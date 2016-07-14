FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE MARKETS-Currencies near multi-week highs as BoE rate cut seen
#Market News
July 14, 2016 / 9:30 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Currencies near multi-week highs as BoE rate cut seen

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

* Leu near 2-month high, zloty touches 2-week high
    * Hungary's 5- and 10-year bond yields set record lows

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, July 14 (Reuters) - Central European currencies
traded around multi-week highs ahead of a likely interest rate
cut by the Bank of England (BoE) later on Thursday.
    The BoE could lower rates to ward off possible recession
after Britain voted last month to quit the European Union, a
move which can slow growth across the bloc.
    Monetary easing in Britain would signal that Central
Europe's high-yielding assets, which have benefited from the
ECB's easing campaign, could remain attractive for a longer
time. No strong immediate economic impacts for the region are
seen from Britain's exit.
    The central bank of Croatia, the weakest link in terms of
growth in the region for many years, revised its 2016 growth
forecast up to 2.3 percent on Wednesday, and most Central
European economies are seen growing even faster than that. 
    "A dovish spin from the Bank of England might again fuel
global risk appetite, which could also lead to some Romanian leu
gains," ING Bank analysts in Bucharest said. 
    The leu was flat at 4.4897 against the euro at
0910 GMT, near the 2-month highs it set on Wednesday.
    The zloty touched a 2-week high and traded at
4.4085, up 0.1 percent. The forint also gained 0.1
percent to 313.7, trading near 3-week highs.
    Hungarian government bond yields dropped by 3 basis points,
bucking a rise in yields across the EU, including Poland.
    Hungary's bonds traded at all-time lows in maturities longer
than 3 years. The 10-year yield, at 2.77 percent, was below much
better rated Poland's corresponding yield which traded at 2.87
percent.
    "The central bank's latest measures (to squeeze out funds
from its 3-month deposits) help bonds," one Budapest-based fixed
income trader said. 
    A Reuters poll of analysts predicted a yield rise to about
3.2 percent in both countries by the end of the year, tracking a
likely increase in U.S. Treasuries yields. 
    They said any dip in Hungary's 10-year yield below Polish
levels could be temporary.
    Central bank policies supports Hungarian bonds, but domestic
political risks in Poland may ease later this year.
    A key risk is a plan to convert Swiss franc mortgages into
zloty partly at the cost of banks. Possible credit rating
downgrades also cloud the horizon.
    The zloty may retest its recent lows at 4.54 against the
euro even though parliament is likely to water down the
conversion plan in the end, ING analyst Peter Virovacz said in a
note.
    The concerns could still make Hungarian 10-year bonds more
attractive than Polish peers in the short term, he said.     
     
           CEE      SNAPSHO   AT  1110 CET           
           MARKETS  T                            
                    CURRENCIES                       
                    Latest   Previous  Daily     Chan
                                                 ge
                    bid      close     change    in
                                                 2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0240   27.0360    +0.04%  -0.1
 crown     =>                                      0%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  313.700  314.0100    +0.10%  0.30
 forint    =>             0                         %
 Polish    <EURPLN   4.4085    4.4143    +0.13%  -3.4
 zloty     =>                                      1%
 Romanian  <EURRON   4.4897    4.4900    +0.01%  0.65
 leu       =>                                       %
 Croatian  <EURHRK   7.5120    7.4945    -0.23%  1.69
 kuna      =>                                       %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.150  123.3000    +0.12%  -1.3
 dinar     =>             0                        6%
 Note:     calcula  previou  close at  1800 CET      
 daily     ted      s                            
 change    from                                  
                    STOCKS                           
                    Latest   Previous  Daily     Chan
                                                 ge
                             close     change    in
                                                 2016
 Prague              830.61    826.17    +0.54%  -13.
                                                  15%
 Budapest           27118.0  27192.32    -0.27%   +13
                          0                      .37%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1733.55   1744.15    -0.61%  -6.7
           >                                       6%
 Buchares           6619.21   6577.90    +0.63%  -5.5
 t                                                 0%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO   699.54    697.79    +0.25%   +0.
 a         P>                                     49%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1719.71   1719.48    +0.01%   +1.
           >                                      78%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX   607.62    607.16    +0.08%  -5.6
           15>                                     6%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX   454.92    453.47    +0.32%  -1.3
           >                                       0%
                    BONDS                            
                    Yield    Yield     Spread    Dail
                                                 y
                    (bid)    change    vs Bund   chan
                                                 ge
                                                 in
 Czech                                           spre
 Republic                                        ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=   -0.141    -0.018   +053bps  -2bp
           RR>                                      s
   5-year  <CZ5YT=     0.01    -0.005   +060bps  -1bp
           RR>                                      s
           <CZ10YT    0.389         0   +052bps  -1bp
 10-year   =RR>                                     s
 Poland                                              
   2-year  <PL2YT=    1.702    -0.013   +237bps  -2bp
           RR>                                      s
   5-year  <PL5YT=    2.228     0.024   +282bps   +2b
           RR>                                     ps
           <PL10YT    2.875     0.013   +301bps   +0b
 10-year   =RR>                                    ps
           FORWARD  RATE     AGREEMENT               
                    3x6      6x9       9x12      3M
                                                 inte
                                                 rban
                                                 k
 Czech     <CZKFRA     0.25      0.19      0.15     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                               
           R=>                                   
 Hungary   <HUFFRA     0.78      0.71      0.69  0.97
           ><BUBOR                               
           =>                                    
 Poland    <PLNFRA     1.69     1.585     1.555  1.71
           ><WIBOR                               
           =>                                    
 Note:     are for                                   
 FRA       ask                                   
 quotes    prices                                
 ****************************************************
 **********
 
 (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by
Tom Heneghan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
