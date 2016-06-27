FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE MARKETS-Stocks slide slows, FX tread water as Brexit shock wears off
June 27, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Stocks slide slows, FX tread water as Brexit shock wears off

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(Adds stocks, new comments, updates markets)
    By Marton Dunai
    BUDAPEST, June 27 (Reuters) - Emerging European currencies
firmed a touch and the slide in  stocks slowed on Monday as
markets took a step back after Friday's negative reaction to
Britain's vote to leave the EU, with any future impact on the
region's markets expected to be less dramatic.
    Last week's Brexit dealt a blow to the Western alliance
which the former communist countries of eastern Europe joined in
hopes of stability and prosperity. 
    Investors in Central Europe have been worried about the
impact of Britain's exit on the European Union budget, vital EU
development funds and labour market disruptions. But by Monday
they looked past that to the details that would shape the EU and
its relations to Britain.
    "Uncertainty can be the status quo for a long while," CIB
Bank said in a note. "The strongest economic effects will be on
Britain but there are stronger risks pointing to lower European
growth as well."
    "We can't be talking about panic. Markets have learned since
2008 and 2010 that central banks stand ready and they have the
tools to remedy any crisis," CIB added. "Risk aversion and
volatility will stay strong, however."
    Currencies either gained slightly or traded sideways, while
bonds were little changed, dealers said. The weakening of stocks
slowed, with indices pulled slightly lower especially by bank
and financial stocks.
    "No easy week ahead for eastern European stock markets,"
brokerage Equilor said in a note to clients. "The shocks of
Friday have been relatively limited in this asset class, but
initial revaluations may trigger more sell-offs."
    A three-day European Central Bank summit with chairs of the
U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England speaking could
provide pointers for the short term, Equilor added.    
    "The market is very stable considering the fears everyone
had had before the vote last week," a Budapest-based dealer
said. "The jitters have skirted this region thus far and the
region was prepared for the effects that did come this way."
    He added there were no significant positions in the market
either way, and investors are on the sidelines trying to assess
the way forward.
    A Polish deputy prime minister predicted on Friday that
calmer markets would follow a few days of volatility, with
negative market and trade consequences limited. 
    Senior Hungarian politicians also sought to calm investors,
with Economy Minister Mihaly Varga telling the newspaper
Vilaggazdasag on Monday that Budapest would not be needing
budget amendments this year or next as a result of Brexit.
 
    
                   CEE MARKETS  SNAPSHOT   AT  1151 CET                  
                                CURRENCIES                               
                                Latest    Previous   Daily      Change
                                bid       close      change     in 2016
 Czech crown                     27.1380    27.1200     -0.07%     -0.52%
 Hungary forint                 317.7000   317.6800     -0.01%     -0.96%
 Polish zloty                     4.4470     4.4587     +0.26%     -4.25%
 Romanian leu                     4.5150     4.5310     +0.35%      0.09%
 Croatian kuna                    7.5220     7.5211     -0.01%      1.56%
 Serbian dinar                  123.8800   124.0000     +0.10%     -1.95%
 Note: daily       calculated   previous  close at   1800 CET            
 change            from                                         
                                STOCKS                                   
                                Latest    Previous   Daily      Change
                                          close      change     in 2016
 Prague                           797.00     819.58     -2.76%    -16.66%
 Budapest                       25639.79   25724.91     -0.33%     +7.19%
 Warsaw                          1744.55    1769.67     -1.42%     -6.16%
 Bucharest                       6273.47    6266.14     +0.12%    -10.43%
 Ljubljana                        679.41     680.92     -0.22%     -2.40%
 Zagreb                          1644.11    1653.32     -0.56%     -2.69%
 Belgrade                         603.21     608.03     -0.79%     -6.35%
 Sofia                            453.47     456.37     -0.64%     -1.61%
                                BONDS                                    
                                Yield     Yield      Spread     Daily
                                (bid)     change     vs Bund    change in
 Czech Republic                                                 spread
   2-year                         -0.076     -0.006    +057bps      +0bps
   5-year                          0.104     -0.002    +065bps      +0bps
   10-year                         0.481     -0.005    +058bps      +4bps
 Poland                                                                  
   2-year                          1.706     -0.081    +235bps      -7bps
   5-year                          2.352     -0.136    +290bps     -13bps
                   FORWARD      RATE      AGREEMENT                      
                                3x6       6x9        9x12       3M
                                                                interbank
 Czech Rep                 <PR      0.26       0.19       0.16          0
                   IBOR=>                                       
 Hungary                   <BU      0.92       0.85       0.87       1.01
                   BOR=>                                        
 Poland                    <WI      1.66      1.605     1.5775       1.71
                   BOR=>                                        
 Note: FRA quotes  are for ask                                           
                   prices                                       
 **************************************************************
 
 (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

