a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Stocks underperform, Petrom results push down Bucharest index
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
#Market News
August 10, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Stocks underperform, Petrom results push down Bucharest index

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

* Petrom reports profit fall, Romania's stock index falls
    * Most CEE stocks underperform other emerging markets this
year
    * Zloty, forint near four-month highs vs euro
    * Romanian data confirm lack of inflation in the region

    By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie
    BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Bucharest led losses
in Central European equities markets on Wednesday after
Romania's top oil and gas firm OMV Petrom reported a
sharp fall in profits.
    The region's equities have mostly failed to keep up with a
rally of emerging market stocks in recent days and have been
underperforming other emerging markets this year.
    In Poland, the business environment has turned negative,
mainly for banks, since the conservative-nationalist Law and
Justice party (PiS) won a parliamentary election in October.
    Warsaw's blue-chip index has shed 0.7 percent this
year so far, while Prague's main index has lost 10 percent
and the emerging equities index has gained about 12
percent.
    Czech energy group CEZ slashed its earnings
guidance on Tuesday. Another market heavyweight, Komercni 
, traded near its lowest since 2013 after the bank cut
its dividend outlook.  
    Petrom stocks shed 4 percent after it reported a sharp
profit fall, pushing down Bucharest's stock index by 0.7
percent.
    Its Hungarian peer MOL has weathered low oil
prices well. Its profits have even increased. 
    "Budapest is helped by hopes that Hungary's credit ratings
will be lifted and earnings reports have underpinned their
outperformance," said Monika Kiss, analyst of Equilor brokerage.
    Budapest's main index outperformed most emerging
markets for years and has risen 15 percent so far this year.
     Negative local stories have prevented a rise of shares in
most regional markets, however, even though these economies are
growing faster than their western European peers and are
expected to report healthy second-quarter output data this week.
    Among currencies, the Polish zloty and Hungary's
forint danced near multi-month highs against the euro
on Wednesday, while Poland's benchmark 10-year bond yield
 at 2.685 percent was near 8-month lows.
    Inflation below or near zero in the region and a global
hunger for yield have helped buoy the region's debt markets.
    Romania said on Wednesday its annual inflation fell even
deeper into negative terrain, to -0.8 percent in July, despite
an ongoing surge of wages as the region's states struggle to
stem a flow of labour into richer Western Europe.
    But some analysts said inflation was likely to pick up again
before too long. 
    "Underlying inflationary pressures continue to build up on
account of strong private consumption," ING analysts said in a
note, adding that the Romanian central bank could start to
tighten its policy next year.
    Elsewhere, Belgrade's main stock index bucked the
regional trend, rising by 1.5 percent, after Prime Minister
Aleksandar Vucic vowed on Tuesday to step up Serbia's economic
reforms and trim the bloated public sector.    
           CEE      SNAPSHO   AT  1013 CET           
           MARKETS  T                          
                    CURRENCIES                       
                    Latest   Previous  Daily   Change
                    bid      close     change  in
                                               2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0250   27.0325   +0.03  -0.10%
 crown     =>                               %  
 Hungary   <EURHUF  310.300  310.4700   +0.05   1.40%
 forint    =>             0                 %  
 Polish    <EURPLN   4.2640    4.2620  -0.05%  -0.14%
 zloty     =>                                  
 Romanian  <EURRON   4.4570    4.4603   +0.07   1.39%
 leu       =>                               %  
 Croatian  <EURHRK   7.4800    7.4842   +0.06   2.13%
 kuna      =>                               %  
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.140  123.1400   +0.00  -1.36%
 dinar     =>             0                 %  
 Note:     calcula  previou  close at  1800          
 daily     ted      s                  CET     
 change    from                                
                    STOCKS                           
                    Latest   Previous  Daily   Change
                             close     change  in
                                               2016
 Prague              860.06    856.79   +0.38  -10.07
                                            %       %
 Budapest           27517.8  27593.10  -0.27%   +15.0
                          5                        4%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1845.78   1847.15  -0.07%  -0.72%
           >                                   
 Buchares           6834.44   6880.09  -0.66%  -2.43%
 t                                             
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO   710.76    713.20  -0.34%   +2.10
 a         P>                                       %
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1783.86   1785.01  -0.06%   +5.58
           >                                        %
 Belgrade  <.BELEX   637.79    628.67   +1.45  -0.98%
           15>                              %  
 Sofia     <.SOFIX   457.21    456.93   +0.06  -0.80%
           >                                %  
                    BONDS                            
                    Yield    Yield     Spread  Daily
                    (bid)    change    vs      change
                                       Bund    in
 Czech                                         spread
 Republic                                      
   2-year  <CZ2YT=    -0.15    -0.006   +047b   +0bps
           RR>                             ps  
   5-year  <CZ5YT=   -0.043    -0.002   +049b   +1bps
           RR>                             ps  
           <CZ10YT    0.355         0   +044b   +1bps
 10-year   =RR>                            ps  
 Poland                                              
   2-year  <PL2YT=     1.69    -0.022   +231b   -2bps
           RR>                             ps  
   5-year  <PL5YT=    2.193    -0.011   +273b   +0bps
           RR>                             ps  
           <PL10YT    2.709     0.001   +280b   +1bps
 10-year   =RR>                            ps  
           FORWARD  RATE     AGREEMENT               
                    3x6      6x9       9x12    3M
                                               interb
                                               ank
 Czech     <CZKFRA     0.29      0.26    0.22       0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                             
           R=>                                 
 Hungary   <HUFFRA     0.77       0.7     0.7     0.9
           ><BUBOR                             
           =>                                  
 Poland    <PLNFRA     1.68     1.635   1.625    1.71
           ><WIBOR                             
           =>                                  
 Note:     are for                                   
 FRA       ask                                 
 quotes    prices                              
 ****************************************************
 **********
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Gareth Jones)

