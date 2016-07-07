FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm on robust bond sales, Serbia cuts rates
July 7, 2016 / 2:36 PM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm on robust bond sales, Serbia cuts rates

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Hungary, Poland, Romania bond auctions draw strong demand
    * Currencies firm on bond sales, Hungary's rating upgrade
hope
    * Rate cut expectations persist despite optimism over growth
    * Serbian central bank cuts rates in surprise move

 (Recasts with bond auctions, Serbian central bank rate cut)
    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, July 7 (Reuters) - Central European
currencies firmed up on Thursday after bond auctions in
Budapest, Bucharest and Warsaw drew robust demand despite a
surge in bond prices in recent weeks.
    The forint and the zloty firmed 0.3
percent against the euro by 1342 GMT, and the leu 
gained 0.2 percent. 
    Debt yields have plunged in the region since British voters
voted on June 23 to quit the European Union, adding to concerns
over economic growth in the bloc and around the world.
    Further gains in bond prices, meaning further falls in
yields, are possible if those concerns lead to signals from the
Federal Reserve that interest rate hikes in the world's biggest
economy could be further delayed, analysts and traders said.
    Expectations for bond price gains in Hungary have also been
fuelled by expectations that Moody's may upgrade the country's
debt rating on Friday to investment grade, a step already taken
by Fitch.
    Hungary sold bonds worth a total of 88 billion forints 
($309.74 million) at an auction and a top-up tender, almost
doubling its original offer, and Poland's and Romania's bond
auctions also drew heavy demand.
    Yields, however, mostly did not drop further. Polish bonds
even retreated, with the 10-year yield rising by 5 basis points
to 2.93 percent.
    Investors are cautious as U.S. Treasury yields may kickstart
a reversal of the global yield decline if U.S. jobs data due on
Friday are strong, traders said. That would follow a slightly
stronger than expected ADP payrolls report on Thursday.
    "The tender wasn't bad, but global sentiment in the wake of
the ADP data is not very supportive for bonds," a Warsaw-based
bond dealer said.  
    Hungary's 10-year bond yield, which touched a 17-month low
on Wednesday, was fixed at 2.91 percent. It was up 2 basis
points, but below much higher-rated Poland's equivalent yield.
    "The question is how worried Moody's is over the negative
impacts of the British exit on economic growth," one
Budapest-based trader said, considering the odds of a rating
upgrade.
    Later in the day, Moody's said the direct impact for central
Europe was limited. 
    Poland's central bank said the same after its meeting on
Wednesday.
    Its rate setters voiced optimism over economic growth
despite Britain's exit from the EU, and that suggested to some
investors that the bank would not lower interest rates further
to help economic growth.
    But some analysts still think that the region's central
banks could resume interest rate cuts later this year if global
and regional output data disappoint.
    Serbia's central bank surprised on Thursday, cutting its
interest rates for the first time since February. 
    The dinar was flat against the euro.
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1542       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.1
 crown     =>        480   480   00%    8%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  315.  316.   +0.  -0.2
 forint    =>       4000  4400   33%    4%
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.42  4.43   +0.  -3.8
 zloty     =>         80    95   26%    4%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.51  4.52   +0.  0.09
 leu       =>         50    19   15%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.48  7.49   +0.  2.06
 kuna      =>         50    05   07%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.  -0.0  -1.5
 dinar     =>       4100  4000    1%    7%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             817.  826.  -1.0  -14.
                      76    29    3%   49%
 Budapest           2690  2649   +1.   +12
                    0.73  1.02   55%  .46%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1718  1689   +1.  -7.5
           >         .94   .92   72%    4%
 Buchares           6467  6434   +0.  -7.6
 t                   .41   .22   52%    7%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  703.  705.  -0.2   +1.
 a         P>         74    60    6%   09%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1707  1695   +0.   +1.
           >         .31   .83   68%   05%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  603.  606.  -0.4  -6.3
           15>        19    03    7%    5%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  453.  452.   +0.  -1.5
           >          71    59   25%    6%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.1     0   +05   +0b
           RR>        01        8bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  0.03  -0.0   +06  -6bp
           RR>         2    48  3bps     s
           <CZ10YT  0.40  -0.0   +05  -8bp
 10-year   =RR>        5     5  6bps     s
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.71  0.04   +23   +5b
           RR>         4     4  9bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.26  0.06   +28   +6b
           RR>         5     4  6bps    ps
           <PL10YT  2.94  0.05   +30   +3b
 10-year   =RR>        2     9  9bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.24  0.17  0.14     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.92  0.84  0.85  1.02
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.66  1.58  1.57  1.71
           ><WIBOR           5        
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 ($1 = 284.1100 forints)

 (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest/Bartosz Lada,
Marcin Goettig and Jakub Iglewski in Warsaw; Editing by Kevin
Liffey and Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

