a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm, Polish central bank seen holding fire
#Market News
July 6, 2016 / 8:40 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm, Polish central bank seen holding fire

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Zloty rebounds from one-week low vs euro
    * Polish central bank seen maintaining cautious stance at
meeting
    * Weak economic data could revive rate cut forecasts in
region

    By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Lada
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, July 6 (Reuters) - Central European
currencies mostly firmed on Wednesday as the first meeting of
Poland's central bank under new governor Adam Glapinski was
expected to confirm that it will not lower interest rates.
 
    "The first rate setting meeting under new governor Glapinski
today is also set to support the exchange rate as no change in
the prudent wait-and-see stance of the Polish MPC is expected,"
Raiffeisen analyst Wolfgang Ernst said in a note.
    The belief that the region's main central banks will not
ease policy further has suffered cracks due to a plunge in debt
yields around the world since Britain's June 23 vote to exit the
European Union, traders said.
    "Just like in Poland, we are getting questions (from foreign
investors) if the Hungarian central bank will continue to cut
rates," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
    "There has been no sign of that in the bank's communication.
People will watch if Brexit will indeed hit growth rates in the
world ... but rate cut expectations will strengthen if the
forint firms towards 310 (per euro)," the trader added.
    The forint eased a shade to 317.84 versus the euro
by 0753 GMT.
    The zloty, however, firmed 0.2 percent to 4.4429, rebounding
after two days of weakening following Monday's announcement of a
sweeping pension reform, which highlighted concerns that the
Polish government could increasingly interfere in the economy.
    Forward rate agreements (FRAs ) have started to price
in a higher chance of a Polish rate cut, even though rate
setters have suggested that Brexit will not have any significant
impact on Poland, BZ WBK analysts said in a note.
    "However, if fresh macroeconomic data disappoint,
expectations for rate cuts might strengthen," they added.
    Poland's 10-year government bond yield rose 2 basis points
to 2.856 percent, after touching a 3-month low on Tuesday.
    The region's high-yielding government bonds have attracted
capital inflows since Britain's vote, even though the economies
of the European Union's eastern states are seen as more
vulnerable to Brexit than emerging economies elsewhere in the
world.
    Croatia said it would tap the domestic market this week with
a kuna bond issue that it had postponed earlier, to benefit from
low yields in the world. 
    Serbia is expected to keep the region's highest central bank
interest rates on hold at a meeting on Thursday, even though the
bank has bought euros in the market to stem a firming of the
dinar fuelled by the EU member candidates' improved
economic outlook.   
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  0953       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.1
 crown     =>        440   630   07%    7%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  316.  316.  -0.0  -0.6
 forint    =>       8400  6900    5%    9%
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.44  4.45   +0.  -4.1
 zloty     =>         29    15   19%    6%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.51  4.52   +0.  -0.0
 leu       =>         95    03   02%    1%
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.49  7.50   +0.  1.95
 kuna      =>         30    05   10%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.  -0.0  -1.5
 dinar     =>       3500  2400    9%    2%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Budapest           2636  2642  -0.2   +10
                    9.33  5.87    1%  .24%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1705  1715  -0.5  -8.2
           >         .91   .95    9%    4%
 Buchares           6506  6513  -0.1  -7.1
 t                   .09   .14    1%    1%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  707.  700.   +1.   +1.
 a         P>         56    04   07%   64%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1693  1693  -0.0   +0.
           >         .53   .96    3%   23%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  609.  609.   +0.  -5.3
           15>        53    17   06%    7%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  452.  451.   +0.  -1.8
           >          52    03   33%    2%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.70  0.01   +23   +1b
           RR>         7     2  8bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.16  0.00   +27   +1b
           RR>         8     8  7bps    ps
           <PL10YT  2.85  0.01   +30   +2b
 10-year   =RR>        9     4  4bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.25  0.18  0.15     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.92  0.84  0.85  1.02
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.64  1.54   1.5  1.71
           ><WIBOR                    
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
