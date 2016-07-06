FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reuters
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm, Polish central bank holds fire
#Market News
July 6, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm, Polish central bank holds fire

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Zloty rebounds from one-week low vs euro
    * Polish central bank holds fire, maintains cautious stance
    * Weak economic data could revive rate cut forecasts in
region

 (Adds Polish rate decision, comments from central banker,
analyst)
    By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Lada
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, July 6 (Reuters) - The zloty led most
Central European currencies higher on Wednesday after Poland's
central bank kept interest rates on hold and sent a moderately
hawkish message at its first meeting under new governor Adam
Glapinski. 
    The belief that the region's main central banks will not
ease policy further has been shaken by a plunge in debt yields
around the world since Britain's June 23 vote to quit the
European Union, traders said. 
    But Glapinski said Britain's exit would not affect the
Polish economy significantly, and that the bank was unlikely to
change its interest rates. 
    "The first MPC meeting under the new Chair had a moderately
hawkish tone," Nordea analysts said in a note, adding that MPC
members seemed more focused on growth than low inflation "and
seem to doubt the effectiveness of lower rates". 
    "Our two autumn rate cuts are now less likely and we remove
them from our forecast," they said.
    The zloty traded at 4.4475 against the euro at
1442 GMT, off an early high of 4.437, but still firmer by 0.1
percent from Tuesday.     
    Most equities in the region tracked Asian and Western
European stocks lower as the Brexit vote fuelled risk aversion,
with Warsaw's blue-chip index shedding 1.3 percent.
    Polish government bonds also retreated after a rally in the
region since the British referendum. Poland's 10-year government
bond yield rose 4 basis points to 2.876 percent,
after touching a three-month low on Tuesday.
    Further bond gains are possible in the region if world
economic figures show weak growth and fuel expectations of more
interest rate cuts, traders and analysts said before the Polish
central bank meeting.        
    "Just like in Poland, we are getting questions (from foreign
investors) if the Hungarian central bank will continue to cut
rates," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
    "There has been no sign of that in the bank's communication.
People will watch if Brexit indeed hits growth rates in the
world ... but rate cut expectations will strengthen if the
forint firms towards 310 (per euro)."
    The region's high-yielding government bonds have attracted
capital inflows since Britain's vote, even though European
Union's eastern economies are seen as more vulnerable to Brexit
than emerging markets elsewhere in the world.
    Croatia priced five-year bonds worth 6 billion kuna ($888.22
million) on Wednesday, an issue that it had postponed earlier,
to benefit from low yields in the world. 
    Serbia's central bank is expected to keep interest rates on
hold on Thursday, even after buying euros in the market to tame
dinar strengthening fuelled by the region's highest
rates and EU member candidates' improved economic outlook.
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1642       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0  -0.0  -0.3
 crown     =>        870   630    9%    3%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  316.  316.   +0.  -0.6
 forint    =>       6000  6900   03%    2%
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.44  4.45   +0.  -4.2
 zloty     =>         75    15   09%    6%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.51  4.52   +0.  -0.0
 leu       =>         95    03   02%    1%
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.49  7.50   +0.  1.99
 kuna      =>         00    05   14%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.  -0.2  -1.6
 dinar     =>       5000  2400    1%    4%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             826.  824.   +0.  -13.
                      29    43   23%   60%
 Budapest           2635  2642  -0.2   +10
                    4.29  5.87    7%  .17%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1693  1715  -1.3  -8.9
           >         .71   .95    0%    0%
 Buchares           6433  6513  -1.2  -8.1
 t                   .25   .14    3%    5%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  705.  700.   +0.   +1.
 a         P>         60    04   79%   36%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1695  1693   +0.   +0.
           >         .83   .96   11%   37%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  606.  609.  -0.5  -5.9
           15>        03    17    2%    1%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  452.  451.   +0.  -1.8
           >          59    03   35%    0%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.0  0.03   +06   +3b
           RR>        66     5  1bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  0.07  -0.0   +06  -1bp
           RR>         5    04  8bps     s
           <CZ10YT  0.45     0   +06  -1bp
 10-year   =RR>        5        3bps     s
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.69  0.03   +23   +3b
           RR>         7     3  7bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.19  0.04   +28   +5b
           RR>         8     7  0bps    ps
           <PL10YT  2.88  0.02   +30   +2b
 10-year   =RR>        7     8  6bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.25  0.18  0.15     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.92  0.84  0.85  1.02
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.67  1.57  1.53  1.71
           ><WIBOR    25     5        
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
   


($1 = 6.7551 kuna)

 (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.