a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Post-Brexit cherry-picking lifts east European assets
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
June 29, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Post-Brexit cherry-picking lifts east European assets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

By Krisztina  Than
    BUDAPEST, June 29 (Reuters) - Central European stock markets
and currencies extended gains on Wednesday, helped by a rise in
Asian stock markets after the initial shock of Brexit wore off
and investors went cherry-picking with global markets calming
down.
    Financial markets in the European Union's eastern wing had
already rebounded strongly on Tuesday as the region is still
attractive to investors thanks to its good growth prospects and
big current account surpluses in most economies.
    Britain's exit from the EU could erode some of this economic
growth in the medium term, especially if it results in less
development funds flowing to eastern Europe from the EU's budget
and if euro zone economies slow. 
    But investors seemed to look past the longer term impacts
for now as sentiment in global markets improved.
    "International investor sentiment is positive this morning
as after Brexit, market players see an increasing chance for
central banks taking steps," brokerage Equilor said in a note.
    The forint led currencies higher by firming 0.2
percent in early trade, while the Polish zloty was up
0.1 percent. Stock markets across the region opened strongly in
positive territory with both Budapest and Prague 
rising almost 1 percent.
    "After two days of falls, we saw strong rise in the Budapest
stock market (yesterday)... and based on this morning's Asian
and futures markets' performance, we expect a positive day,"
Raiffeisen bank analysts said in a note in Budapest.
    Shares in central Europe's largest independent lender, OTP
Bank, often a harbinger of wider market sentiment
towards Hungary, gained 1.3 percent in early trade, with other
blue-chips were also just in the black.
    On Tuesday, Hungary's first treasury bill sale after the
British vote attracted very strong demand. The debt agency
lifted its offer to 60 billion forints from 40 billion.
    The Czechs will hold their first bond auction after a
month-and-a-half break on Wednesday. That is likely to be the
last sale until at least August. 
    "Due to low amounts coming to market and Czech bonds
performing with a lag compared to EU bonds post Brexit, we think
the demand generated shall be enough to make the result
successful today," Komernci Banka trader Dalimil Vyskovsky said
in a client note. 
    
                 CEE MARKETS  SNAPSHOT    AT  0918 CET              
                              CURRENCIES                            
                              Latest     Previous  Daily    Change
                              bid        close     change   in 2016
 Czech crown                    27.1350   27.1180   -0.06%    -0.50%
 Hungary forint                316.5000  317.1400   +0.20%    -0.59%
 Polish zloty                    4.4205    4.4269   +0.14%    -3.68%
 Romanian leu                    4.5245    4.5285   +0.09%    -0.12%
 Croatian kuna                   7.5240    7.5145   -0.13%     1.53%
 Serbian dinar                 123.8900  124.0000   +0.09%    -1.95%
 Note: daily     calculated   previous   close at  1800             
 change          from                              CET      
                              STOCKS                                
                              Latest     Previous  Daily    Change
                                         close     change   in 2016
 Prague                          814.09    806.43   +0.95%   -14.87%
 Budapest                      26455.61  26226.84   +0.87%   +10.60%
 Warsaw                         1758.19   1751.81   +0.36%    -5.43%
 Bucharest                      6475.36   6443.76   +0.49%    -7.55%
 Ljubljana                         0.00    683.53   +0.00%  -100.00%
 Zagreb                         1661.83   1663.05   -0.07%    -1.65%
 Belgrade                          0.00    604.59   +0.00%  -100.00%
 Sofia                           453.62    453.94   -0.07%    -1.58%
                              BONDS                                 
                              Yield      Yield     Spread   Daily
                              (bid)      change    vs Bund  change
                                                            in
 Czech Republic                                             spread
   2-year                        -0.109    -0.028   +054bp     -4bps
                                                         s  
   5-year                         0.103         0   +066bp     -1bps
                                                         s  
   10-year                        0.476     -0.01   +058bp     -2bps
                                                         s  
 Poland                                                             
   2-year                         1.689     0.034   +234bp     +2bps
                                                         s  
   5-year                          2.31     -0.01   +286bp     -2bps
                                                         s  
   10-year                        2.999    -0.017   +310bp     -3bps
                                                         s  
                 FORWARD      RATE       AGREEMENT                  
                              3x6        6x9       9x12     3M
                                                            interban
                                                            k
 Czech Rep               <PR       0.26      0.19     0.15         0
                 IBOR=>                                     
 Hungary                 <BU        0.9      0.83     0.84      1.01
                 BOR=>                                      
 Poland                  <WI      1.675       1.6     1.56      1.71
                 BOR=>                                      
 Note: FRA       are for ask                                        
 quotes          prices                                     
 

    
    

 (Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Writing by Krisztina Than;
Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
