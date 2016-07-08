FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
#Market News
July 8, 2016 / 8:36 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Forint gains on hopes for Moody's upgrade

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

By Krisztina  Than
    BUDAPEST, July 8 (Reuters) - The forint gained and the
shares of the largest Hungarian bank, OTP, rose half a percent
in early trade on Friday as markets increasingly bet Moody's
would upgrade its rating on Hungary's sovereign debt later in
the day.
    Hungarian government bond yields have dropped this week and
Thursday's bond auctions attracted strong demand
on expectations Moody's will raise its rating to investment
grade, a step already taken by Fitch in May. Moody's review is
due after local markets close.
    "Chances of an upgrade have increased, I would say it's 30
to 40 percent now, while it would have been something like 5
percent a month ago," a fixed income trader in Budapest said.
    Some analysts said Moody's may wait until November to gauge
the effect of Britain's decision to leave the European Union.
    "We award a 40 percent probability for the upgrade today and
a 70 percent chance for the upgrade in November," Raiffeisen
analysts said in a note.
    "Hungary's large international liquidity buffers, good
growth outlook and steady decline of public debt should all be
positive reasons for Moody's to upgrade Hungary in the next
review."
    Hungary expects a budget deficit around 1.6 to 1.8 percent
of gross domestic product this year. It runs a big current
account surplus.
    At 0723 GMT the forint was up 0.1 percent against
the euro. The zloty was steady. So were other
currencies in the region.
    Debt yields have plunged in central Europe since British
voters voted on June 23 to quit the EU, heightening concern over
economic growth.
    Investors were cautious before U.S. jobs data due later on
Friday. Strong jobs growth would make an increase in U.S.
interest rates more likely; any weakness would make one less
likely, especially amid the economic uncertainty following
Britain's EU vote, analysts said.
    Stock markets across the region were little changed in early
trade.
    Hungarian headline consumer price inflation came in at -0.2
percent year-on-year in June, as expected, and had no
significant market impact.
     
           CEE      SNAPSHOT          AT  0923 CET              
           MARKETS                                      
                    CURRENCIES                                  
                    Latest           Previou  Daily     Change
                                     s                  
                    bid              close    change    in 2016
 Czech     <EURCZK          27.0350  27.0220    -0.05%    -0.14%
 crown     =>                                           
 Hungary   <EURHUF         314.8500  315.010    +0.05%    -0.07%
 forint    =>                              0            
 Polish    <EURPLN           4.4293   4.4291    +0.00%    -3.87%
 zloty     =>                                           
 Romanian  <EURRON           4.5140   4.5155    +0.03%     0.11%
 leu       =>                                           
 Croatian  <EURHRK           7.4840   7.4845    +0.01%     2.07%
 kuna      =>                                           
 Serbian   <EURRSD         123.3500  123.460    +0.09%    -1.52%
 dinar     =>                              0            
 Note:     calcula  previous         close    1800 CET          
 daily     ted                       at                 
 change    from                                         
                    STOCKS                                      
                    Latest           Previou  Daily     Change
                                     s                  
                                     close    change    in 2016
 Prague                      813.38   814.58    -0.15%   -14.95%
 Budapest                  26932.95  26970.4    -0.14%   +12.59%
                                           5            
 Warsaw    <.WIG20          1716.29  1713.51    +0.16%    -7.68%
           >                                            
 Buchares                   6474.39  6476.58    -0.03%    -7.57%
 t                                                      
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX          1712.80  1713.26    -0.03%    +1.37%
           >                                            
 Sofia     <.SOFIX           454.43   454.06    +0.08%    -1.40%
           >                                            
                    BONDS                                       
                    Yield            Yield    Spread    Daily
                    (bid)            change   vs Bund   change
                                                        in
 Czech                                                  spread
 Republic                                               
   2-year  <CZ2YT=           -0.106        0   +056bps     -1bps
           RR>                                          
   5-year  <CZ5YT=            0.038        0   +064bps     +0bps
           RR>                                          
           <CZ10YT            0.405        0   +057bps     +1bps
 10-year   =RR>                                         
 Poland                                                         
   2-year  <PL2YT=            1.723    0.014   +239bps     +0bps
           RR>                                          
   5-year  <PL5YT=            2.259   -0.009   +287bps     -1bps
           RR>                                          
           <PL10YT            2.936    0.001   +311bps     +1bps
 10-year   =RR>                                         
           FORWARD  RATE             AGREEMENT                  
                    3x6              6x9      9x12      3M
                                                        interban
                                                        k
 Czech     <CZKFRA             0.24     0.17      0.14         0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                                      
           R=>                                          
 Hungary   <HUFFRA             0.91     0.83      0.84      1.02
           ><BUBOR                                      
           =>                                           
 Poland    <PLNFRA            1.655     1.58      1.56      1.71
           ><WIBOR                                      
           =>                                           
 Note:     are for                                              
 FRA       ask                                          
 quotes    prices                                       
 **************************************************************
 
 (Additional reporting by Bartosz Lada in Warsaw; Editing by
Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
