3M
                                                              interbank
 Czech Rep               <PR      0.28       0.24       0.19            0
                 IBOR=>                                       
 Hungary                 <BU      0.96       0.89        0.9         0.99
                 BOR=>                                        
 Poland                  <WI       1.7       1.68       1.66          1.7
                 BOR=>                                        
 Note: FRA       are for ask                                             
 quotes          prices                                       
 **************************************************************
 

 (Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.