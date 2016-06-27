CEE MARKETS-Assets take step back after Brexit shock, mild gains

By Marton Dunai BUDAPEST, June 27 (Reuters) - Emerging European currencies firmed a touch in early trade on Monday as markets took a step back after Friday's reaction to Britain's vote to leave the European Union, and any future market effect was expected to be less dramatic. Last week's Brexit dealt a blow to the Western alliance which the former communist countries of eastern Europe joined in hopes of stability and prosperity. By Monday investors were no longer frantic as they looked past the immediate news and tried to assess the details that would shape the future of the EU and their roles in it, according to dealers and analysts. "This is it for the short term," a dealer in Budapest said after a few early dawn deals showed returning interest in the region's assets but trade activity very subdued, in stark contrast with Friday. "The spikes have gone; now we will calm down and see what we have to cook with. The British have two years to figure out their future in Europe, an eternity that can bring a million other things to stir up markets." Poland's zloty, the most liquid currency in the region, traded a touch stronger, as did the Romanian leu and Hungary's forint. A Polish deputy prime minister predicted on Friday that calmer markets would follow a few days of volatility, with negative market and trade consequences limited. Senior Hungarian politicians also sought to calm investors, with Economy Minister Mihaly Varga telling the newspaper Vilaggazdasag on Monday that Budapest would not be needing budget amendments this year or next as a result of Brexit. Stock markets opened mixed, with Budapest up half a percent, Warsaw down as much, and Prague flat. "No easy week ahead for eastern European stock markets," brokerage Equilor said in a note to clients. "The shocks of Friday have been relatively limited in this asset class, but initial revaluations may trigger more sell-offs." A three-day European Central Bank summit with chairs of the Fed and the Bank of England speaking could provide pointers for the short term, Equilor added. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 0903 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2016 Czech crown 27.0810 27.1200 +0.14% -0.31% Hungary forint 317.4300 317.6800 +0.08% -0.88% Polish zloty 4.4550 4.4587 +0.08% -4.42% Romanian leu 4.5215 4.5310 +0.21% -0.06% Croatian kuna 7.5220 7.5211 -0.01% 1.56% Serbian dinar 123.8800 124.0000 +0.10% -1.95% Note: daily calculated previous close at 1800 CET change from STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2016 Prague 819.22 819.58 -0.04% -14.34% Budapest 25843.93 25724.91 +0.46% +8.04% Warsaw 1759.49 1769.67 -0.58% -5.36% Bucharest 6314.61 6266.14 +0.77% -9.85% Ljubljana 0.00 680.92 +0.00% -100.00% Zagreb 0.00 1653.32 +0.00% -100.00% Belgrade 0.00 608.03 +0.00% -100.00% Sofia 456.37 456.37 +0.00% -0.98% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year -0.076 0 +056bps +0bps 5-year 0.104 0 +063bps -1bps 10-year 0.486 0 +056bps +3bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep <PRIB 0.26 0.19 0.16 0 OR=> Hungary <BUBO 0.93 0.86 0.87 1.02 R=> Poland <WIBO 1.725 1.695 1.68 1.71 R=> Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Marton Dunai)