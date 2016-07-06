CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm, Polish central bank holds fire

* Zloty rebounds from one-week low vs euro * Polish central bank holds fire, maintains cautious stance * Weak economic data could revive rate cut forecasts in region (Adds Polish rate decision, comments from central banker, analyst) By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Lada BUDAPEST/WARSAW, July 6 (Reuters) - The zloty led most Central European currencies higher on Wednesday after Poland's central bank kept interest rates on hold and sent a moderately hawkish message at its first meeting under new governor Adam Glapinski. The belief that the region's main central banks will not ease policy further has been shaken by a plunge in debt yields around the world since Britain's June 23 vote to quit the European Union, traders said. But Glapinski said Britain's exit would not affect the Polish economy significantly, and that the bank was unlikely to change its interest rates. "The first MPC meeting under the new Chair had a moderately hawkish tone," Nordea analysts said in a note, adding that MPC members seemed more focused on growth than low inflation "and seem to doubt the effectiveness of lower rates". "Our two autumn rate cuts are now less likely and we remove them from our forecast," they said. The zloty traded at 4.4475 against the euro at 1442 GMT, off an early high of 4.437, but still firmer by 0.1 percent from Tuesday. Most equities in the region tracked Asian and Western European stocks lower as the Brexit vote fuelled risk aversion, with Warsaw's blue-chip index shedding 1.3 percent. Polish government bonds also retreated after a rally in the region since the British referendum. Poland's 10-year government bond yield rose 4 basis points to 2.876 percent, after touching a three-month low on Tuesday. Further bond gains are possible in the region if world economic figures show weak growth and fuel expectations of more interest rate cuts, traders and analysts said before the Polish central bank meeting. "Just like in Poland, we are getting questions (from foreign investors) if the Hungarian central bank will continue to cut rates," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. "There has been no sign of that in the bank's communication. People will watch if Brexit indeed hits growth rates in the world ... but rate cut expectations will strengthen if the forint firms towards 310 (per euro)." The region's high-yielding government bonds have attracted capital inflows since Britain's vote, even though European Union's eastern economies are seen as more vulnerable to Brexit than emerging markets elsewhere in the world. Croatia priced five-year bonds worth 6 billion kuna ($888.22 million) on Wednesday, an issue that it had postponed earlier, to benefit from low yields in the world. Serbia's central bank is expected to keep interest rates on hold on Thursday, even after buying euros in the market to tame dinar strengthening fuelled by the region's highest rates and EU member candidates' improved economic outlook. CEE SNAP AT 1642 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 -0.0 -0.3 crown => 870 630 9% 3% Hungary <EURHUF 316. 316. +0. -0.6 forint => 6000 6900 03% 2% Polish <EURPLN 4.44 4.45 +0. -4.2 zloty => 75 15 09% 6% Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.52 +0. -0.0 leu => 95 03 02% 1% Croatian <EURHRK 7.49 7.50 +0. 1.99 kuna => 00 05 14% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. -0.2 -1.6 dinar => 5000 2400 1% 4% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 826. 824. +0. -13. 29 43 23% 60% Budapest 2635 2642 -0.2 +10 4.29 5.87 7% .17% Warsaw <.WIG20 1693 1715 -1.3 -8.9 > .71 .95 0% 0% Buchares 6433 6513 -1.2 -8.1 t .25 .14 3% 5% Ljubljan <.SBITO 705. 700. +0. +1. a P> 60 04 79% 36% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1695 1693 +0. +0. > .83 .96 11% 37% Belgrade <.BELEX 606. 609. -0.5 -5.9 15> 03 17 2% 1% Sofia <.SOFIX 452. 451. +0. -1.8 > 59 03 35% 0% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.0 0.03 +06 +3b RR> 66 5 1bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.07 -0.0 +06 -1bp RR> 5 04 8bps s <CZ10YT 0.45 0 +06 -1bp 10-year =RR> 5 3bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.69 0.03 +23 +3b RR> 7 3 7bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.19 0.04 +28 +5b RR> 8 7 0bps ps <PL10YT 2.88 0.02 +30 +2b 10-year =RR> 7 8 6bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.25 0.18 0.15 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.92 0.84 0.85 1.02 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.67 1.57 1.53 1.71 ><WIBOR 25 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* ($1 = 6.7551 kuna) (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Catherine Evans)