CEE MARKETS-Currencies cling to multi-month highs as data-heavy week starts

* Zloty near 15-week high, forint near 2-month high * Czech data surprise on the upside, lift stocks * GDP, inflation data due in region this week * Romanian central bank news conference at 0800 GMT By Sandor Peto and Robert Muller BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Central Europe's main currencies traded near multi-month highs early on Monday as optimism over core economic data due in the region this week persisted. The forint, the leu and the zloty were steady compared with their previous close. On Friday the zloty hit the strongest levels in 15 weeks and the forint touched 2-month highs. Second-quarter economic output figures due this week in the region are expected to show faster growth than in Western Europe as Britain's exit from the European Union, decided at a referendum in June, is not seen causing having much impact. Surging output in sectors such as carmaking, expanding domestic consumption as wages converge with the West, and an inflow of generous funding from the EU have helped to support economies in the region. July inflation figures could show that prices continue to stagnate or rise only very slowly, leaving room for the region's central banks to keep their monetary policies loose, analysts have said. Both the Czech and the Romanian central bank kept their monetary policies unchanged last week. Romania's central bank will hold a news conference on inflation trends at 0800 GMT. June Czech economic figures released on Monday surprised on the positive, with retail sales surging 6.2 percent in annual terms and industrial output rising 3.9 percent. Prague's main index led a rise in regional stock markets, gaining 1 percent. CEE SNAP AT 0918 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 220 220 00% 9% Hungary <EURHUF 310. 310. +0. 1.36 forint => 4100 4400 01% % Polish <EURPLN 4.27 4.27 +0. -0.4 zloty => 75 78 01% 6% Romanian <EURRON 4.45 4.45 +0. 1.35 leu => 90 97 02% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.48 7.48 -0.0 2.10 kuna => 20 13 1% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3 dinar => 1500 1900 03% 6% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 858. 849. +0. -10. 22 79 99% 26% Budapest 2733 2731 +0. +14 9.29 1.45 10% .29% Warsaw <.WIG20 1835 1825 +0. -1.2 > .11 .45 53% 9% Buchares 6761 6752 +0. -3.4 t .21 .01 14% 7% Ljubljan <.SBITO 0.00 710. +0. -100 a P> 71 00% .00% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1770 1770 +0. +4. > .27 .25 00% 77% Belgrade <.BELEX 0.00 636. +0. -100 15> 05 00% .00% Sofia <.SOFIX 458. 458. +0. -0.4 > 76 76 00% 6% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.1 0.00 +04 +0b RR> 19 3 9bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.0 0.00 +04 +0b RR> 3 8 8bps ps <CZ10YT 0.35 0 +04 -2bp 10-year =RR> 0bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.71 -0.0 +23 +0b RR> 3 01 2bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.26 0.02 +27 +1b RR> 7bps ps <PL10YT #VAL 0 #VAL -2bp 10-year =RR> UE! UE! s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.29 0.27 0.23 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.78 0.74 0.74 0.9 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.7 1.67 1.66 1.71 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Keith Weir)