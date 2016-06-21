FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Zloty firms, forint idle before Hungary rate decision
#Market News
June 21, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Zloty firms, forint idle before Hungary rate decision

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

BUDAPEST, June 21 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty 
added to this week's gains in early trade on Tuesday as market
nerves over a possible Brexit eased, while Hungary's forint
 was idle ahead of a monthly central bank rate meeting.
    At 0751 GMT, the zloty was 0.07 percent stronger versus the
euro, showing the biggest move among central European
currencies. Shares in Prague and Budapest rose
0.3-0.2 percent, led by financial stocks.
    Analysts said any bigger moves in the zloty, the region's
most liquid currency, were expected only after Thursday's
referendum over Britain's membership in the European Union.
    "A (...) move towards 4.31 per euro would need a lasting
improvement of the global sentiment, including, above all, a
vote in Great Britain in favour of remaining in the EU," Bank
Pekao said in a note.
    Hungary's central bank, which has lowered its base rate to a
record low of 0.9 percent to shore up the slowing
economy, is expected to keep interest rates on hold at its
Tuesday meeting, after promising it had finished rate cuts.
 
    "MNB is widely expected to keep its benchmark rate on hold
this month, and from here out for a couple of quarters,"
analysts at Commerzbank said in a note.
    "Over the medium term, we expect inflation to turn down and
remain below MNB's target range, which will likely open the door
to further debate about long-term inflation prospects and to
lower interest rates. We expect EUR-HUF to drift up to 320.00 by
end-2016."    
    
                         CEE MARKETS       SNAPSHOT   AT  0951 CET                
                                           CURRENCIES                             
                                           Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                           bid       close     change    in 2016
 Czech crown                                27.0580   27.0595    +0.01%     -0.22%
 Hungary forint                            312.8400  312.9350    +0.03%      0.58%
 Polish zloty                                4.3847    4.3878    +0.07%     -2.89%
 Romanian leu                                4.5325    4.5345    +0.04%     -0.30%
 Croatian kuna                               7.5150    7.5165    +0.02%      1.65%
 Serbian dinar                             123.3100  123.4000    +0.07%     -1.49%
 Note: daily change      calculated from   previous  close at  1800 CET           
                                           STOCKS                                 
                                           Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                                     close     change    in 2016
 Prague                                      841.22    838.94    +0.27%    -12.04%
 Budapest                                  26622.27  26563.59    +0.22%    +11.29%
 Warsaw                                     1783.14   1793.83    -0.60%     -4.09%
 Bucharest                                  6519.10   6487.63    +0.49%     -6.93%
 Ljubljana                                   685.35    687.47    -0.31%     -1.55%
 Zagreb                                     1686.78   1683.25    +0.21%     -0.17%
 Belgrade                                    616.68    617.58    -0.15%     -4.26%
 Sofia                                       458.99    458.22    +0.17%     -0.41%
                                           BONDS                                  
                                           Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                                           (bid)     change    vs Bund   change in
 Czech Republic                                                          spread
   2-year                                    -0.085    -0.049   +049bps      -5bps
   5-year                                     0.124     0.016   +059bps      +2bps
   10-year                                    0.494     0.002   +043bps      +0bps
 Poland                                                                           
   2-year                                     1.761         0   +234bps      -1bps
   5-year                                     2.425     0.005   +289bps      +1bps
   10-year                                    3.096     0.031   +304bps      +3bps
                         FORWARD           RATE      AGREEMENT                    
                                           3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                                         interbank
 Czech Rep                       <PRIBOR=      0.27      0.25       0.2          0
                         >                                               
 Hungary                                       0.97      0.87      0.89          1
 Poland                                       1.705     1.675    1.6525        1.7
 Note: FRA quotes        are for ask                                              
                         prices                                          
 
 (Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Gergely Szakacs;
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
