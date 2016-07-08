FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Forint, bonds gain on hopes for Moody's Hungary upgrade
#Market News
July 8, 2016 / 2:10 PM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Forint, bonds gain on hopes for Moody's Hungary upgrade

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Moody's may upgrade Hungary to investment grade on Friday
    * Forint hits firmest levels since June 23 Brexit referendum
    * Poll sees zloty recovering from Brexit hut by year-end
    * Serbian central bank buys euros, fails to reverse dinar
rise

 (Adds U.S. data, new analyst comments, Reuters exchange rates
poll)
    By Krisztina  Than and Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, July 8 (Reuters) - The forint led a firming of
Central European currencies on Friday as markets increasingly
bet Moody's would upgrade its rating on Hungary's sovereign debt
after local markets close.
    Hungarian government bond yields have dropped this week and
Thursday's bond auctions attracted strong demand
on expectations Moody's will raise its rating to investment
grade.
    "Chances of an upgrade have increased, I would say it's 30
to 40 percent now, while it would have been something like 5
percent a month ago," a fixed income trader in Budapest said.
    Some analysts said Moody's may wait until November to gauge
the effect of Britain's June 23 referendum which decided to
leave the European Union.
    The forint and the zloty firmed 0.2
percent against the euro by 1313 GMT. 
    The forint touched its firmest levels since a plunge of
regional assets due to the British referendum results.
    The vote fuelled worries over economic growth in the world
and expectations for global interest rates to remain low.
    U.S. figures released on Friday showed a surge in jobs. The
figure still did not boost expectations for Federal Reserve rate
hikes which could trigger a global rise in debt yields as U.S.
wage growth remained tepid. 
    Central European government bonds and currencies clung to 
their gains. Junk-rated Hungary's 10-year bond yield dropped 2
basis points to 2.89 percent, the same level as
investment-grade-rated Poland's corresponding yield.
    An upgrade from Moody's could boost demand for Hungarian
bonds from some investors, mainly from those European real money
funds which buy only those papers which hold investment grade
from at least two big credit rating companies, analysts said.
    Fitch already upgraded Hungary to investment grade in May.
    "Some funds may withdraw money from Poland where there are
worries (over government policies) now and reinvest it in
Hungary," said Gergely Szabo Forian, portfolio manager at
Pioneer Investments in Budapest.
    "Some may buy Hungarian papers instead of bonds from the
euro zone peripheries," he added.
    A Reuters poll of 50 analysts showed on Friday that the
zloty could firm 1.8 percent from Thursday's close to 4.35
against the euro by end-2016, helped by Poland's robust economic
growth around 3 percent. 
    The dinar, buoyed by Serbia's improved economic
prospects, firmed 0.3 percent to 123.14 against the euro, even
though the central bank surprised on Thursday by cutting
interest rates and on Friday continued to buy euros to rein in
dinar gains.  
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1513       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0  -0.0  -0.1
 crown     =>        280   220    2%    1%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  314.  315.   +0.  0.09
 forint    =>       3500  0100   21%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.41  4.42   +0.  -3.6
 zloty     =>         96    91   21%    6%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.51  4.51   +0.  0.20
 leu       =>         00    55   12%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.48  7.48   +0.  2.08
 kuna      =>         30    45   02%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.3
 dinar     =>       1400  4600   26%    6%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             815.  814.   +0.  -14.
                      14    58   07%   76%
 Budapest           2702  2697   +0.   +12
                    7.77  0.45   21%  .99%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1717  1713   +0.  -7.6
           >         .16   .51   21%    4%
 Buchares           6475  6476  -0.0  -7.5
 t                   .76   .58    1%    5%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  701.  703.  -0.2   +0.
 a         P>         75    74    8%   80%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1720  1713   +0.   +1.
           >         .77   .26   44%   84%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  602.  603.  -0.0  -6.3
           15>        98    19    3%    8%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  450.  454.  -0.6  -2.1
           >          94    06    9%    6%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.1  -0.0   +05   +0b
           RR>        06    06  8bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  0.03  -0.0   +06   +1b
           RR>         8    02  5bps    ps
           <CZ10YT  0.40     0   +05   +1b
 10-year   =RR>        5        8bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.70  0.00   +23   +1b
           RR>         3     2  9bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  #VAL  -0.0  #VAL  -4bp
           RR>      UE!      5  UE!      s
           <PL10YT  2.89  -0.0   +30  -3bp
 10-year   =RR>        5     4  7bps     s
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.25  0.18  0.14     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.91  0.84  0.84  1.02
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.65  1.59  1.56  1.71
           ><WIBOR     5          25  
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
    

 (Additional reporting by Bartosz Lada in Warsaw; Editing by
Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
