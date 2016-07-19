CEE MARKETS-Zloty rebounds on robust retail sales, ECB a risk

* Zloty, rebounding, touches July high after retail sales data * ECB meeting, euro zone PMIs remain risks to CEE assets (Recasts with Polish economic data) By Sandor Peto and Marcin Goettig BUDAPEST/WARSAW, July 19 (Reuters) - Strong retail sales data helped the Polish zloty recover from early weakness on Tuesday, supporting economic growth expectations and lessening the chances the central bank will restart interest rates cuts. Retail sales rose by 4.6 percent in annual terms in June, beating a 3.7 percent forecast, helped by one-off factors like a child benefit programme and the Euro 2016 soccer championship. It was the second strongest growth rate in more than two years and confirmed that household demand continues to fuel economic growth. "The data show that expectations for stable rates ahead are correct," said Grzegorz Maliszewski, chief economist at the Warsaw-based Bank Millennium. analysts said. The zloty, Central Europe's most liquid currency, traded at 4.374 against the euro at 1336 GMT, off a July high of 4.3675 touched after the data release. It had earlier hit a session low of 4.391 as investors took profits made after Fitch affirmed Poland's credit rating on Friday. Some investors had thought the rating outlook might be lowered. Regional currencies and equities have mostly shrugged off Friday's failed coup in Turkey, which only has weak economic ties with the region. They also mostly ignored a fall in stock indices in Frankfurt and Paris as oil prices dropped and the ZEW German sentiment indicator plunged to its lowest since late 2012 in its first reading since Britain voted to quit the EU on June 23. Weakness in Germany could also affect Central Europe which exports heavily to Germany, but could still help asset prices if it sparks stimulus measures from the European Central Bank. Dovish rhetoric from the ECB's Thursday meeting has been at least partly priced in, and regional assets may retreat if the euro zone's central bank disappoints. "Despite strong domestic demand, there are risks for investment activity to remain low and weigh on growth as the outlook for the euro zone and Germany has worsened due to Brexit," Erste analyst Katarzyna Rzentarzewska said in a note. "Increasing uncertainty has begun to impact market sentiment and expectations." Polish government bonds, trading at a yield of 2.89 percent, offer a wide, 292 basis point, spread over Bunds although the gap has narrowed from 307 basis points amid a general decline in yields in Europe since the Brexit vote. CEE SNAP AT 1536 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 210 255 02% 9% Hungary <EURHUF 314. 314. +0. -0.0 forint => 8200 9400 04% 6% Polish <EURPLN 4.37 4.37 +0. -2.6 zloty => 40 62 05% 5% Romanian <EURRON 4.47 4.46 -0.1 0.98 leu => 50 65 9% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.48 7.49 +0. 2.06 kuna => 50 25 10% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. -0.0 -1.3 dinar => 1500 1000 4% 6% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 873. 870. +0. -8.6 94 26 42% 2% Budapest 2737 2708 +1. +14 6.29 8.22 06% .45% Warsaw <.WIG20 1783 1788 -0.2 -4.0 > .53 .12 6% 7% Buchares 6643 6623 +0. -5.1 t .57 .23 31% 5% Ljubljan <.SBITO 700. 700. -0.0 +0. a P> 60 94 5% 64% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1733 1723 +0. +2. > .40 .94 55% 59% Belgrade <.BELEX 612. 611. +0. -4.9 15> 56 02 25% 0% Sofia <.SOFIX 452. 450. +0. -1.9 > 11 64 33% 1% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.1 -0.0 +05 -1bp RR> 37 01 0bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.01 -0.0 +05 -1bp RR> 3 02 7bps s <CZ10YT 0.40 -0.0 +04 +0b 10-year =RR> 3 1 3bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.66 -0.0 +23 -4bp RR> 8 34 1bps s 5-year <PL5YT= 2.25 -0.0 +28 -1bp RR> 1 09 1bps s <PL10YT 2.89 0.01 +29 +2b 10-year =RR> 9 1 3bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.25 0.2 0.16 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.79 0.73 0.71 0.95 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.67 1.61 1.58 1.71 ><WIBOR 5 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto/ Bartosz Lada and Marcin Goettig in Warsaw; Editing by Catherine Evans)