FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CEE MARKETS 3-Currencies, stocks recoup some losses after initial Brexit shock
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 24, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS 3-Currencies, stocks recoup some losses after initial Brexit shock

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(Updates with markets recouping losses, mid-term outlook)
    By Krisztina  Than
    BUDAPEST, June 24 (Reuters) - Central European currencies
and stocks recouped some of their earlier steep losses by Friday
afternoon as the initial shock from Britain's vote to leave the
EU wore off, but markets remained volatile on uncertainty over
the medium-term fallout.  
    Direct trade linkages with Britain account for 3-6 percent
of the foreign trade of central eastern European countries, with
the euro zone having a much bigger role. But Britain is still
Poland's second-biggest export market, with its exports to
Britain in 2015 at around 12 billion euros.
    Investors in Central Europe have been worried that the
impact of Britain's exit could be bigger if it leads later to
cuts in the European Union budget.
    EU development funds play a big role in boosting economic
growth in poorer EU states, so a reduction would be painful.
There are also hundreds of thousands of east Europeans working
in Britain.
    However, some analysts said the region's strong growth
potential still made emerging European assets attractive and
further market losses would likely be contained, especially as
there was further monetary policy easing globally.
    "With central banks anchoring short-term rates at very low
levels, central European bonds may rally once risk aversion
subsides," UniCredit analysts said in a note.
    "Second, expected ECB support for periphery bonds should
help stabilise bond prices in central Europe as well."     
    Early in the morning the zloty tumbled to a 4-1/2
year low of around 4.51 against the euro but later firmed and at
1206 GMT it traded 2 percent weaker from Thursday at 4.457. 
    The forint was one percent weaker. Hungarian five-
and ten-year year government bond yields jumped 15-20 basis
points, and there was a bearish steepening in the yield curve, a
trader said.
    Warsaw's WIG20 blue-chip index, which touched a
7-year low, later recouped some losses and was trading 7 percent
lower at 1200 GMT. Prague stocks were down 6 percent. Budapest
stocks were down 4 percent.
    "The big question is what happens to those who work there
(in the UK)," said Janos Samu, an analyst at Concorde Securities
in Budapest. "What hits us badly now is all this uncertainty."
    Other analysts were assessing the impact that Brexit could
have on growth in eastern Europe.
    "We see overall growth impact as biggest in (the) Czech
(Republic) and then Hungary at around 0.5pp shaved off of growth
under Brexit, Poland around 0.25 pp and other countries
minimal," Peter Attard Montalto at Nomura said in a note.
    Poland's deputy finance minister said the weakening of the
zloty was not a risk to the Polish economy. He said he saw no
reason to intervene on the currency market. 
    The National Bank of Hungary said it had all the necessary
tools to continuously ensure financial stability. 
    The Czech crown, which is considered as a safe
haven currency in the region, eased only 0.1 percent.
    Some analysts say Brexit could lead the Czech central bank
to having to delay again its exit from a crown cap keeping the
currency weaker than 27 to the euro, a policy the bank has last
said will last probably until the middle of 2017.
    Ceska Sporitelna's chief economist, David Navratil, said
slower growth in Germany and other euro zone trade partners
because of Britain's looming EU exit will hit the Czech economy
as well, slowing inflation growth.
    "It should affect GDP growth... and inflation. These two
factors should postpone the exit (from the cap)," he said. "We
expect they will postpone to the end of 2018."

               CEE MARKETS  SNAPSHOT    AT  1403 CET             
                            CURRENCIES                           
                            Latest     Previous    Daily   Change
                            bid        close       change  in
                                                           2016
 Czech crown                  27.1050     27.0780  -0.10%  -0.39%
 Hungary                     317.6200    314.6200  -0.94%  -0.94%
 forint                                                    
 Polish zloty                  4.4570      4.3675  -2.01%  -4.46%
 Romanian leu                  4.5350      4.5245  -0.23%  -0.35%
 Croatian                      7.5250      7.5252   +0.00   1.51%
 kuna                                                   %  
 Serbian                     123.6600    123.9600   +0.24  -1.77%
 dinar                                                  %  
 Note: daily   calculated   previous   close at    1800          
 change        from                                CET     
                            STOCKS                               
                            Latest     Previous    Daily   Change
                                       close       change  in
                                                           2016
 Prague                        803.49      855.26  -6.05%  -15.98
                                                                %
 Budapest                    25823.56    26924.09  -4.09%   +7.96
                                                                %
 Warsaw                       1722.05     1853.71  -7.10%  -7.37%
 Bucharest                    6262.49     6495.34  -3.58%  -10.59
                                                                %
 Ljubljana                     680.92      695.92  -2.16%  -2.19%
 Zagreb                       1654.40     1681.08  -1.59%  -2.09%
 Belgrade                      607.68      619.07  -1.84%  -5.65%
 Sofia                         452.55      461.60  -1.96%  -1.81%
                            BONDS                                
                            Yield      Yield       Spread  Daily
                            (bid)      change      vs      change
                                                   Bund    in
 Czech                                                     spread
 Republic                                                  
   2-year                       -0.07      -0.006   +057b   +7bps
                                                       ps  
   5-year                       0.106      -0.002   +066b   +12bp
                                                       ps       s
   10-year                      0.486      -0.005   +056b   +17bp
                                                       ps       s
 Poland                                                          
   2-year                       1.819       0.024   +246b   +10bp
                                                       ps       s
   5-year                       2.557       0.156   +311b   +28bp
                                                       ps       s
   10-year                      3.264        0.24   +334b   +41bp
                                                       ps       s
               FORWARD      RATE       AGREEMENT                 
                            3x6        6x9         9x12    3M
                                                           interb
                                                           ank
 Czech Rep             <PR       0.24        0.17    0.15       0
               IBOR=>                                      
 Hungary               <BU       0.95        0.88     0.9    1.02
               BOR=>                                       
 Poland                <WI       1.76        1.72    1.72    1.71
               BOR=>                                       
 Note: FRA     are for ask                                       
 quotes        prices                                      
 **************************************************************
 
 (Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Writing by Krisztina Than;
Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.