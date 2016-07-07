FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 7, 2016 / 9:05 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Bonds retreat, robust debt auctions expected

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Hungary, Poland, Romania auction bonds
    * Brexit seen fuelling demand at CEE bond sales
    * Hope for Moody's upgrade additional help to Hungarian
bonds

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, July 7 (Reuters) - Central European
government bonds retreated slightly on Thursday due to
positioning ahead of auctions in Budapest, Bucharest and Warsaw
later in the day that could draw healthy demand.
    Debt yields have plunged in the region since British voters
decided on June 23 to quit the European Union, adding to
concerns over economic growth in the bloc and the world.
    Further yield falls are possible if the worries lead to
signals from the Federal Reserve that interest rate rises in the
world's biggest economy could be pushed farther into the future,
analysts and traders said.
    One Budapest fixed income trader said Hungary might even
double its 47 billion forint ($165 million) bond offer 
at its auction as some investors expect Moody's to upgrade
Hungary's debt rating on Friday to investment grade, a step
already taken by Fitch. 
    But another trader was more cautious.
    "The question is how worried Moody's is over the negative
impacts of the British exit on economic growth.
    "There has been a strong correlation with British yields,
and that may be a stronger factor now than the ratings hopes."
    First results of the auction were due at 0930 GMT.
    Hungary's 10-year bond yield has dropped by over 50 basis
points in the past month, touching a 17-month low on Wednesday.
    The paper traded at 2.91 percent, one basis point below the
corresponding yield of much better-rated Poland,
whose policies have created tension with business groups and the
European Commission.
    The yield on Poland's benchmark 10-year bond rose 4 basis
point on Thursday, and that on Hungary's rose 2 basis points, in
line with a rise in euro zone yields, while the region's
equities mostly tracked a rebound in Western European stocks.
Regional currencies also firmed slightly.
    Polish central bankers voiced optimism over economic growth
after their meeting on Wednesday despite Britain's exit from the
EU, and that suggested to some investors that the bank would not
lower interest rates further to help economic growth.
    However, Commerzbank said in a note that Poland's economic
growth could remain below forecasts this year, at 3.1 percent,
and the central bank could cut rates before the year-end.
    Pekao analysts said in a note that they expected solid
demand at Poland's bond auction.
    Yields on Romanian bonds were bid lower by a few basis
points, but analysts at ING's local branch said in a note that
the 9-year bonds being auctioned could be sold at a cutoff yield
near Wednesday's closing level of 3.25 percent.
    "Following the recent strong rally, as well as the relevant
US data out tomorrow, market participants might be slightly more
cautious," they added.
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1035       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.1
 crown     =>        450   480   01%    7%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  316.  316.   +0.  -0.4
 forint    =>       2000  4400   08%    9%
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.43  4.43   +0.  -4.0
 zloty     =>         64    95   07%    2%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.51  4.52   +0.  0.01
 leu       =>         85    19   08%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.48  7.49   +0.  2.04
 kuna      =>         60    05   06%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.5
 dinar     =>       3600  4000   03%    3%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             819.  826.  -0.8  -14.
                      60    29    1%   30%
 Budapest           2689  2649   +1.   +12
                    4.67  1.02   52%  .43%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1718  1689   +1.  -7.5
           >         .64   .92   70%    6%
 Buchares           6471  6434   +0.  -7.6
 t                   .15   .22   57%    1%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  703.  705.  -0.2   +1.
 a         P>         60    60    8%   07%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1695  1695  -0.0   +0.
           >         .00   .83    5%   32%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  604.  606.  -0.2  -6.1
           15>        84    03    0%    0%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  451.  452.  -0.3  -2.0
           >          25    59    0%    9%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.1     0   +05  -1bp
           RR>        01        7bps     s
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  0.05  -0.0   +06  -3bp
           RR>         7    23  5bps     s
           <CZ10YT  0.41  -0.0   +05  -6bp
 10-year   =RR>             45  7bps     s
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.73  0.03   +24   +3b
           RR>         4     2  0bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.27  0.06   +28   +6b
           RR>         6     4  7bps    ps
           <PL10YT  2.93  0.04   +30   +2b
 10-year   =RR>              1  9bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.25  0.17  0.14     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.91  0.84  0.86  1.02
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.66  1.61  1.55  1.71
           ><WIBOR     5           5  
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 


($1 = 285.0000 forints)

 (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest/Bartosz Lada
and Marcin Goettig in Warsaw; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

