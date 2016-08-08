FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE MARKETS-Currencies cling to multi-month highs as data-heavy week starts
#Market News
August 8, 2016 / 7:50 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Currencies cling to multi-month highs as data-heavy week starts

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Zloty near 15-week high, forint near 2-month high
    * Czech data surprise on the upside, lift stocks
    * GDP, inflation data due in region this week
    * Romanian central bank news conference at 0800 GMT

    By Sandor Peto and Robert Muller
    BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Central Europe's main
currencies traded near multi-month highs early on Monday as
optimism over core economic data due in the region this week
persisted.
    The forint, the leu and the zloty
 were steady compared with their previous close.
    On Friday the zloty hit the strongest levels in 15 weeks and
the forint touched 2-month highs.
    Second-quarter economic output figures due this week in the
region are expected to show faster growth than in Western Europe
as Britain's exit from the European Union, decided at a
referendum in June, is not seen causing having much impact.
    Surging output in sectors such as carmaking,  expanding
domestic consumption as wages converge with the West, and an
inflow of generous funding from the EU have helped to support
economies in the region.  
    July inflation figures could show that prices continue to
stagnate or rise only very slowly, leaving room for the region's
central banks to keep their monetary policies loose, analysts
have said.
    Both the Czech and the Romanian central bank kept their
monetary policies unchanged last week. Romania's central bank
will hold a news conference on inflation trends at 0800 GMT.
    June Czech economic figures released on Monday surprised on
the positive, with retail sales surging 6.2 percent in annual
terms and industrial output rising 3.9 percent.
    Prague's main index led a rise in regional stock
markets, gaining 1 percent.
     
           CEE      SNAP   AT  0918       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.0
 crown     =>        220   220   00%    9%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  310.  310.   +0.  1.36
 forint    =>       4100  4400   01%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.27  4.27   +0.  -0.4
 zloty     =>         75    78   01%    6%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.45  4.45   +0.  1.35
 leu       =>         90    97   02%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.48  7.48  -0.0  2.10
 kuna      =>         20    13    1%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.3
 dinar     =>       1500  1900   03%    6%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             858.  849.   +0.  -10.
                      22    79   99%   26%
 Budapest           2733  2731   +0.   +14
                    9.29  1.45   10%  .29%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1835  1825   +0.  -1.2
           >         .11   .45   53%    9%
 Buchares           6761  6752   +0.  -3.4
 t                   .21   .01   14%    7%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  0.00  710.   +0.  -100
 a         P>               71   00%  .00%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1770  1770   +0.   +4.
           >         .27   .25   00%   77%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  0.00  636.   +0.  -100
           15>              05   00%  .00%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  458.  458.   +0.  -0.4
           >          76    76   00%    6%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.1  0.00   +04   +0b
           RR>        19     3  9bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.0  0.00   +04   +0b
           RR>         3     8  8bps    ps
           <CZ10YT  0.35     0   +04  -2bp
 10-year   =RR>                 0bps     s
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.71  -0.0   +23   +0b
           RR>         3    01  2bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.26  0.02   +27   +1b
           RR>                  7bps    ps
           <PL10YT  #VAL     0  #VAL  -2bp
 10-year   =RR>     UE!         UE!      s
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.29  0.27  0.23     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.78  0.74  0.74   0.9
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA   1.7  1.67  1.66  1.71
           ><WIBOR                    
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
