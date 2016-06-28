FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CEE MARKETS-Forint, zloty lead post-Brexit bounce, stocks rally
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Forint, zloty lead post-Brexit bounce, stocks rally

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

By Gergely Szakacs
    BUDAPEST, June 28 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint 
and Poland's zloty led a rebound of central European
currencies in Tuesday morning trade as investors looked past the
first shock of Brexit and focus shifted to the region's strong
fundamentals.
    At 0707 GMT, the region's most liquid currencies were 0.4
percent stronger, recouping some of the sharp falls posted in
the wake of last week's decision by British voters to leave the
European Union, which thrust global markets into turmoil.
    A currency dealer in Warsaw said Brexit did not result in
stronger, steady outflows and the opportunity was seized by
local exporters to sell foreign currencies at better rates.
    "I don't expect any further Brexit-related steps to be taken
by the British before they have a new prime minister, and this
creates a chance for a (market) rebound," the trader said.
    "There probably won't be a massive rally but the zloty could
soon reach pre-referendum levels (4.35 per euro). Much higher
interest rates in Poland than in the U.S. or in the EU are in
favour (of the Polish currency)."
    A currency dealer in Budapest added that in the near term,
Brexit would hit the British bank sector the hardest, while its
precise longer-term consequences, which could take effect only
years from now, were nigh impossible to price in.
    "There was a massive panic in the first two days and now,
given that there is no immediate, spectacular change in the
situation, volatility has declined and EUR/HUF has also managed
to calm down somewhat," the trader said.
    "We have not fully recovered, but Hungary's fundamentals,
such as the current account surplus, EU fund inflows or foreign
remittances continue to support the forint," he said, adding it
could settle in a new range of 312.5 to 318 versus the euro.
    CSOB analysts warned however that heightened uncertainty
limited room to recoup losses. 
    Central European stocks were also off to a strong start,
with shares in Prague, Budapest and Warsaw all posting gains in
excess of one percent.
    Shares in central Europe's largest independent lender, OTP
Bank, often a harbinger of wider market sentiment
towards Hungary, gained 1.9 percent in early trade, with other
blue-chips also just in the black.
    Analysts at Commerzbank said in a note it may take some time
before Brexit's specific impact on central European economies
gets any clearer.
    "It makes no sense to draw up impact estimates based on a
country's total exposure to the UK on trade, labour market and
banking system," Commerzbank said.
    "Brexit will change the legal framework within which such
exposures operate, but not necessarily eliminate them. For the
moment, we mainly have to weigh generic risk aversion and its
spillover versus local monetary and fiscal policy."
    
              CEE         SNAPSHOT   AT  0907 CET            
              MARKETS                                  
                          CURRENCIES                         
                          Latest    Previous  Daily    Change
                          bid       close     change   in
                                                       2016
 Czech crown               27.1500   27.1570   +0.03%  -0.56%
 Hungary                  316.6500  317.9000   +0.39%  -0.63%
 forint                                                
 Polish                     4.4325    4.4501   +0.40%  -3.94%
 zloty                                                 
 Romanian                   4.5184    4.5205   +0.05%   0.01%
 leu                                                   
 Croatian                   7.5120    7.5165   +0.06%   1.69%
 kuna                                                  
 Serbian                  123.6100  124.0000   +0.32%  -1.73%
 dinar                                                 
 Note: daily  calculated  previous  close at  1800           
 change       from                            CET      
                          STOCKS                             
                          Latest    Previous  Daily    Change
                                    close     change   in
                                                       2016
 Prague                     803.09    790.09   +1.65%  -16.02
                                                            %
 Budapest                 25686.47  25390.23   +1.17%   +7.38
                                                            %
 Warsaw                    1758.30   1732.19   +1.51%  -5.42%
 Bucharest                 6322.52   6271.89   +0.81%  -9.73%
 Ljubljana                    0.00    677.56   +0.00%  -100.0
                                                           0%
 Zagreb                       0.00   1649.57   +0.00%  -100.0
                                                           0%
 Belgrade                     0.00    600.03   +0.00%  -100.0
                                                           0%
 Sofia                      453.99    453.99   +0.00%  -1.50%
                          BONDS                              
                          Yield     Yield     Spread   Daily
                          (bid)     change    vs Bund  change
                                                       in
 Czech                                                 spread
 Republic                                              
   2-year                   -0.021     0.055   +062bp   +5bps
                                                    s  
   5-year                    0.112     0.008   +065bp   +0bps
                                                    s  
   10-year    <CZ10YT=RR     0.486         0   +059bp   -1bps
              >                                     s  
 Poland                                                      
   2-year                 #VALUE!     -0.022  #VALUE!   -3bps
   5-year                    2.331     0.011   +286bp   +0bps
                                                    s  
   10-year    <PL10YT=RR      3.06     0.002   +316bp   +0bps
              >                                     s  
              FORWARD     RATE      AGREEMENT                
                          3x6       6x9       9x12     3M
                                                       interb
                                                       ank
 Czech Rep            <P      0.26      0.19     0.16       0
              RIBOR=>                                  
 Hungary              <B       0.9      0.82     0.84    1.01
              UBOR=>                                   
 Poland               <W      1.68      1.61     1.59    1.71
              IBOR=>                                   
 Note: FRA    are for                                        
 quotes       ask prices                               
 ************************************************************
 **
 
 (Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Writing by Gergely Szakacs;
Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.