FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Poland leads asset rise after UK rate cut; Czechs, Romania hold rates
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Poland leads asset rise after UK rate cut; Czechs, Romania hold rates

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Czech, Romanian central banks keep policies unchanged
    * BoE easing news lift CEE bonds, equities
    * Polish 10-year bond yield tests 9-month low
    * Hungarian bonds extend gains after healthy auction demand

 (Recasts with impact of BoE decisions)
    By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Central European bonds
and stocks rose on Thursday as the Bank of England cut interest
rates and announced more government bond buying while the Czech
and Romanian central banks held fire.
    The British measures make Central Europe's risky but
high-yielding assets more attractive to investors.
    The impact was the most positive in Warsaw markets, which
have been buoyant as a new draft bill aimed at tackling the
Swiss franc mortgages weighing on the banking system looked less
painful to Polish banks than feared.
    Warsaw's blue chip equities index extended its
gains and rose by 1.2 percent as of 1149 GMT.
    The zloty firmed 0.1 percent against the euro to
4.2949 by 1207 GMT, staying near a 15-week high hit in overnight
international trade, while Hungary's forint was flat, off an
eight-week high.
    Poland's 10-year bonds traded at a yield of 2.71 percent,
down 5 basis points and near nine-month lows touched at 2.7
percent earlier in the session.
    Hungarian bond yields dropped by 2 basis points, with the
10-year paper trading at 2.92 percent.
    The BoE decisions triggered additional demand even though
the government sold 50 percent more bonds than planned at two
auctions held earlier in the day.   
    "BoE delivered more than the market had expected. We've got
another (central) bank which will generously spend its money (on
assets) all around Europe and thus - risk on," said Arkadiusz
Urbanski, an analyst at Bank Pekao in Warsaw.
    Asked, whether Polish bonds could outperform in the coming
days, he said: "The first reaction was very sharp and the red
lights start flashing, as it is a good time for profit taking or
a correction. But thanks to BoE, the following days could remain
positive."
    Loose policy from the European Central Bank has also
supported Central European markets. The BoE cut its own rates
for the first time since 2009 to ease the blow from Britain's
June 23 vote to leave the European Union. 
    Its exit is unlikely to cause a big economic slowdown in
economies in the EU's eastern wing, but decision makers in the
region watch how Western central banks tackle their own risks.
    Both the Czech and Romanian central banks kept their
policies unchanged at their own meetings on Thursday, waiting to
see how Britain's EU exit affects domestic economic data and
their European export markets.
    The leu eased 0.2 percent against the euro.
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1407       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.1
 crown     =>        270   385   04%    1%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  310.  310.  -0.0  1.20
 forint    =>       9000  8200    3%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.29  4.29   +0.  -0.8
 zloty     =>         49    85   08%    6%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.46  4.45  -0.1  1.32
 leu       =>         00    30    6%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.48  7.49   +0.  2.10
 kuna      =>         20    05   11%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.3
 dinar     =>       1200  2800   13%    4%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             853.  857.  -0.4  -10.
                      88    86    6%   71%
 Budapest           2747  2702   +1.   +14
                    8.16  3.94   68%  .87%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1812  1790   +1.  -2.5
           >         .07   .09   23%    3%
 Buchares           6690  6666   +0.  -4.4
 t                   .98   .06   37%    7%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  713.  715.  -0.3   +2.
 a         P>         08    85    9%   43%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1771  1773  -0.0   +4.
           >         .96   .18    7%   87%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  630.  627.   +0.  -2.1
           15>        44    90   40%    2%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  458.  455.   +0.  -0.4
           >          80    92   63%    6%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.1  0.01   +04   +2b
           RR>        16     4  9bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.0  0.00   +04   +3b
           RR>        36     3  8bps    ps
           <CZ10YT  0.35  -0.0   +04   +3b
 10-year   =RR>             05  2bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.69  0.02   +23   +4b
           RR>         4     7  0bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.20  -0.0   +27   +0b
           RR>         5     3  2bps    ps
           <PL10YT  2.73  -0.0   +28   +0b
 10-year   =RR>        5    37  1bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA   0.3  0.26  0.22     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.79  0.77  0.75  0.91
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.68  1.65  1.63  1.71
           ><WIBOR     5              
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest/Marcin Goettig
in Warsaw; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.