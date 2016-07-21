FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm on ECB, bond sales draw good demand
July 21, 2016 / 3:20 PM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm on ECB, bond sales draw good demand

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* ECB reaffirms loose policies, CEE currencies rise
    * Good auction demand fails to lift Hungarian bond prices
    * Budapest equities index reaches 9-year highs
    * Hungarian bond auction still seen drawing good demand

 (Recasts with ECB meeting)
    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, July 21 (Reuters) - Central Europe's main
currencies firmed to new highs on Thursday after the European
Central Bank said it would keep its loose policy for an extended
period. 
    The euro zone is Central Europe's main trading partner and
loose monetary policy there supports the region's high-yielding
currencies.
    The leu touched a 3-month high, the zloty
 a 4-week high and the forint a one-week high
against the euro. 
    The zloty led the daily gains, firming half a percent by
1450 GMT, to 4.3565 versus the euro.
    "(ECB president Mario) Draghi sounded quite optimistic to
me," one Budapest-based currency dealer said. "The change in
currencies is not huge but the direction is positive."
    Even before the ECB's news conference, Hungary's and
Romania's bond auctions attracted healthy demand and both
governments sold more debt than planned. 
 
    Hungary's yield curve steepened at the auction as 3-year
bonds were sold at lower levels than two weeks ago, while the
10-year yield rose.
    Hungarian yields rose 2 basis points along the curve after
the auction, with 10-year bonds trading at 2.96 percent late in
the session.
    Hungary's central bank is expected to keep its own rates on
hold on Tuesday, but the short end of the government debt yield
curve is getting support from unorthodox liquidity-boosting
measures as the central bank will impose restrictions on the
amount that commercial banks can hold in its 3-month deposits.
    Poland's 10-year yield dropped by a few basis points to 2.92
percent during the ECB's new conference, returning to
Wednesday's closing levels.
    Bundesbank president Jens Weidmann said the ECB may discuss 
after its summer break reviewing the conditions for the central
bank's bond purchases. 
    But on Thursday the ECB did not make any change on the
conditions of its 80 billion euro per month asset buying
programme.
    The scheme has helped buoy government bonds in Central
Europe as well, where the biggest economies have kept their own
currencies rather than adopting the euro.
    "I do not feel a big change in ECB policies," the
Budapest-based dealer said.
     Sentiment in the region's equities markets remained
positive. Most of its main equities indices rose, led by
Budapest which gained 0.7 percent and set a new 9-year
high. 
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1650       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.0
 crown     =>        210   390   07%    9%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  313.  314.   +0.  0.31
 forint    =>       6600  6450   31%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.35  4.37   +0.  -2.2
 zloty     =>         65    61   45%    6%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.46  4.47   +0.  1.27
 leu       =>         25    15   20%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.48  7.48  -0.0  2.03
 kuna      =>         70    45    3%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.  -0.0  -1.5
 dinar     =>       4200  3500    6%    8%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             887.  882.   +0.  -7.2
                      50    07   62%    0%
 Budapest           2777  2757   +0.   +16
                    8.80  3.51   74%  .13%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1801  1800   +0.  -3.1
           >         .45   .41   06%    0%
 Buchares           6637  6664  -0.4  -5.2
 t                   .28   .72    1%    4%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  698.  696.   +0.   +0.
 a         P>         66    65   29%   36%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1746  1747  -0.0   +3.
           >         .23   .59    8%   35%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  612.  615.  -0.4  -4.8
           15>        73    17    0%    7%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  457.  452.   +1.  -0.7
           >          62    05   23%    1%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.1  0.00   +04   +0b
           RR>        38     5  8bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  0.01  0.00   +05  -1bp
           RR>         5     3  5bps     s
           <CZ10YT  0.40  0.00   +04   +0b
 10-year   =RR>        2     9  1bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.64  -0.0   +22  -2bp
           RR>         9    18  7bps     s
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.27  0.00   +28  -1bp
           RR>         6     2  1bps     s
           <PL10YT  2.93  0.01   +29   +0b
 10-year   =RR>        9        4bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.22  0.19     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.80  0.74  0.74  0.94
           ><BUBOR     5              
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.69  1.64  1.61  1.71
           ><WIBOR                    
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
     

 (Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
