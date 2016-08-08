FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 8, 2016 / 2:35 PM / in a year

CEE MARKETS-Currencies give up some ground as data-heavy week starts

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Zloty, forint give up some gain ahead of GDP figures
    * Czech data surprise on the upside, help lift stocks
    * Romanian central bank cuts CPI forecast, 10-year bonds
firm

 (Recasts with new analyst comments, Romanian central bank
forecast change, government bonds)
    By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie
    BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The zloty 
and the forint gave up some of last week's gains on
Monday as some investors were cautious before the publication of
second-quarter economic output data in Central Europe later this
week.
    Both currencies eased 0.2 percent against the euro by 1342
GMT.
    The zloty stayed near 15-week highs, trading at 4.2845, and
the forint near 2-month highs, at 311.15.
    Second-quarter economic output figures due this week in the
region are expected to show faster growth than in Western Europe
as Britain's exit from the European Union, decided in a
referendum in June, is not seen having much impact.
    Surging output in sectors such as car making, expanding
domestic consumption as wages converge with the West, and an
inflow of generous funding from the EU have helped to support
economies in the region.
    The zloty was also lifted last week by the publication of a
plan to tackle the problem of Swiss franc mortgages in the
Polish banking system, which could impose lower costs on banks
than feared. 
    "The presented scenario poses a risk for the zloty to remain
stronger than we have been expecting so far, but we prefer to
wait with a revision until the 2Q16 GDP data is released on
Friday," Erste Group analyst Katarzyna Rzentarzewska said.
    "In the event of a disappointing number, the zloty may give
back some of its recent gains," she added, in a note.
    Analysts expect Poland's annual economic growth to pick up
to 3.3 percent from 3 percent in the first quarter, and
Hungary's growth to pick up to 1.9 percent from 0.9 percent.
    The Czech Republic reported upbeat June industrial output
and trade surplus figures on Monday, helping Prague's main stock
index rise by 1.4 percent. Romanian wages surged 14.3
percent from June last year.
    Romania's central bank sharply lowered its price forecasts
on Monday, projecting negative inflation throughout 2016, but
said consumption-driven economic growth meant no further
stimulus was needed.  
    Romania's 10-year government bond yield dropped 2 basis
points from Friday to 3.03 percent, while Hungary's and Poland's
corresponding yields rose one basis point to 2.76 and 2.91
percent respectively.
    "We expect that Hungarian bonds can once again approach
Polish yield levels due to much more accommodative monetary
policy in Hungary...," Raiffeisen analysts said in a note.
    "In contrast (to the forint) EUR/PLN may stay fairly
volatile," they said, adding that further details of the Polish
bill to be announced later may weigh on the zloty.
        
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1542       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0  -0.0  -0.1
 crown     =>        260   220    1%    0%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  311.  310.  -0.2  1.12
 forint    =>       1500  4400    3%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.28  4.27  -0.1  -0.6
 zloty     =>         45    78    6%    2%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.45  4.45   +0.  1.35
 leu       =>         90    97   02%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.47  7.48   +0.  2.14
 kuna      =>         90    13   03%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.3
 dinar     =>       1800  1900   01%    9%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             861.  849.   +1.  -9.9
                      41    79   37%    3%
 Budapest           2725  2731  -0.2   +13
                    1.21  1.45    2%  .92%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1830  1825   +0.  -1.5
           >         .26   .45   26%    5%
 Buchares           6834  6752   +1.  -2.4
 t                   .84   .01   23%    2%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  716.  710.   +0.   +2.
 a         P>         51    71   82%   92%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1776  1770   +0.   +5.
           >         .89   .25   38%   16%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  631.  636.  -0.7  -2.0
           15>        12    05    8%    2%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  456.  458.  -0.5  -1.0
           >          21    76    6%    2%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.1  -0.0   +04  -2bp
           RR>        37    15  7bps     s
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.0  -0.0   +04  -1bp
           RR>        39    02  7bps     s
           <CZ10YT  0.35  0.00   +04  -2bp
 10-year   =RR>        5     5  0bps     s
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.69  -0.0   +23  -3bp
           RR>         2    27  0bps     s
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.26  0.01   +27   +1b
           RR>         2     8  7bps    ps
           <PL10YT  2.77  0.00   +28  -3bp
 10-year   =RR>        3     1  2bps     s
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.29  0.26  0.22     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.78  0.74  0.74   0.9
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.68  1.65  1.64  1.71
           ><WIBOR     5              
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Additional reporting by Jakub Iglewski in Warsaw; Editing by
Keith Weir and Adrian Croft)

