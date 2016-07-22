FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Currencies buoyant on ECB stimulus hopes
#Market News
July 22, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Currencies buoyant on ECB stimulus hopes

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* CEE currencies trade around multi-week highs
    * ECB comments, European PMIs underpin CEE currencies, bonds
    * Polish mortgages bill briefly weakens zloty, weighs on
outlook

    By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, July 22 (Reuters) - Central European
currencies traded near multi-week highs on Friday, supported by
generally gloomy western European business sentiment data that
fuelled expectations of more European Central Bank stimulus.
    Comments from the ECB pointing to more policy easing had
lifted the currencies on Thursday.
    They held on to their gains on Friday, with the zloty
 first dipping on news that Poland's president could
soon present a bill on the conversion of Swiss franc mortgages
before rebounding. 
    The plan has been a negative for Polish assets as it could
add more pressure on the country's banks, which are already
burdened by tax reforms.
    By 0902 GMT, the zloty rose to 4.358 versus the euro, a
level marginally weaker from Thursday's close.
    Its rebound followed the publication of July Purchasing
Manager Indices in Western Europe. Euro zone business growth was
the slowest since early 2015, while Britain's economy appeared
to shrink at the fastest rate since the 2009 global crisis.
  
    The figures of Germany, Central Europe's main trade partner,
were stronger, but the overall weakness raised the odds that the
ECB will add to stimulus measures which have helped buoy Central
European currencies and bonds.
    Polish 10-year government bonds extended gains posted after
Thursday's ECB meeting. Their yield dropped 3 basis points to
2.89 percent.
    The mortgage conversion issue, however, remains a risk
factor for Polish markets, analysts said.
    "The zloty could be hurt by a return of (loan conversion
bill) risks in the short term... as well as a return of the U.S.
rate hike play (which would weigh on risky assets)," mBank said
in a note.
    "Thus we would be somewhat reluctant to suggest a further
zloty appreciation."
    Citi, which expects no Federal Reserve interest rate hike
before December, also said that it was bearish on the zloty and
Polish rates.
    "With political noise brimming from Turkey, Poland strikes
us as another country in the way of contagion, with its own
political situation," it said, also citing pension reforms.
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1102       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.1
 crown     =>        250   365   04%    0%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  313.  313.   +0.  0.28
 forint    =>       7600  7900   01%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.35  4.35  -0.0  -2.2
 zloty     =>         80    66    3%    9%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.46  4.46   +0.  1.32
 leu       =>         00    03   01%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.48  7.48  -0.0  2.00
 kuna      =>         90    51    5%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.5
 dinar     =>       3800  5000   10%    5%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             887.  887.  -0.0  -7.2
                      12    50    4%    4%
 Budapest           2771  2783  -0.4   +15
                    2.43  6.10    4%  .85%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1790  1803  -0.7  -3.7
           >         .45   .68    3%    0%
 Buchares           6641  6634   +0.  -5.1
 t                   .62   .63   11%    8%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  697.  698.  -0.1   +0.
 a         P>         49    66    7%   19%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1744  1746  -0.1   +3.
           >         .47   .23    0%   25%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  610.  612.  -0.3  -5.2
           15>        42    73    8%    3%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  458.  457.   +0.  -0.4
           >          67    62   23%    8%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.1  -0.0   +04  -2bp
           RR>        44    06  7bps     s
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  0.01  -0.0   +04  -2bp
           RR>         3    02  9bps     s
           <CZ10YT  0.40     0   +04   +0b
 10-year   =RR>        2        1bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.65  0.00   +22   +0b
           RR>         3     4  6bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.26  -0.0   +27  -3bp
           RR>         1    17  4bps     s
           <PL10YT  2.90  -0.0   +29  -4bp
 10-year   =RR>        2    35  1bps     s
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA   0.3  0.24  0.21     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.80  0.74  0.74  0.94
           ><BUBOR     5              
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.68  1.63  1.59  1.71
           ><WIBOR     2              
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
   
    
    
    

 (Reporting by Sandor Peto; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
