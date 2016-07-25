FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Forint firms, flirts with key level before rate meeting
#Market News
July 25, 2016 / 9:51 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Forint firms, flirts with key level before rate meeting

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 25 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint 
firmed 0.2 percent early on Monday, inching towards its 200-day
moving average before Tuesday's central bank rate meeting.
    At 0831 GMT, the forint traded at 312.8 versus the euro,
leading central European currencies.
    "The 312.80/90 level seems to be holding up the forint a
bit, but the entire region and Turkish markets are also firming
... There was no clear driver, sentiment is good, even the
(Romanian) leu is posting gains," one foreign currency trader
said.
    Analysts at Erste Bank Hungary said that if the forint
breached its 200-day moving average at 312.6 per euro this week,
it would have room for gains up to the 310 mark.
    The National Bank of Hungary is expected to keep its main
interest rate on hold at its meetings on Tuesday, after
embarking on further unconventional easing by reducing local
banks' opportunities to park funds in its three-month deposits.
 
    All 17 analysts in a July 18-20 Reuters poll said the bank
would hold its base rate at 0.9 percent.
    The Polish zloty, the region's most liquid unit,
dropped 0.1 percent, with uncertainty over global central banks'
policy and presidential foreign currency loan conversion plans
weighing on the market.
    Poland's president will soon present his draft bill aimed at
resolving the issue of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages, his
spokesman Marek Magierowski said on Friday. 
    The Romanian leu gained 0.1 percent.
    "The rally that began after the Brexit vote is beginning to
look like it has gone too far in our view, particularly since
the Federal Reserve might sound a bit more hawkish this week,"
analysts at ING Bank in Bucharest said in a note.
    "This week is quite heavy on events and data. The main focus
will be the Fed's meeting on Wednesday," they said. "In our
view, a hawkish tone might lead to some corrections for Romanian
leu assets in the second half of the week."
    
               CEE MARKETS  SNAPSH   AT  1031 CET         
                            OT                      
                            CURRENCIES                    
                            Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                    us              
                            bid     close   change  in
                                                    2016
 Czech crown                27.021  27.035   +0.05  -0.09%
                                 0       0       %  
 Hungary                    312.80  313.37   +0.18   0.59%
 forint                         00      00       %  
 Polish zloty               4.3615  4.3552  -0.14%  -2.37%
 Romanian leu               4.4485  4.4521   +0.08   1.58%
                                                 %  
 Croatian                   7.4790  7.4865   +0.10   2.14%
 kuna                                            %  
 Serbian                    123.33  123.45   +0.10  -1.51%
 dinar                          00      00       %  
 Note: daily   calculated   previo  close   1800          
 change        from         us      at      CET     
                            STOCKS                        
                            Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                    us              
                                    close   change  in
                                                    2016
 Prague                     895.68  891.37   +0.48  -6.34%
                                                 %  
 Budapest                   27954.  27851.   +0.37   +16.8
                                93      63       %      7%
 Warsaw                     1817.7  1792.9   +1.38  -2.23%
                                 8       7       %  
 Bucharest                  6653.3  6638.0   +0.23  -5.01%
                                 3       3       %  
 Ljubljana                  704.27  703.30   +0.14   +1.17
                                                 %       %
 Zagreb                     1752.1  1749.8   +0.13   +3.70
                                 9       3       %       %
 Belgrade                   611.21  610.32   +0.15  -5.11%
                                                 %  
 Sofia                      454.16  454.25  -0.02%  -1.46%
                            BONDS                         
                            Yield   Yield   Spread  Daily
                            (bid)   change  vs      change
                                            Bund    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year                    -0.15  -0.006   +045b   -2bps
                                                ps  
   5-year                    0.011  -0.002   +049b   -1bps
                                                ps  
   10-year                   0.407   0.005   +042b   -1bps
                                                ps  
 Poland                                                   
   2-year                    1.657   0.035   +226b   +2bps
                                                ps  
   5-year                    2.296   0.003   +277b   -1bps
                                                ps  
   10-year                    2.93   0.008   +294b   -1bps
                                                ps  
               FORWARD      RATE    AGREEMENT             
                            3x6     6x9     9x12    3M
                                                    interb
                                                    ank
 Czech Rep             <PR    0.28    0.23    0.21       0
               IBOR=>                               
 Hungary               <BU    0.79    0.74    0.74    0.94
               BOR=>                                
 Poland                <WI     1.7    1.64    1.62    1.71
               BOR=>                                
 Note: FRA     are for ask                                
 quotes        prices                               
 *********************************************************
 *****
    

 (Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Writing by Gergely Szakacs;
Editing by Andrew Heavens)

