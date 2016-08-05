FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Richter pushes down Budapest stock index, Polish bonds retreat
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
August 5, 2016 / 9:24 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Richter pushes down Budapest stock index, Polish bonds retreat

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

* Richter stocks hit 2-week low on failed U.S. test of drug
    * Poland plans new changes to constitutional legislation
    * Markets shrug off Polish plan which lacks details
    * Hungary's output falls but trade surplus surges

    By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The stocks of Hungarian
drug maker Richter fell on Friday, pulling down
Budapest's main equities index, after the company said a
clinical trial of its cariprazine drug in the U.S. failed.
    In contrast with most Central European assets, which were
rangebound, Richter's stocks fell 4.2 percent by 0820 GMT.
    Richter and its U.S. partner Allergan said a
clinical trial of cariprazine as adjunctive treatment to major
depressive disorder failed, but they added that they would
continue the trials. 
    Cariprazine is already used for a treatment of other
illnesses. The new trials do not affect that, so the reaction of
Richter stocks could be "moderate, a few percent", Erste
analysts said in a note.
    Budapest's stock index fell 1.6 percent, while other stock
indices in the region were mostly rangebound.
    Warsaw's bluechip index dropped by only 0.1 percent
and the zloty traded near 15-week highs.
    Polish assets surged this week after a bill proposed by the
country's president to tackle the problem of Swiss franc
mortgages proved less painful to banks than feared, reducing the
risk that credit rating agencies will downgrade Poland.
    The bill leaves some uncertainty over costs and another key
risk to Polish assets is tension with the European Commision
over the rule of law in Poland, mainly changes to the
constitutional court.
    Senate speaker Stanislaw Karczewski reminded investors of
that latter issue, telling the state news agency PAP that the 
ruling Law and Justice party planned another amendment to the
law on the constitutional tribunal.
    Polish assets did not react because the politician did not
disclose details on the planned new changes.
    "The negative scenario (regarding the court) has already
been priced in the exchange rate so I think that the only change
that could move the market would be some kind of compromise,"
said Mateusz Sutowicz, analyst at Bank Millennium. 
    "This would be positive for the zloty as it would mean
reduced risk of further rating downgrades," he added.
    Poland's 10-year government bond yield was off 9-month lows,
rising 4 basis points to 2.75 percent as investors took profit
in European debt markets after Thursday's rally triggered by
economic stimulus measures from the Bank of England.
    The forint was steady near two-month highs.
    Hungary's industrial output fell 0.3 percent in annual terms
in June, but the disappointment was upset by a surge in the
country's trade surplus to a monthly record 1.129 billion euros
in the same month.  
      
           CEE      SNAPSHOT   AT  1020 CET                
           MARKETS                                 
                    CURRENCIES                             
                    Latest    Previous  Daily      Change
                    bid       close     change     in 2016
 Czech     <EURCZK   27.0240   27.0375     +0.05%    -0.10%
 crown     =>                                      
 Hungary   <EURHUF  311.2000  311.1200     -0.03%     1.11%
 forint    =>                                      
 Polish    <EURPLN    4.2925    4.2909     -0.04%    -0.80%
 zloty     =>                                      
 Romanian  <EURRON    4.4580    4.4592     +0.03%     1.37%
 leu       =>                                      
 Croatian  <EURHRK    7.4790    7.4815     +0.03%     2.14%
 kuna      =>                                      
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.2100  123.2300     +0.02%    -1.41%
 dinar     =>                                      
 Note:     calcula  previous  close at  1800 CET           
 daily     ted                                     
 change    from                                    
                    STOCKS                                 
                    Latest    Previous  Daily      Change
                              close     change     in 2016
 Prague               850.86    856.10     -0.61%   -11.03%
 Budapest           27138.83  27574.38     -1.58%   +13.45%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20   1818.25   1820.24     -0.11%    -2.20%
           >                                       
 Buchares            6734.96   6707.50     +0.41%    -3.85%
 t                                                 
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO    712.33    713.08     -0.11%    +2.32%
 a         P>                                      
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX   1770.25   1773.18     -0.17%    +4.77%
           >                                       
 Belgrade  <.BELEX    631.18    629.61     +0.25%    -2.01%
           15>                                     
 Sofia     <.SOFIX    457.45    458.13     -0.15%    -0.75%
           >                                       
                    BONDS                                  
                    Yield     Yield     Spread     Daily
                    (bid)     change    vs Bund    change
                                                   in
 Czech                                             spread
 Republic                                          
   2-year  <CZ2YT=    -0.122    -0.006    +049bps     -1bps
           RR>                                     
   5-year  <CZ5YT=    -0.037    -0.002    +048bps     -1bps
           RR>                                     
           <CZ10YT      0.35         0    +044bps     -1bps
 10-year   =RR>                                    
 Poland                                                    
   2-year  <PL2YT=     1.667     0.014    +227bps     +1bps
           RR>                                     
   5-year  <PL5YT=     2.223     0.031    +274bps     +3bps
           RR>                                     
           <PL10YT     2.749     0.026    +284bps     +1bps
 10-year   =RR>                                    
           FORWARD  RATE      AGREEMENT                    
                    3x6       6x9       9x12       3M
                                                   interban
                                                   k
 Czech     <CZKFRA      0.31      0.28       0.24         0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                                 
           R=>                                     
 Hungary   <HUFFRA      0.78      0.74       0.75      0.91
           ><BUBOR                                 
           =>                                      
 Poland    <PLNFRA    1.6875      1.66     1.6325      1.71
           ><WIBOR                                 
           =>                                      
 Note:     are for                                         
 FRA       ask                                     
 quotes    prices                                  
 **********************************************************
 ****
  

 (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
