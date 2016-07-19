FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Zloty rebounds on robust retail sales, ECB a risk
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
Thousands more Rohingya flee as Myanmar violence flares
World
Thousands more Rohingya flee as Myanmar violence flares
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2016 / 2:50 PM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Zloty rebounds on robust retail sales, ECB a risk

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Zloty, rebounding, touches July high after retail sales
data
    * ECB meeting, euro zone PMIs remain risks to CEE assets

 (Recasts with Polish economic data)
    By Sandor Peto and Marcin Goettig
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, July 19 (Reuters) - Strong retail sales
data helped the Polish zloty recover from early weakness on
Tuesday, supporting economic growth expectations and lessening
the chances the central bank will restart interest rates cuts.
    Retail sales rose by 4.6 percent in annual terms in June,
beating a 3.7 percent forecast, helped by one-off factors like a
child benefit programme and the Euro 2016 soccer championship.
It was the second strongest growth rate in more than two years
and confirmed that household demand continues to fuel economic
growth. 
    "The data show that expectations for stable rates ahead are
correct," said Grzegorz Maliszewski, chief economist at the
Warsaw-based Bank Millennium. analysts said.
    The zloty, Central Europe's most liquid currency,
traded at 4.374 against the euro at 1336 GMT, off a July high of
4.3675 touched after the data release. 
    It had earlier hit a session low of 4.391 as investors took
profits made after Fitch affirmed Poland's credit rating on
Friday. Some investors had thought the rating outlook might be
lowered.
    Regional currencies and equities have mostly shrugged off
Friday's failed coup in Turkey, which only has weak economic
ties with the region.
    They also mostly ignored a fall in stock indices in
Frankfurt and Paris as oil prices dropped and the ZEW German
sentiment indicator plunged to its lowest since late 2012 in its
first reading since Britain voted to quit the EU on June 23.
    Weakness in Germany could also affect Central Europe which
exports heavily to Germany, but could still help asset prices if
it sparks stimulus measures from the European Central Bank.  
    Dovish rhetoric from the ECB's Thursday meeting has been at
least partly priced in, and regional assets may retreat if the
euro zone's central bank disappoints.
    "Despite strong domestic demand, there are risks for
investment activity to remain low and weigh on growth as the
outlook for the euro zone and Germany has worsened due to
Brexit," Erste analyst Katarzyna Rzentarzewska said in a note.
    "Increasing uncertainty has begun to impact market sentiment
and expectations."
    Polish government bonds, trading at a yield of 2.89 percent,
offer a wide, 292 basis point, spread over Bunds although the
gap has narrowed from 307 basis points amid a general decline in
yields in Europe since the Brexit vote.
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1536       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.0
 crown     =>        210   255   02%    9%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  314.  314.   +0.  -0.0
 forint    =>       8200  9400   04%    6%
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.37  4.37   +0.  -2.6
 zloty     =>         40    62   05%    5%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.47  4.46  -0.1  0.98
 leu       =>         50    65    9%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.48  7.49   +0.  2.06
 kuna      =>         50    25   10%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.  -0.0  -1.3
 dinar     =>       1500  1000    4%    6%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             873.  870.   +0.  -8.6
                      94    26   42%    2%
 Budapest           2737  2708   +1.   +14
                    6.29  8.22   06%  .45%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1783  1788  -0.2  -4.0
           >         .53   .12    6%    7%
 Buchares           6643  6623   +0.  -5.1
 t                   .57   .23   31%    5%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  700.  700.  -0.0   +0.
 a         P>         60    94    5%   64%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1733  1723   +0.   +2.
           >         .40   .94   55%   59%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  612.  611.   +0.  -4.9
           15>        56    02   25%    0%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  452.  450.   +0.  -1.9
           >          11    64   33%    1%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.1  -0.0   +05  -1bp
           RR>        37    01  0bps     s
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  0.01  -0.0   +05  -1bp
           RR>         3    02  7bps     s
           <CZ10YT  0.40  -0.0   +04   +0b
 10-year   =RR>        3     1  3bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.66  -0.0   +23  -4bp
           RR>         8    34  1bps     s
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.25  -0.0   +28  -1bp
           RR>         1    09  1bps     s
           <PL10YT  2.89  0.01   +29   +2b
 10-year   =RR>        9     1  3bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.25   0.2  0.16     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.79  0.73  0.71  0.95
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.67  1.61  1.58  1.71
           ><WIBOR     5           5  
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto/ Bartosz Lada and Marcin Goettig in
Warsaw; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.