FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Strong Q2 growth fails to lift currencies further, bonds firm
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 12, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Strong Q2 growth fails to lift currencies further, bonds firm

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Q2 GDP data beat forecasts, euro zone growth
    * GDP figures fail to boost forint, zloty through resistance
    * Romania leads with 6 pct growth, its bonds still firm
    * Rising consumption lifts GDP, without CPI rise so far

 (Adds OTP share rise, new analyst quote)
    By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie
    BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Central Europe's
robust second-quarter economic output figures, helped by surging
wages, failed to boost its currencies or stocks on Friday as
clouds remained on the European Union's economic and political
horizon.
    Annual output growth in eastern EU members mostly beat
expectations, led by Romania, where output surged 6 percent.
    Growth was 3.7 percent in Slovakia, 3 percent in Bulgaria
and 2.6 percent in Hungary.
    Poland's 3.1 percent figure was slightly below expectations,
but much faster than the 1.6 percent growth in the euro zone.
    The forint was flat at 310.06 against the euro,
and the zloty eased 0.1 percent to 4.2655 by 1311 GMT.
The leu firmed a bit to 4.4595.
    Earlier, the forint touched a 2-month high at 309.95,
stopping just shy of its 16-week highs.
    "I would not say that there is huge optimism in markets ...
the outperformance of the region is not a surprise," said Peter
Virovacz, analyst of ING in Budapest.
    "Also, Italy faces banking sector and political problems,
Britain's EU exit is a risk factor ... and it is still unclear
when U.S. interest rates will rise," he said.
    Stocks were mixed. OTP rose 1.6 percent, after
Hungary's biggest lender reported higher-than-expected
second-quarter earnings. 
    Government bond yields dropped across the region, reflecting
expectations that European central banks could keep monetary
policy loose or loosen it more.
    Poland's 10-year bond yield touched a 9-month low at 2.66
percent, down 3 basis points.
    Some analysts said that a breakdown of the output figures
due later could show that domestic consumption and investments
were driving growth.
    "The strong growth dynamics limit scope for central banks to
ease monetary policy further, despite market pricing of some
10-15 bp of further easing by year-end in both Hungary and
Poland," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note.  
    Bucharest's main stock index continued to retreat
from Monday's 7-month highs, despite Romania's output surge.
    Romanian 3- and 5-year government bond yields were bid lower
by about 10 basis points, at 1.57 and 2.19 percent.
    The GDP surge increases the likelihood that the Romanian
central bank will act earlier than expected to tighten policies
and fight underlying inflation pressure, ING said in a note.
    Central European states, led by Romania, are boosting wages
to stem a flight of skilled young labour to richer western
European countries. 
    The resulting consumption rise has helped economic growth,
but has not lifted inflation yet from around zero.
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1511       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.0
 crown     =>        220   310   03%    9%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  310.  310.   +0.  1.48
 forint    =>       0600  0700   00%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.26  4.26  -0.1  -0.1
 zloty     =>         55    00    3%    8%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.45  4.46   +0.  1.33
 leu       =>         95    14   04%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.49  7.49   +0.  1.99
 kuna      =>         00    25   03%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.3
 dinar     =>       0900  2800   15%    2%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             865.  861.   +0.  -9.4
                      56    20   51%    9%
 Budapest           2770  2752   +0.   +15
                    6.15  4.41   66%  .83%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1858  1864  -0.3  -0.0
           >         .51   .70    3%    3%
 Buchares           6826  6834  -0.1  -2.5
 t                   .86   .61    1%    3%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  715.  715.   +0.   +2.
 a         P>         34    23   02%   76%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1787  1782   +0.   +5.
           >         .26   .81   25%   78%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  634.  638.  -0.7  -1.5
           15>        23    93    4%    3%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  458.  455.   +0.  -0.4
           >          82    53   72%    5%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.1  -0.0   +04  -1bp
           RR>        74    06  5bps     s
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.0  -0.0   +04  -2bp
           RR>        77    19  7bps     s
           <CZ10YT  0.33     0   +04   +1b
 10-year   =RR>        9        4bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.62  -0.0   +22  -5bp
           RR>         6    47  5bps     s
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.08  -0.0   +26  -8bp
           RR>         3     8  3bps     s
           <PL10YT  2.66  -0.0   +27  -1bp
 10-year   =RR>        6    27  7bps     s
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.29  0.26  0.22     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.75  0.71  0.73  0.86
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.59  1.55  1.53  1.71
           ><WIBOR    75    75    75  
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.