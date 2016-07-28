FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 8:50 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Stocks slip as Fed leaves rates on hold, earnings season starts

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 28 (Reuters) - Emerging Europe's stocks fell
and currencies were little changed on Thursday after the Federal
Reserve left U.S. interest rates unchanged and markets bet only
one rate increase was likely later in the year.
    Rising U.S. interest rates would make emerging Europe's
assets less attractive than U.S. assets, which would also carry
less risk. CIB Bank said in a note that historically the Fed was
unlikely to change rates before a U.S. general elections, due in
November.
    "Futures pricing indicates a 26 percent chance for a
September rate hike and 45 percent for sometime this year,"
Equlior Securities in Budapest said in a note.
    Earnings season is also under way, begun in Budapest by drug
maker Richter reporting a better-than-expected net
profit for the second quarter. The company sees an improved
operating margin for this year, its CEO told a press conference.
 
    Richter shares bounced back from an early morning 2 percent
drop to trade at around 5,920 forints, down 1 percent. The local
index was down 0.3 percent.
    The bull market continues, a trader said in Budapest.
    "There are buyers for everything and anything out there," he
said. "We started with a sizeable drop and they began to buy at
the lower prices immediately."
    In the Czech Republic, mobile operator O2 posted a
4.3 percent rise in net profit, boosting its share by 1 percent
in morning trade. 
    O2's shares have been under pressure after the IPO of Moneta
Money Bank, which led to speculation O2 might be cut
from the MSCI index later this year. Some analysts said O2 might
make a second share offering to boost its free float so it could
keep a slot in the global index.
    Prague stocks were otherwise largely unchanged.
   
    Poland's government rejected on Thursday a European Union
disciplinary procedure against Poland and said the European
Commission was overstepping its bounds.
    The commission on Wednesday gave Poland three months to
increase the powers of its constitutional tribunal, part of the,
which could lead to the suspension of Warsaw's EU voting rights
and the freezing of its EU funds.
    
                 CEE MARKETS  SNAPSHOT   AT  0955 CET              
                              CURRENCIES                           
                              Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                              bid       close     change    in 2016
 Czech crown                   27.0380   27.0380    +0.00%   -0.15%
 Hungary forint               313.0000  313.4500    +0.14%    0.52%
 Polish zloty                   4.3778    4.3739    -0.09%   -2.74%
 Romanian leu                   4.4620    4.4616    -0.01%    1.28%
 Croatian kuna                  7.4850    7.4855    +0.01%    2.06%
 Serbian dinar                123.2100  123.3700    +0.13%   -1.41%
 Note: daily     calculated   previous  close at  1800 CET         
 change          from                                       
                              STOCKS                               
                              Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                        close     change    in 2016
 Prague                         893.83    893.42    +0.05%   -6.54%
 Budapest                     27695.36  27781.05    -0.31%  +15.78%
 Warsaw                        1790.32   1797.63    -0.41%   -3.70%
 Bucharest                     6681.46   6727.32    -0.68%   -4.61%
 Ljubljana                      712.54    715.27    -0.38%   +2.35%
 Zagreb                        1774.20   1767.19    +0.40%   +5.01%
 Belgrade                       623.13    620.31    +0.45%   -3.26%
 Sofia                          455.16    456.98    -0.40%   -1.25%
                              BONDS                                
                              Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                              (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                            in
 Czech Republic                                             spread
   2-year                       -0.061     0.079   +056bps    +8bps
   5-year                       -0.014     0.014   +049bps    +1bps
   10-year                       0.371     0.029   +045bps    +3bps
 Poland                                                            
   2-year                        1.697    -0.017   +231bps    -2bps
   5-year                        2.352     0.034   +286bps    +3bps
   10-year                       2.897     0.002   +298bps    +1bps
                 FORWARD      RATE      AGREEMENT                  
                              3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                            interba
                                                            nk
 Czech Rep               <PR      0.26      0.23      0.19        0
                 IBOR=>                                     
 Hungary                 <BU      0.79      0.75      0.76     0.93
                 BOR=>                                      
 Poland                  <WI     1.705      1.65     1.645     1.71
                 BOR=>                                      
 Note: FRA       are for ask                                       
 quotes          prices                                     
 **************************************************************
 

 (Reporting by Reuters bureaus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
