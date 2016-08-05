FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Hungarian stocks fall as Richter shares drop; currencies firm
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 5, 2016 / 1:49 PM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Hungarian stocks fall as Richter shares drop; currencies firm

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Richter stocks hit two-week low on failed U.S. test of
drug
    * Optimism over GDP overshadows U.S. rate hike expectations

 (Adds zloty and forint highs, new analyst comment)
    By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Hungary's main equities
index fell on Friday, led lower by drug maker Richter
, after the company said its drug cariprazine failed a
clinical trial in the United States.
    Richter and its U.S. partner, Allergan, said a
clinical trial of cariprazine as treatment for a major
depressive disorder failed, but the trials would continue
. Richter's stocks fell 3 percent by 1514 GMT.
    Budapest's stock index fell one percent. Warsaw's blue-chip
index was little changed.
    Polish assets surged this week after a proposed bill on
Swiss franc mortgages proved less costly to banks than expected,
reducing the risk that credit rating agencies would downgrade
Poland.
    Yields on Poland's 10-year government bond rose from
nine-month lows, gaining 3 basis points to 2.74 percent, as
investors took profit in European debt markets after a rally on
Thursday triggered by economic stimulus measures from the Bank
of England.
    The zloty hit a 15-week high and the forint a
two-month high against the euro.
    U.S. wage figures which bolstered expectations for a Federal
Reserve rate hike later this year were overshadowed by optimism
over second-quarter economic growth figures due in the region
next week. 
    "The focus is on domestic developments and GDP data next
week will be very important," said Mateusz Namysl, analyst at
Raiffeisen Polbank in Warsaw.
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1514       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.0
 crown     =>        210   375   06%    9%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  310.  311.   +0.  1.25
 forint    =>       7600  1200   12%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.27  4.29   +0.  -0.4
 zloty     =>         86    09   29%    8%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.46  4.45  -0.0  1.30
 leu       =>         10    92    4%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.47  7.48   +0.  2.13
 kuna      =>         95    15   03%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.3
 dinar     =>       0800  2300   12%    1%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             850.  856.  -0.6  -11.
                      61    10    4%   05%
 Budapest           2729  2757  -1.0   +14
                    6.99  4.38    1%  .11%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1819  1820  -0.0  -2.1
           >         .55   .24    4%    3%
 Buchares           6752  6707   +0.  -3.6
 t                   .30   .50   67%    0%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  710.  713.  -0.3   +2.
 a         P>         71    08    3%   09%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1770  1773  -0.1   +4.
           >         .25   .18    7%   77%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  636.  629.   +1.  -1.2
           15>        05    61   02%    5%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  459.  458.   +0.  -0.4
           >          04    13   20%    0%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.1  -0.0   +04   +0b
           RR>        22    06  9bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.0  -0.0   +04  -1bp
           RR>        37    02  8bps     s
           <CZ10YT  0.35     0   +04  -3bp
 10-year   =RR>                 2bps     s
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.68  0.02   +23   +2b
           RR>         8     2  0bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.22  0.02   +27   +2b
           RR>         3     4  4bps    ps
           <PL10YT  2.75  0.03   +28   +1b
 10-year   =RR>        5     2  3bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.29  0.27  0.23     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.79  0.75  0.76   0.9
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.69  1.67  1.65  1.71
           ><WIBOR                    
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 

 (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.