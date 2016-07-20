FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Stocks off multi-week highs, forex mixed ahead of ECB
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Stocks off multi-week highs, forex mixed ahead of ECB

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Rise in currency, stocks markets loses momentum
    * Stock indices retreat from multi-week highs
    * Caution rises ahead of the ECB's meeting
    * Flows from turmoil-hit Turkey can help CEE assets-analysts

    By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, July 20 (Reuters) - Central European stock
indices mostly retreated after setting multi-week highs on
Wednesday as a rally in other emerging markets also lost steam
and investors grew more cautious ahead of the European Central
Bank's upcoming meeting.
    The main indices in Bucharest and Prague set
10-week highs. By 0904 GMT they gave up some ground and were
higher by just 0.1 and 0.4 percent, respectively, from Tuesday's
close.
    Warsaw shed 0.1 percent, leaving a 3-week high and
Budapest, trading flat, was off a 9-year high touched
last week.
    Germany's weak ZEW business confidence index has fuelled
worries over Europe's economy, but any dovish comments from the
ECB on Thursday could lend support to Central European assets.
    Consumption is helping growth in the region, as indicated by
Wednesday's strong wage growth figures from Hungary and
Tuesday's robust Polish retail sales data.
    Poland's new child benefit scheme could add half a
percentage point to economic growth, Labour Minister Elzbieta
Rafalska told weekly Gazeta Polska.
    Some of Poland's policies, such as unpopular spending
increases, have sparked concerns, but sentiment improved after
Fitch did not lower the country's credit rating outlook in a
review on Friday.
    The zloty firmed a shade to 4.3465 against the
euro by 0904 GMT, while the leu eased slightly and the
forint gained 0.2 percent.  
    "(The retirement change) should be negative for Polish
bonds, but it won't matter much for the next year's budget and
thus it does not affect the market," said Marzena Gorska,
Raiffeisen Polbank bond dealer in Warsaw.
    The region's government bonds could attract funds from
yield-hungry investors who may pull out money from Turkey after
Friday's failed military coup. 
    "Due to the turmoil in Turkey, its dollar and euro
denominated bonds have been sold on European markets as
investors prefer buying Romanian and Polish bonds instead,"
Gorska said.
    "This is likely to support the (domestic) market in the
coming days." she added. 
    Polish government bond yields dropped 1-2 basis points, with
10-year papers trading at 2.9 percent. Hungary's corresponding
yield rose 2 basis points to 2.85 percent amid positioning ahead
of an auction of bonds on Thursday. 
    "The question is if investors withdraw funds from all
emerging markets due to Turkey," said Zoltan Varga, analyst of
Equilor brokerage in Budapest. "If they rechannel funds within
emerging markets, (Central Europe) will be a beneficiary."
    South African, Russian and Brazilian assets could capture
more of the diverted funds away from Turkey, but Central Europe
can also benefit, said Societe Generale analyst Phoenix Kalen.  
    "With that said, inflows into local bond markets (including
CEE) are accelerating, and that dynamic will continue to be
positive for CEE FX," she added.
     
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1104       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.0
 crown     =>        200   370   06%    8%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  314.  315.   +0.  0.01
 forint    =>       6000  1550   18%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.37  4.37   +0.  -2.7
 zloty     =>         65    87   05%    1%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.47  4.47  -0.0  1.05
 leu       =>         20    13    2%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.48  7.48  -0.0  2.06
 kuna      =>         50    45    1%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.3
 dinar     =>       1500  3000   12%    6%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             879.  876.   +0.  -8.0
                      69    21   40%    1%
 Budapest           2741  2741   +0.   +14
                    7.70  0.14   03%  .62%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1790  1792  -0.1  -3.7
           >         .45   .47    1%    0%
 Buchares           6653  6645   +0.  -5.0
 t                   .60   .06   13%    1%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  696.  700.  -0.6  -0.0
 a         P>         07    60    5%    1%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1741  1734   +0.   +3.
           >         .38   .05   42%   06%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  611.  612.  -0.0  -4.9
           15>        98    56    9%    9%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  452.  450.   +0.  -1.8
           >          44    73   38%    4%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.1  -0.0   +04  -1bp
           RR>        43    06  9bps     s
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  0.02  0.00   +05   +1b
           RR>         9     7  9bps    ps
           <CZ10YT  0.39     0   +04   +1b
 10-year   =RR>        8        3bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.66  0.03   +22   +3b
           RR>         2     4  9bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.27  -0.0   +28   +0b
           RR>         6    03  4bps    ps
           <PL10YT  2.91  0.00   +29   +2b
 10-year   =RR>        1     7  5bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.27  0.21  0.18     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA   0.8  0.74  0.73  0.95
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.67  1.62  1.59  1.71
           ><WIBOR     5           5  
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.