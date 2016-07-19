FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Zloty retreats in profit-taking ahead of output data
#Market News
July 19, 2016 / 9:30 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Zloty retreats in profit-taking ahead of output data

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Zloty gives up ground, after hitting July highs overnight
    * Polish output, retail data due at 1200 GMT
    * ECB meeting, euro zone PMIs are risks to CEE assets

    By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Lada
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, July 19 (Reuters) - Central Europe's most
liquid currency, the zloty, retreated from July's strongest
levels against the euro on Tuesday morning as profit-taking
gripped European markets.
    The zloty and the leu eased 0.1 percent
against the euro by 0832 GMT, while other currencies in the
region were mostly flat.
    Regional currencies and equities mostly shrugged off
Friday's failed coup in Turkey, which only has weak economic
ties with the region.
    But a fall in the stock indices in Europe's biggest bourses
signalled an ebb in risk appetite. Central European stock
indices which usually track Western peers with a lag, hardly
moved.
    On Monday, the zloty had firmed by more than one percent in
late international trade.
    The currency and other assets in Warsaw had risen after a
review of Poland's credit rating on Friday brought no change
despite fears that Fitch could lower the rating outlook.
    Analysts also expect Poland to release figures showing
accelerating June industrial output and retail sales growth at
1200 GMT which would be positive to the zloty.
    Since British voters decided on June 23 to quit the EU,
worsening the bloc's economic outlook, some expectations
re-emerged that Poland's central bank may restart its interest
rate cuts.
    Good output figures could squash those expectations.
    "This week, strong economic data (industrial output) should
support recent MPC rhetoric and stability of rates, but the end
of the week may bring a change in sentiment driven by global
events (ECB, PMI in Germany and Eurozone)," Erste analyst
Katarzyna Rzentarzewska said in a note.
    Dovish comments from the European Central Bank's meeting on
Thursday would support assets in Central Europe.
    Polish government bonds, trading at a yield of 2.89 percent,
offer a wide, 293-basis-point spread over Bunds even though that
narrowed amid a general decline in yields in Europe since the
British vote from 307 basis points.
    "The next thing that the market is waiting for will be the
ECB, which has been assuring (investors) it is ready for dovish
moves after Brexit," said Marcin Turkiewicz, head of currency
dealers at mBank.
    The zloty could get under pressure if the ECB disappoints,
he added.   
           CEE        SNAPSHOT   AT  1032 CET           
           MARKETS                                
                      CURRENCIES                        
                      Latest    Previous  Daily   Change
                      bid       close     change  in
                                                  2016
 Czech                 27.0250   27.0255   +0.00  -0.10%
 crown                                         %  
 Hungary              314.9000  314.9400   +0.01  -0.08%
 forint                                        %  
 Polish                 4.3825    4.3762  -0.14%  -2.84%
 zloty                                            
 Romanian               4.4720    4.4665  -0.12%   1.05%
 leu                                              
 Croatian               7.4920    7.4925   +0.01   1.96%
 kuna                                          %  
 Serbian              123.0300  123.1000   +0.06  -1.27%
 dinar                                         %  
 Note:     calculate  previous  close at  1800          
 daily     d from                         CET     
 change                                           
                      STOCKS                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily   Change
                                close     change  in
                                                  2016
 Prague                 871.26    870.26   +0.11  -8.90%
                                               %  
 Budapest             27122.07  27088.22   +0.12   +13.3
                                               %      8%
 Warsaw                1780.71   1788.12  -0.41%  -4.22%
 Buchares              6626.84   6623.23   +0.05  -5.39%
 t                                             %  
 Ljubljan               695.49    700.94  -0.78%  -0.09%
 a                                                
 Zagreb                1726.14   1723.94   +0.13   +2.16
                                               %       %
 Belgrade  <.BELEX15    612.32    611.02   +0.21  -4.93%
           >                                   %  
 Sofia                  452.28    450.64   +0.36  -1.87%
                                               %  
                      BONDS                             
                      Yield     Yield     Spread  Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs      change
                                          Bund    in
 Czech                                            spread
 Republic                                         
   2-year  <CZ2YT=RR    -0.142    -0.006   +050b   -1bps
           >                                  ps  
   5-year  <CZ5YT=RR     0.013    -0.002   +058b   +0bps
           >                                  ps  
           <CZ10YT=R     0.413         0   +044b   +1bps
 10-year   R>                                 ps  
 Poland                                                 
   2-year  <PL2YT=RR     1.683    -0.009   +233b   -1bps
           >                                  ps  
   5-year  <PL5YT=RR     2.238    -0.013   +281b   -1bps
           >                                  ps  
           <PL10YT=R       2.9    -0.007   +293b   +1bps
 10-year   R>                                 ps  
           FORWARD    RATE      AGREEMENT               
                      3x6       6x9       9x12    3M
                                                  interb
                                                  ank
 Czech             <      0.25      0.19    0.15       0
 Rep       PRIBOR=>                               
 Hungary           <      0.79      0.74    0.71    0.95
           BUBOR=>                                
 Poland            <      1.67       1.6   1.575    1.71
           WIBOR=>                                
 Note:     are for                                      
 FRA       ask                                    
 quotes    prices                                 
 *******************************************************
 *******
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto and Bartosz Lada; Editing by Andrew
Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
