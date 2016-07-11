FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Forint leads asset rise, shrugs off Moody's inaction
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 11, 2016 / 9:31 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Forint leads asset rise, shrugs off Moody's inaction

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Forint firms even though Moody's did not upgrade Hungary
    * Mood is good due to Japanese fiscal stimulus, U.S. data
    * Polish central bank says zloty is undervalued

 (Adds zloty fall, dealer comments)
    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, July 11 (Reuters) - The forint led a rise of
Central European assets on Monday as investors clung to hopes
that credit rating agencies will upgrade Hungary in coming
weeks, shrugging off Moody's decision not to change its junk
rating on Friday.
    Sentiment was positive after Japan's announcement of fiscal
stimulus, with Polish and Hungarian government bond yields
dropping by a few basis points. 
    Poland's 10-year paper traded at 2.85 percent
and Hungary's corresponding yield at 2.89 percent.
    The region's high yields have fallen by about 50 basis
points since Britain's referendum vote on June 23 to leave the
European Union.
    Moody's did not fulfil hopes for an upgrade in a review of
Hungary's rating which was due on Friday, but Standard and
Poor's may upgrade its own rating on Sept. 16, one
Budapest-based fixed income trader forecast.
    Moody's could upgrade Hungary in November "unless Hungary
does something very awkward (regarding government policies)", 
analysts from Erste's Hungarian brokerage arm said in a note.
    The note added that the forint could gradually
firm to 312.8 against the euro, its 200-day moving average.
    Fitch returned Hungary to investment-grade in May for the
first time since 2012, recognising a positive shift in the
economy's risk profile. Last year Prime Minister Viktor Orban
agreed a truce with local banks he had squeezed for years and
his government has kept the budget deficit well within the EU's
ceiling of 3 percent of economic output since 2012. 
    The country also runs a big current account surplus and its
economic growth is projected at 2.8 percent by the central bank
this year.
    The forint traded at 313.37 against the euro at 1240 GMT, up
0.3 percent. Poland's zloty, meanwhile, eased 0.4
percent to 4.429. against the euro. 
    Concerns over Polish politics, including measures by the
conservative government to weaken the constitutional court,
could keep the zloty volatile around 4.4 in the third quarter,
Raiffeisen analysts said in a note.
    Dealers said low summertime liquidity caused the weakening
and the zloty could rebound soon.
    "The looming new Swiss franc mortgage (conversion, partly at
the cost of banks) proposal will keep pressuring the zloty," a
Warsaw-based dealer said. "Politics and the constitutional court
issue is becoming less important."    
    Poland's central bank (NBP) issued an optimistic forecast of
3.3-3.5 percent for annual economic growth in the coming
quarters on Monday, and said the zloty could firm as it was
significantly weaker than economic fundamentals justified.
    The comments on the zloty published in the bank's inflation
report, which were exactly the same as in the previous report,
should not be regarded as verbal intervention, said Piotr
Poplawski, senior economist at ING BSK.
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1440       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0  -0.0  -0.1
 crown     =>        350   140    8%    4%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  313.  314.   +0.  0.41
 forint    =>       3700  4000   33%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.42  4.41  -0.4  -3.8
 zloty     =>         90    11    1%    6%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.49  4.50   +0.  0.57
 leu       =>         35    70   30%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.47  7.48   +0.  2.16
 kuna      =>         75    10   05%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.3
 dinar     =>       1800  2600   06%    9%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             815.  811.   +0.  -14.
                      98    26   58%   68%
 Budapest           2716  2702   +0.   +13
                    6.75  6.30   52%  .57%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1734  1705   +1.  -6.6
           >         .77   .43   72%    9%
 Buchares           6485  6472   +0.  -7.4
 t                   .97   .60   21%    0%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  693.  701.  -1.1  -0.3
 a         P>         85    75    3%    3%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1711  1723  -0.7   +1.
           >         .14   .79    3%   27%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  604.  602.   +0.  -6.1
           15>        58    98   27%    4%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  450.  450.  -0.1  -2.2
           >          45    98    2%    7%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.1  0.01   +05   +1b
           RR>        12     6  7bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  0.02  -0.0   +06  -6bp
           RR>         8     5  4bps     s
           <CZ10YT  0.38     0   +05  -1bp
 10-year   =RR>        4        6bps     s
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.70  -0.0   +23  -1bp
           RR>         7    04  9bps     s
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.19  -0.0   +28  -3bp
           RR>         5    24  1bps     s
           <PL10YT  2.85  -0.0   +30  -3bp
 10-year   =RR>        7    19  3bps     s
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.25  0.18  0.14     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.91  0.83  0.83  1.02
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.64  1.56  1.54  1.71
           ><WIBOR     5     5     5  
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Additional reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Marcin Goettig in
Warsaw; editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.