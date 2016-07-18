CEE MARKETS-Assets shrug off Turkey as rating agencies hold fire

* Fitch does not cut Poland's rating outlook despite fears * Turkish coup attempt ignored, stocks hit multi-week highs * ECB policy seen remaining loose, positive to CEE assets By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, July 18 (Reuters) - Central European assets mostly firmed on Monday after Fitch reaffirmed Poland's rating and its outlook on Friday rather than lowering it as some investors had feared. A fall in Turkish shares after a failed military coup did not spill over into the European Union's emerging markets, which have relatively weak economic links with Turkey. For example, in the case of Hungary, less than 2 percent of exports go to Turkey. The region's economies are seen expanding at healthy rates of around 3 percent even though Britain's exit from the EU, decided at a referendum on June 23, could slow growth. Regional assets benefit from the European Central Bank's policy which is likely to remain loose after its meeting on Thursday, one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. A weak link in regional markets has been Poland, due to concerns over a rise in the burdens on banks, a loosening budget policy and measures seen as weakening democratic checks and balances. Standard & Poor's downgraded Poland's credit rating in January, and before a review by Fitch on Friday, a Reuters poll of analysts indicated a 55-percent chance for a cut in the outlook to negative from stable on its A- rating. But Fitch kept the stable outlook, saying that reduced policy predictability was offset by robust economic fundamentals and improving external finances. The zloty firmed 0.2 percent to 4.4 against the euro by 0859 GMT. The Czech crown, the forint and the leu gained 0.1 percent. Both S&P and Moody's have negative outlooks on their ratings for Poland. "The very diverging rating assessments ... are likely to add to some market pricing uncertainty in case of Poland," Raiffeisen analysts said in a note. The slide of Turkish shares has not wiped out risk appetite in European markets. Central Europe's main equities indexes rose, with the exception of Budapest, which is retreating from 9-year highs hit last week. The main indexes in Prague and Bucharest touched 6-week highs and Warsaw's bluechip index set a 3-week high. The three indexes have now fully recovered from a plunge after the British EU membership referendum. Rating agencies also reviewed Croatia's and Serbia's ratings on Friday, but the ratings did not change despite some expectations for a cut for Croatia, hit by a political crisis, and an upgrade for Serbia, where economic fundamentals have improved. Both the kuna and the dinar firmed 0.1 percent against the euro. CEE SNAP AT 1059 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1 crown => 250 380 05% 0% Hungary <EURHUF 315. 315. +0. -0.1 forint => 1500 5000 11% 6% Polish <EURPLN 4.40 4.41 +0. -3.3 zloty => 40 38 22% 2% Romanian <EURRON 4.47 4.47 +0. 1.01 leu => 40 84 10% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.49 7.50 +0. 1.92 kuna => 50 25 10% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3 dinar => 1500 2500 08% 6% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 868. 863. +0. -9.1 49 55 57% 9% Budapest 2702 2706 -0.1 +13 9.49 5.97 3% .00% Warsaw <.WIG20 1785 1759 +1. -3.9 > .29 .41 47% 7% Buchares 6624 6614 +0. -5.4 t .22 .60 15% 3% Ljubljan <.SBITO 698. 700. -0.2 +0. a P> 97 84 7% 41% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1722 1724 -0.1 +1. > .29 .23 1% 93% Belgrade <.BELEX 613. 616. -0.4 -4.7 15> 82 38 2% 0% Sofia <.SOFIX 452. 450. +0. -1.8 > 59 10 55% 0% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.1 -0.0 +05 -1bp RR> 54 24 0bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.02 -0.0 +05 +0b RR> 9 17 9bps ps <CZ10YT 0.41 0 +04 +2b 10-year =RR> 3 3bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.71 -0.0 +23 -1bp RR> 24 6bps s 5-year <PL5YT= 2.26 -0.0 +28 -2bp RR> 1 3 3bps s <PL10YT 2.90 -0.0 +29 -3bp 10-year =RR> 1 49 2bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.25 0.19 0.16 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.78 0.73 0.69 0 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.7 1.63 1.59 1.71 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Editing by Robin Pomeroy)