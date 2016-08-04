FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Assets firm up, Czech and Romanian central banks seen holding fire
Harvey aftermath
World business
Exchange-traded funds
#Market News
August 4, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Assets firm up, Czech and Romanian central banks seen holding fire

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* BoE easing could further help regional assets
    * Czech and Romanian central banks are unlikely to change
policies
    * Budapest leads rise of equities indices, bonds firm
slightly

    By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet
    BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Central European assets
firmed up on Thursday on expectations that the Bank of England
will cut interest rates later in the day, which would make the
region's risky but high-yielding assets more attractive to
investors.
    The Czech and Romanian central banks are not expected to
change policies at their meetings later on Thursday, as they
watch what the BoE does to fight the economic impact of
Britain's vote to leave the European Union. 
    Central banks in eastern Europe are also waiting for more
data to see how Brexit affects their own economic growth
prospects.
    Concerns over the impact of Brexit on growth have not been
very strong so far in the region. More policy loosening and
economic stimulus from other European central banks could fuel
further gains in the region's debt markets, one Budapest-based
fixed income trader said.
    "The BoE meeting can have a positive impact on bonds," the
trader said, adding that he expected healthy demand for three-
and five-year bonds at Thursday's Hungarian government auction.
 
    The 10-year bonds offered at the auction are not supported
by the Hungarian central bank's liquidity-boosting measures so
they may draw weaker demand, the trader said.
    The 10-year bonds traded at a yield of 2.9 percent in the
secondary market, down 2 basis points from Wednesday's fixing.
    Poland's corresponding yield dropped one basis point to 2.75
percent, a touch above 9-month lows hit in a rally after a
government bill announced on Tuesday to tackle the Swiss franc
mortgages weighing on the banking system looked less painful to
Polish banks than feared.
    The bill was helping lift Polish asset prices even though
the exact scale of costs banks face is not completely clear and
broader concerns remain over the rule of law in Poland.
    Warsaw's bluechip equities index rose half a
percent, while Budapest's main index gained 1.5 percent,
lifted by a rebound of OTP Bank shares.
    The zloty firmed a touch against the euro to
4.2964 by 0816 GMT, off a 15-week high hit in overnight
international trade.
    The Czech crown and the leu were little
changed.
    "We can expect (Czech central bank) comments warning of a
later exit from the exchange rate commitment (a cap on the crown
exchange rate near 27 versus the euro) than the bank currently
expects," Komercni Banka analysts said. 
    The bank has indicated that the crown cap, launched in 2013
to revive inflation, will stay in place until around the middle
of 2017. 
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1016       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.1
 crown     =>        300   385   03%    2%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  310.  310.  -0.0  1.20
 forint    =>       9100  8200    3%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.29  4.29   +0.  -0.8
 zloty     =>         64    85   05%    9%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.45  4.45  -0.0  1.44
 leu       =>         50    30    4%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.48  7.49   +0.  2.03
 kuna      =>         70    05   05%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.3
 dinar     =>       1000  2800   15%    2%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             857.  857.  -0.0  -10.
                      12    86    9%   37%
 Budapest           2738  2702   +1.   +14
                    8.07  3.94   35%  .50%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1798  1790   +0.  -3.2
           >         .97   .09   50%    4%
 Buchares           6688  6666   +0.  -4.5
 t                   .14   .06   33%    1%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  715.  715.  -0.0   +2.
 a         P>         22    85    9%   74%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1771  1773  -0.1   +4.
           >         .35   .18    0%   84%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  627.  627.  -0.0  -2.6
           15>        33    90    9%    0%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  456.  455.   +0.  -1.0
           >          17    92   05%    3%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.1  0.00   +04   +1b
           RR>        25     5  7bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.0  -0.0   +04  -1bp
           RR>        44    06  4bps     s
           <CZ10YT  0.35  -0.0   +03   +0b
 10-year   =RR>             05  9bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.68     0   +22   +0b
           RR>         4        8bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.22  -0.0   +27  -3bp
           RR>         7     3  1bps     s
           <PL10YT  2.75  -0.0   +27  -1bp
 10-year   =RR>        5    11  9bps     s
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.25  0.21     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.81  0.78  0.76  0.93
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.69  1.66  1.64  1.71
           ><WIBOR                    
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest/Marcin Goettig
in Warsaw; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
