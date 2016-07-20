CEE MARKETS-Stocks off multi-week highs, forex mixed ahead of ECB

* Rise in currency, stocks markets loses momentum * Stock indices retreat from multi-week highs * Caution rises ahead of the ECB's meeting * Flows from turmoil-hit Turkey can help CEE assets-analysts By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, July 20 (Reuters) - Central European stock indices mostly retreated after setting multi-week highs on Wednesday as a rally in other emerging markets also lost steam and investors grew more cautious ahead of the European Central Bank's upcoming meeting. The main indices in Bucharest and Prague set 10-week highs. By 0904 GMT they gave up some ground and were higher by just 0.1 and 0.4 percent, respectively, from Tuesday's close. Warsaw shed 0.1 percent, leaving a 3-week high and Budapest, trading flat, was off a 9-year high touched last week. Germany's weak ZEW business confidence index has fuelled worries over Europe's economy, but any dovish comments from the ECB on Thursday could lend support to Central European assets. Consumption is helping growth in the region, as indicated by Wednesday's strong wage growth figures from Hungary and Tuesday's robust Polish retail sales data. Poland's new child benefit scheme could add half a percentage point to economic growth, Labour Minister Elzbieta Rafalska told weekly Gazeta Polska. Some of Poland's policies, such as unpopular spending increases, have sparked concerns, but sentiment improved after Fitch did not lower the country's credit rating outlook in a review on Friday. The zloty firmed a shade to 4.3465 against the euro by 0904 GMT, while the leu eased slightly and the forint gained 0.2 percent. "(The retirement change) should be negative for Polish bonds, but it won't matter much for the next year's budget and thus it does not affect the market," said Marzena Gorska, Raiffeisen Polbank bond dealer in Warsaw. The region's government bonds could attract funds from yield-hungry investors who may pull out money from Turkey after Friday's failed military coup. "Due to the turmoil in Turkey, its dollar and euro denominated bonds have been sold on European markets as investors prefer buying Romanian and Polish bonds instead," Gorska said. "This is likely to support the (domestic) market in the coming days." she added. Polish government bond yields dropped 1-2 basis points, with 10-year papers trading at 2.9 percent. Hungary's corresponding yield rose 2 basis points to 2.85 percent amid positioning ahead of an auction of bonds on Thursday. "The question is if investors withdraw funds from all emerging markets due to Turkey," said Zoltan Varga, analyst of Equilor brokerage in Budapest. "If they rechannel funds within emerging markets, (Central Europe) will be a beneficiary." South African, Russian and Brazilian assets could capture more of the diverted funds away from Turkey, but Central Europe can also benefit, said Societe Generale analyst Phoenix Kalen. "With that said, inflows into local bond markets (including CEE) are accelerating, and that dynamic will continue to be positive for CEE FX," she added. CEE SNAP AT 1104 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 200 370 06% 8% Hungary <EURHUF 314. 315. +0. 0.01 forint => 6000 1550 18% % Polish <EURPLN 4.37 4.37 +0. -2.7 zloty => 65 87 05% 1% Romanian <EURRON 4.47 4.47 -0.0 1.05 leu => 20 13 2% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.48 7.48 -0.0 2.06 kuna => 50 45 1% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3 dinar => 1500 3000 12% 6% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 879. 876. +0. -8.0 69 21 40% 1% Budapest 2741 2741 +0. +14 7.70 0.14 03% .62% Warsaw <.WIG20 1790 1792 -0.1 -3.7 > .45 .47 1% 0% Buchares 6653 6645 +0. -5.0 t .60 .06 13% 1% Ljubljan <.SBITO 696. 700. -0.6 -0.0 a P> 07 60 5% 1% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1741 1734 +0. +3. > .38 .05 42% 06% Belgrade <.BELEX 611. 612. -0.0 -4.9 15> 98 56 9% 9% Sofia <.SOFIX 452. 450. +0. -1.8 > 44 73 38% 4% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.1 -0.0 +04 -1bp RR> 43 06 9bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.02 0.00 +05 +1b RR> 9 7 9bps ps <CZ10YT 0.39 0 +04 +1b 10-year =RR> 8 3bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.66 0.03 +22 +3b RR> 2 4 9bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.27 -0.0 +28 +0b RR> 6 03 4bps ps <PL10YT 2.91 0.00 +29 +2b 10-year =RR> 1 7 5bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.27 0.21 0.18 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.8 0.74 0.73 0.95 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.67 1.62 1.59 1.71 ><WIBOR 5 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)