a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Long-term bonds ease ahead of auctions, ECB meeting
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 8:56 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Long-term bonds ease ahead of auctions, ECB meeting

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Polish, Hungarian bond yields rise, track euro zone peers
    * Uncertain if ECB will announce new stimulus
    * Hungarian bond auction still seen drawing good demand

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, July 21 (Reuters) - Central Europe's long-term
government bonds eased on Thursday before the European Central
Bank's (ECB) meeting and auctions in Hungary and Romania.
    The ECB is seen keeping rates on hold, but will have to
address an ever-growing list of obstacles that threaten once
again to derail its efforts to revive growth and inflation in
the euro zone, Central Europe's main trading partner.
 
    Hungary's 10-year government bond yield rose 4 basis points
to 2.96 percent and Poland's corresponding yield rose 2 basis
points to 2.94 percent.
    Traders said the bonds tracked a rise in yields in the euro
zone and the United States.
    "But Hungarian yields are still near record lows (reached
last week)," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
    "I do not see any problem as long as we can regard the yield
rise at home and abroad a correction rather than a trend
change," the trader said, adding that he expected healthy demand
at the upcoming bond auction. 
    In Hungary, the central bank is expected to keep its own
rates on hold on Tuesday, but the short end of the government
debt yield curve is also getting support from unorthodox
liquidity-boosting measures.
    The central bank will impose restrictions on the amount that
commercial banks can hold in its 3-month deposits.
    Despite the easing of government bonds, sentiment remained
cautiously positive in the region's markets.
    The zloty, firming 0.1 percent against the euro by
0837 GMT, led a mild rise of regional currencies and the
region's main equities indices also rose slightly except for a
mild, 0.1 percent drop in Warsaw's bluechip index.
    Czech oil group Unipetrol's shares firmed 0.5
percent after the company reported a rise in second-quarter net
profits. 
    The shares of its majority owner, Poland's PKN Orlen
, eased one percent even though it also reported a
profit rise, mainly thanks to insurer payments for damages
caused by a fire at Unipetrol.  
     
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1037       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.0
 crown     =>        210   390   07%    9%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  314.  314.  -0.0  -0.0
 forint    =>       8000  6450    5%    5%
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.37  4.37   +0.  -2.6
 zloty     =>         17    61   10%    0%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.47  4.47   +0.  1.09
 leu       =>         04    15   02%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.48  7.48   +0.  2.11
 kuna      =>         10    45   05%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.  -0.0  -1.5
 dinar     =>       4200  3500    6%    8%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             884.  882.   +0.  -7.4
                      99    07   33%    6%
 Budapest           2771  2757   +0.   +15
                    9.10  3.51   53%  .88%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1799  1800  -0.0  -3.2
           >         .05   .41    8%    3%
 Buchares           6672  6664   +0.  -4.7
 t                   .47   .72   12%    4%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  696.  696.   +0.   +0.
 a         P>         77    65   02%   09%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1745  1747  -0.1   +3.
           >         .86   .59    0%   33%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  615.  615.   +0.  -4.4
           15>        36    17   03%    6%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  452.  452.   +0.  -1.7
           >          70    05   14%    8%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.1  0.00   +04  -1bp
           RR>        38     5  7bps     s
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  0.01  0.00   +05  -2bp
           RR>         5     3  4bps     s
           <CZ10YT  0.40  0.01   +04   +0b
 10-year   =RR>        7     5  0bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.65  -0.0   +22  -3bp
           RR>         4    13  6bps     s
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.28  0.00   +28  -2bp
           RR>         4     8  1bps     s
           <PL10YT  2.94  0.00   +29  -1bp
 10-year   =RR>        1     9  4bps     s
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.27  0.22  0.19     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.84   0.8  0.78  0.95
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.67  1.63   1.6  1.71
           ><WIBOR    25              
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
