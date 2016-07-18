FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Assets shrug off Turkey as rating agencies hold fire
#Market News
July 18, 2016 / 9:50 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Assets shrug off Turkey as rating agencies hold fire

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Fitch does not cut Poland's rating outlook despite fears
    * Turkish coup attempt ignored, stocks hit multi-week highs
    * ECB policy seen remaining loose, positive to CEE assets

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, July 18 (Reuters) - Central European assets mostly
firmed on Monday after Fitch reaffirmed Poland's rating and its
outlook on Friday rather than lowering it as some investors had
feared.
    A fall in Turkish shares after a failed military coup did
not spill over into the European Union's emerging markets, which
have relatively weak economic links with Turkey.
    For example, in the case of Hungary, less than 2 percent of
exports go to Turkey.
    The region's economies are seen expanding at healthy rates
of around 3 percent even though Britain's exit from the EU,
decided at a referendum on June 23, could slow growth.
    Regional assets benefit from the European Central Bank's
policy which is likely to remain loose after its meeting on
Thursday, one Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
    A weak link in regional markets has been Poland, due to
concerns over a rise in the burdens on banks, a loosening budget
policy and measures seen as weakening democratic checks and
balances.
    Standard & Poor's downgraded Poland's credit rating in
January, and before a review by Fitch on Friday, a Reuters poll
of analysts indicated a 55-percent chance for a cut in the
outlook to negative from stable on its A- rating.
    But Fitch kept the stable outlook, saying that reduced
policy predictability was offset by robust economic fundamentals
and improving external finances. 
    The zloty firmed 0.2 percent to 4.4 against the
euro by 0859 GMT. The Czech crown, the forint
 and the leu gained 0.1 percent.
    Both S&P and Moody's have negative outlooks on their ratings
for Poland.
    "The very diverging rating assessments ... are likely to add
to some market pricing uncertainty in case of Poland,"
Raiffeisen analysts said in a note.
    The slide of Turkish shares has not wiped out risk appetite
in European markets. Central Europe's main equities indexes
rose, with the exception of Budapest, which is retreating
from 9-year highs hit last week.
    The main indexes in Prague and Bucharest 
touched 6-week highs and Warsaw's bluechip index set a
3-week high. The three indexes have now fully recovered from a
plunge after the British EU membership referendum.     
    Rating agencies also reviewed Croatia's and Serbia's ratings
on Friday, but the ratings did not change despite some
expectations for a cut for Croatia, hit by a political crisis,
and an upgrade for Serbia, where economic fundamentals have
improved.
    Both the kuna and the dinar firmed 0.1
percent against the euro.
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1059       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.1
 crown     =>        250   380   05%    0%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  315.  315.   +0.  -0.1
 forint    =>       1500  5000   11%    6%
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.40  4.41   +0.  -3.3
 zloty     =>         40    38   22%    2%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.47  4.47   +0.  1.01
 leu       =>         40    84   10%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.49  7.50   +0.  1.92
 kuna      =>         50    25   10%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.3
 dinar     =>       1500  2500   08%    6%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             868.  863.   +0.  -9.1
                      49    55   57%    9%
 Budapest           2702  2706  -0.1   +13
                    9.49  5.97    3%  .00%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1785  1759   +1.  -3.9
           >         .29   .41   47%    7%
 Buchares           6624  6614   +0.  -5.4
 t                   .22   .60   15%    3%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  698.  700.  -0.2   +0.
 a         P>         97    84    7%   41%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1722  1724  -0.1   +1.
           >         .29   .23    1%   93%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  613.  616.  -0.4  -4.7
           15>        82    38    2%    0%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  452.  450.   +0.  -1.8
           >          59    10   55%    0%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.1  -0.0   +05  -1bp
           RR>        54    24  0bps     s
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  0.02  -0.0   +05   +0b
           RR>         9    17  9bps    ps
           <CZ10YT  0.41     0   +04   +2b
 10-year   =RR>        3        3bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.71  -0.0   +23  -1bp
           RR>              24  6bps     s
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.26  -0.0   +28  -2bp
           RR>         1     3  3bps     s
           <PL10YT  2.90  -0.0   +29  -3bp
 10-year   =RR>        1    49  2bps     s
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.25  0.19  0.16     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.78  0.73  0.69     0
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA   1.7  1.63  1.59  1.71
           ><WIBOR                    
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
