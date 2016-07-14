CEE MARKETS-Currencies near multi-week highs as BoE rate cut seen

* Leu near 2-month high, zloty touches 2-week high * Hungary's 5- and 10-year bond yields set record lows By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, July 14 (Reuters) - Central European currencies traded around multi-week highs ahead of a likely interest rate cut by the Bank of England (BoE) later on Thursday. The BoE could lower rates to ward off possible recession after Britain voted last month to quit the European Union, a move which can slow growth across the bloc. Monetary easing in Britain would signal that Central Europe's high-yielding assets, which have benefited from the ECB's easing campaign, could remain attractive for a longer time. No strong immediate economic impacts for the region are seen from Britain's exit. The central bank of Croatia, the weakest link in terms of growth in the region for many years, revised its 2016 growth forecast up to 2.3 percent on Wednesday, and most Central European economies are seen growing even faster than that. "A dovish spin from the Bank of England might again fuel global risk appetite, which could also lead to some Romanian leu gains," ING Bank analysts in Bucharest said. The leu was flat at 4.4897 against the euro at 0910 GMT, near the 2-month highs it set on Wednesday. The zloty touched a 2-week high and traded at 4.4085, up 0.1 percent. The forint also gained 0.1 percent to 313.7, trading near 3-week highs. Hungarian government bond yields dropped by 3 basis points, bucking a rise in yields across the EU, including Poland. Hungary's bonds traded at all-time lows in maturities longer than 3 years. The 10-year yield, at 2.77 percent, was below much better rated Poland's corresponding yield which traded at 2.87 percent. "The central bank's latest measures (to squeeze out funds from its 3-month deposits) help bonds," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. A Reuters poll of analysts predicted a yield rise to about 3.2 percent in both countries by the end of the year, tracking a likely increase in U.S. Treasuries yields. They said any dip in Hungary's 10-year yield below Polish levels could be temporary. Central bank policies supports Hungarian bonds, but domestic political risks in Poland may ease later this year. A key risk is a plan to convert Swiss franc mortgages into zloty partly at the cost of banks. Possible credit rating downgrades also cloud the horizon. The zloty may retest its recent lows at 4.54 against the euro even though parliament is likely to water down the conversion plan in the end, ING analyst Peter Virovacz said in a note. The concerns could still make Hungarian 10-year bonds more attractive than Polish peers in the short term, he said. CEE SNAPSHO AT 1110 CET MARKETS T CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Chan ge bid close change in 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0240 27.0360 +0.04% -0.1 crown => 0% Hungary <EURHUF 313.700 314.0100 +0.10% 0.30 forint => 0 % Polish <EURPLN 4.4085 4.4143 +0.13% -3.4 zloty => 1% Romanian <EURRON 4.4897 4.4900 +0.01% 0.65 leu => % Croatian <EURHRK 7.5120 7.4945 -0.23% 1.69 kuna => % Serbian <EURRSD 123.150 123.3000 +0.12% -1.3 dinar => 0 6% Note: calcula previou close at 1800 CET daily ted s change from STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Chan ge close change in 2016 Prague 830.61 826.17 +0.54% -13. 15% Budapest 27118.0 27192.32 -0.27% +13 0 .37% Warsaw <.WIG20 1733.55 1744.15 -0.61% -6.7 > 6% Buchares 6619.21 6577.90 +0.63% -5.5 t 0% Ljubljan <.SBITO 699.54 697.79 +0.25% +0. a P> 49% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1719.71 1719.48 +0.01% +1. > 78% Belgrade <.BELEX 607.62 607.16 +0.08% -5.6 15> 6% Sofia <.SOFIX 454.92 453.47 +0.32% -1.3 > 0% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Dail y (bid) change vs Bund chan ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.141 -0.018 +053bps -2bp RR> s 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.01 -0.005 +060bps -1bp RR> s <CZ10YT 0.389 0 +052bps -1bp 10-year =RR> s Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.702 -0.013 +237bps -2bp RR> s 5-year <PL5YT= 2.228 0.024 +282bps +2b RR> ps <PL10YT 2.875 0.013 +301bps +0b 10-year =RR> ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.25 0.19 0.15 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.78 0.71 0.69 0.97 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.69 1.585 1.555 1.71 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices **************************************************** ********** (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by Tom Heneghan)