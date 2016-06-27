FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE MARKETS-Assets take step back after Brexit shock, mild gains
#Market News
June 27, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Assets take step back after Brexit shock, mild gains

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

By Marton Dunai
    BUDAPEST, June 27 (Reuters) - Emerging European currencies
firmed a touch in early trade on Monday as markets took a step
back after Friday's reaction to Britain's vote to leave the
European Union, and any future market effect was expected to be
less dramatic.
    Last week's Brexit dealt a blow to the Western alliance
which the former communist countries of eastern Europe joined in
hopes of stability and prosperity. 
    By Monday investors were no longer frantic as they looked
past the immediate news and tried to assess the details that
would shape the future of the EU and their roles in it,
according to dealers and analysts.
    "This is it for the short term," a dealer in Budapest said
after a few early dawn deals showed returning interest in the
region's assets but trade activity very subdued, in stark
contrast with Friday.
    "The spikes have gone; now we will calm down and see what we
have to cook with. The British have two years to figure out
their future in Europe, an eternity that can bring a million
other things to stir up markets."
    Poland's zloty, the most liquid currency in the
region, traded a touch stronger, as did the Romanian leu
 and Hungary's forint. 
    A Polish deputy prime minister predicted on Friday that
calmer markets would follow a few days of volatility, with
negative market and trade consequences limited. 
    Senior Hungarian politicians also sought to calm investors,
with Economy Minister Mihaly Varga telling the newspaper
Vilaggazdasag on Monday that Budapest would not be needing
budget amendments this year or next as a result of Brexit.
    Stock markets opened mixed, with Budapest up half a
percent, Warsaw down as much, and Prague flat.
    "No easy week ahead for eastern European stock markets,"
brokerage Equilor said in a note to clients. "The shocks of
Friday have been relatively limited in this asset class, but
initial revaluations may trigger more sell-offs."
    A three-day European Central Bank summit with chairs of the
Fed and the Bank of England speaking could provide pointers for
the short term, Equilor added.    
    
                   CEE MARKETS    SNAPSHOT    AT  0903 CET                 
                                  CURRENCIES                               
                                  Latest     Previous   Daily      Change
                                  bid        close      change     in 2016
 Czech crown                        27.0810    27.1200     +0.14%    -0.31%
 Hungary forint                    317.4300   317.6800     +0.08%    -0.88%
 Polish zloty                        4.4550     4.4587     +0.08%    -4.42%
 Romanian leu                        4.5215     4.5310     +0.21%    -0.06%
 Croatian kuna                       7.5220     7.5211     -0.01%     1.56%
 Serbian dinar                     123.8800   124.0000     +0.10%    -1.95%
 Note: daily       calculated     previous   close at   1800 CET           
 change            from                                            
                                  STOCKS                                   
                                  Latest     Previous   Daily      Change
                                             close      change     in 2016
 Prague                              819.22     819.58     -0.04%   -14.34%
 Budapest                          25843.93   25724.91     +0.46%    +8.04%
 Warsaw                             1759.49    1769.67     -0.58%    -5.36%
 Bucharest                          6314.61    6266.14     +0.77%    -9.85%
 Ljubljana                             0.00     680.92     +0.00%  -100.00%
 Zagreb                                0.00    1653.32     +0.00%  -100.00%
 Belgrade                              0.00     608.03     +0.00%  -100.00%
 Sofia                               456.37     456.37     +0.00%    -0.98%
                                  BONDS                                    
                                  Yield      Yield      Spread     Daily
                                  (bid)      change     vs Bund    change
                                                                   in
 Czech Republic                                                    spread
   2-year                            -0.076          0    +056bps     +0bps
   5-year                             0.104          0    +063bps     -1bps
   10-year                            0.486          0    +056bps     +3bps
                   FORWARD        RATE       AGREEMENT                     
                                  3x6        6x9        9x12       3M
                                                                   interban
                                                                   k
 Czech Rep                 <PRIB       0.26       0.19       0.16         0
                   OR=>                                            
 Hungary                   <BUBO       0.93       0.86       0.87      1.02
                   R=>                                             
 Poland                    <WIBO      1.725      1.695       1.68      1.71
                   R=>                                             
 Note: FRA quotes  are for ask                                             
                   prices                                          
 **************************************************************
 
 (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
