FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Assets reverse rise as BoE holds fire
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 14, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Assets reverse rise as BoE holds fire

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Assets retreat as BoE surprises, not cutting rates
    * Currencies off multi-week highs
    * Hungarian bond yields rise from all-time lows

 (Recasts, with BoE rate decision, Hungarian T-bill auction)
    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, July 14 (Reuters) - Central European assets
retreated on Thursday after the Bank of England surprised
investors by keeping interest rates on hold.
    A rate cut in Britain would have left Central Europe's
high-yielding assets more attractive.
    However, the bank may still ease policy next month to ward
off possible recession after Britain voted to leave the European
Union.
    Central European currencies and stocks lost momentum even
before the BoE decision, after days of rises due to Japan's
fiscal stimulus plans and expectations that the U.S. Federal
Reserve will not rush into rates hikes.
    Regional currencies, after an initial firming, retreated
from levels at or near multi-week highs. 
    The forint and the leu eased a shade
against the euro by 1355 GMT, and the zloty was steady
at 4.413.
    Hungarian government bond prices also reversed a rise.
    Yields rose by 5 basis points from session lows, which were
also all-time lows for 5- and 10-year bonds.
    Traders said debt yields were initially pushed lower by
Tuesday's news about central bank plans to squeeze out
commercial bank money from its 3-month deposits.
    The move could mainly increase demand for short-term debt.
    An auction of 30 billion forints worth of 12-month Treasury
bills attracted bids worth 123 billion forints.
    The government lifted its offer by 50 percent, but the
average yield on the bills still fell 23 basis points to 0.71
percent. 
    Hungarian 10-year bonds traded at a yield of 2.78 percent,
still down by 6 basis points from Wednesday's fixing.
    The corresponding yield in Poland, which holds a much better
credit ratings, rose 6 basis point to 2.92 percent.
    A Reuters poll of analysts predicted a yield rise to about
3.2 percent in both countries by end-year, tracking a likely
increase in U.S. yields. 
    They said any dip in Hungary's yield below Polish levels
could be temporary. Central bank policies support Hungarian
bonds, but domestic political risks in Poland may ease.
    A key risk is a plan to convert Swiss franc mortgages into
zloty partly at the cost of banks. Possible credit rating
downgrades also cloud the horizon.
    The zloty may retest its recent lows at 4.54 against the
euro even though parliament is likely to water down the
conversion plan in the end, ING analyst Peter Virovacz said in a
note.
    The concerns could still make Hungarian 10-year bonds more
attractive than Polish peers in the short term, he said.
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1555       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.1
 crown     =>        300   360   02%    2%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  314.  314.  -0.0  0.16
 forint    =>       1500  0100    4%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.41  4.41   +0.  -3.5
 zloty     =>         30    43   03%    1%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.49  4.49  -0.0  0.61
 leu       =>         15    00    3%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.50  7.49  -0.0  1.85
 kuna      =>         00    45    7%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.4
 dinar     =>       2500  3000   04%    4%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             838.  826.   +1.  -12.
                      90    17   54%   28%
 Budapest           2713  2719  -0.2   +13
                    6.96  2.32    0%  .45%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1735  1744  -0.5  -6.6
           >         .35   .15    0%    6%
 Buchares           6611  6577   +0.  -5.6
 t                   .52   .90   51%    1%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  697.  697.   +0.   +0.
 a         P>         89    79   01%   25%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1717  1719  -0.1   +1.
           >         .69   .48    0%   66%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  609.  607.   +0.  -5.3
           15>        62    16   41%    5%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  451.  453.  -0.4  -2.0
           >          47    47    4%    5%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.1  -0.0   +05  -5bp
           RR>        41    18  0bps     s
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  0.01  -0.0   +05  -4bp
           RR>              05  7bps     s
           <CZ10YT  0.38     0   +04  -7bp
 10-year   =RR>        9        7bps     s
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.71  -0.0   +23  -3bp
           RR>         7    01  6bps     s
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.25  0.02   +28  -2bp
           RR>         6     2  1bps     s
           <PL10YT  2.91  0.05   +29  -1bp
 10-year   =RR>        7     6  9bps     s
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.25  0.19  0.15     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.77   0.7  0.66  0.97
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA   1.7  1.61  1.59  1.71
           ><WIBOR                    
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by
Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.